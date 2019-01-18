In celebration of Winnie the Pooh author A.A. Milne’s birthday, Jan. 18 is officially National Winnie the Pooh Day. And what better way to celebrate Winnie, Eeyore, Tigger, Rabbit, Piglet, Owl, Kanga, Roo, and Christopher Robin than to check out some Winnie the Pooh quotes about love? Especially since Valentine’s Day is coming up.

In fact, you might think of National Winne the Pooh Day as a dress rehearsal for February 14. Need some Valentine card message inspiration? These quotes just might do the trick. In my opinion, the Winnie the Pooh stories have just as much meaning for grown-ups as they do for kids. Hidden within the pages are gems upon gems of poignant anecdotes and words of wisdom for adults, too.

Believe it or not, Winnie the Pooh has roots in World War I, according to Winnie the Pooh website just-pooh.com. And he was actually a real bear — but a female black bear cub.

While troops from Winnipeg were being transported to the eastern part of Canada, “Lieutenant Harry Colebourn bought a small female black bear cub for $20 from a hunter who had killed its mother. He named her 'Winnipeg', after his hometown of Winnipeg, or 'Winnie' for short.” Winnie quickly became the brigade’s mascot and went on to Britain with the unit. The once lieutenant, now captain, took Winnie to the London Zoo where she lived from 1919 to 1934.

During this time, A.A. Milne’s son, Christopher Robin, loved Winnie; she was his favorite animal at the zoo. In fact, Christopher Robin loved her so much he called his own teddy bear Winnie (originally named Edward the Bear). Thus Winnie the Pooh was born, and A.A. Milne began writing stories about the adventures his own son had with Pooh and his friends in the Hundred Acre Wood. (The other characters, by the way, were also based on stuffed animals in Christopher Robin's collection).

Clearly other folks found it magical, too, and Winnie the Pooh has been translated into almost every language, the website noted. Now everyone around the world can enjoy the magic of Winnie the Pooh, including these lovely quotes about love from Winnie the Pooh, if you can “bear” it.

1 "If there ever comes a day when we can't be together, keep me in your heart. I'll stay there forever." Perfect for any occasion, but especially a Valentine's Day note or a note to your loved one if you have to be apart.

2 "Promise me you'll never forget me because if I thought you would I'd never leave." A little stalkerish? Perhaps. But still sweet in the right context.

3 "If you live to be 100, I hope I live to be 100 minus 1 day, so I never have to live without you." Man, someone is cutting some onions over here.

4 "Some people care too much. I think it's called love." For the sarcastic folks with a kind heart underneath.

5 "Forever isn't long at all, Christopher, when I'm with you." Find you someone who loves you like Pooh loves Christopher Robin.

6 "Piglet: 'How do you spell love?' Pooh: 'You don't spell it, you feel it.'" I loved this quote so much my husband and I used it as part of a reading at our wedding.

7 "Sometimes the smallest things take up the most room in your heart." So true.

8 "How lucky am I to have something that makes saying goodbye so hard?" Finding the positive in what could be a sad situation.

9 "Even if we're apart, I'll always be with you." This was such a great scene in the cartoons. I remember it making me cry when I was a kid. I was a sap even then.

10 "I think we dream so we don't have to be apart for so long. If we're in each other's dreams, we can be together all the time." What a lovely, comforting thought.

11 "Piglet noticed that even though he had a Very Small Heart, it could hold a rather large amount of Gratitude." More people should be like Piglet.

12 "I was walking along looking for somebody, and then suddenly I wasn't anymore." When you find your true love, perhaps?

13 "We'll be Friends Forever, won't we, Pooh?' asked Piglet. Even longer,' Pooh answered." I just love Piglet and Pooh's friendship. #goals