Are you an Aldi fan? You might be used to buying beef, beans, or burritos from the popular grocery store, but if you’re not purchasing your beauty products from Aldi too, you might be missing out. The Aldi shopping experience is unlike any other, and for those (like myself) who have never bought from the supermarket before, there are some things to know.

Their tagline of “shop differentli” is spot on. Aldi is a more streamlined shopping experience, designed for savings, not show-stopping effects. It’s kind of a hybrid of your local supermarket, Costco, and a corner store. It has a strong emphasis on cutting costs. As such, you won’t find tons of options when you’re looking to buy tuna fish and cereal, or in this case, face cream and hairspray.

That’s why you shouldn’t expect a bountiful beauty selection when you shop at Aldi. True to its recurrent theme of efficiency and simplicity, I actually walked past the “beauty section” about three times before the one soul who worked on the floor directed me over to an area about the size of my desk and proudly proclaimed it The Beauty Section. Still, much like the rest of the selections that you might find throughout the supermarket, the beauty products from Aldi that you’ll find are solid and will get job done.

So sure, you might not find a Kylie Lip Kit at Aldi, but the other beauty aids sold there will be the ones that you’ll want to stockpile in your closet, and are very budget-friendly, too. So get back to basics with these 15 beauty products from Aldi and watch your bank account grow more beautiful.

1. LACURA Sport Sunscreen With SPF 50 coverage, this sunscreen will save your skin from the harmful summer sun’s rays. Spray your skin for only $4.

2. Crest Pro-Health Mouthwash Promising to promote whitening while cleaning, this 16.9 fl. oz. of mouthwash will also keep bad breath at bay at an affordable $4.

3. LACURA Facial Cleanser Boost your hydration with LACURA Hydrating Facial Cleanser for just $3, which has Provitamin B5 to keep your face fresh as a daisy.

4. Pantene Hairspray Frizzies and flyaways won’t stand a chance against this hairspray, which is humidity-resistant and retails for $5. It also won’t leave your hair stiff or sticky, either.

5. Head & Shoulders Classic Clean Shampoo Don’t let dandruff get you down. The Head & Shoulders Classic Clean Shampoo promises up to 100 percent flake-free days for only $4 a bottle.

6. LACURA Q10 Night Anti-Wrinkle Face Cream At a fraction ($4) of what you might pay for other night creams, LACURA Q10 Anti-Wrinkle Face Cream will ensure sweet (and crease-free) dreams.

7. Crest Complete Toothpaste Crest Complete Toothpaste with whitening gets the job done for just 3 bucks.

8. Tampax Pearl Tampons The Tampax Pearl tampons sold at Aldi cost $4, offering both affordability and protection… period.

9. Pantene Shampoo Conditioner 2-in-1 Short on bathroom shelf space? Pantene Classic Clean 2-1 does double duty for your hair, and with a price of $4, won't break the bank.

10. LACURA Women’s Triple Blade Razor If you’re between bikini waxes, this 4-pack of LACURA razors have triple-blade action. Just $3 can prevent you from finding yourself in a hairy situation.

11. Secret Deodorant Let’s face it: summer stinks. But your pits won’t, thanks to Secret’s 24-hour protection from wetness and odor and its modest price point of $3.

12. Source Moisturizing Beauty Bar The soap is hypoallergenic and contains ¼ hydrating lotion to leave skin silky smooth. Plus, $2 means you can score two beauty bars.

13. Olay Body Wash Whether you choose age-defying with vitamin E or ultra moisture with shea butter, Olay Bodywash ($3) offers luxurious lock-in moisture.

14. Welby Cotton Swabs A true bathroom staple, use these cotton swabs for everything from makeup application and removal to shining up your jewelry. You can stock up on 500 swabs for just $2.