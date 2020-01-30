When stocking up on snacks for you Super Bowl party, you could go to big box stores like Costco or BJs and get a bountiful amount of delicious food to feed a crowd. But if you’re hosting a more intimate football-themed soiree, you might want to choose some appetizers that are slightly more, shall we say, sophisticated. And while there’s nothing wrong with copious amounts of chips and dip, the 15 best frozen apps from Trader Joe’s might elevate your app game to a whole new playing field. (Ha.)

Whether you’re rooting for the San Francisco 49ers or the Kansas City Chiefs, one thing’s for certain: Your guests are going to be hungry. And really, there’s nothing like a Super Bowl spread to bring out everyone’s appetites. This selection of frozen apps from Trader Joe’s has a little something for everyone — traditional food fare like wings and mini tacos, but it also has some unexpected apps, too, involving ingredients like Camembert cheese and filo dough.

So break out the serving platters and fire up your oven, because these frozen apps will let you spend less time in the kitchen, and more time rooting for your fave team this Super Bowl Sunday... or just watching JLo and Shakira’s halftime show.

1. Lemongrass Chicken Sticks Courtesy of Ashley Ziegler Walk away from the wings for a moment, if you will, and try out these chicken spring rolls. They’re crunchy, which makes them perfect for Super Bowl munching, and they’re ready in just three minutes. Serve with a side of dipping sauce, or plain since they’re super savory. Ten sticks come in a box for about four bucks.

2. Camembert Cheese & Cranberry Sauce Filo Bites Courtesy of Ashley Ziegler Puff pastry? Yes, please. Made with filo dough, Camembert cheese, and cranberry filling, you'll get eight bites for about $4 per box. Just bake them for 10 minutes and soon your whole house will smell like a French bakery. Swoon.

3. Pastry Bites With Feta Cheese & Caramelized Onions Courtesy of Ashley Ziegler These dainty pastry bites are full of feta chese and caramelized onions (read: all the good things in life). For $5, you’ll score 12 bites. They come in a heatable tray, which means you can pop them in the oven — and then pop them in your mouth as soon as they’re ready.

4. Pimento Cheese Puffs Courtesy of Ashley Ziegler Cheese, bacon, and onion. Sounds like heavenly combination. The 12 frozen puffs in this $5 package only require a few minutes in the oven. Chances are, they’ll be gone before the Halftime Show begins.

5. Five-Cheese Greek Spiral Courtesy of Ashley Ziegler Opa! Made in Greece, this filo dough app is filled with of (count ‘em) five cheeses: Gouda, Kasseri, Kefalotyri, semi hard cheese, and blue cheese — and all for $4. All it needs is 20 minutes in the oven until it's golden and the cheeses are melted. How you serve it is up to you... if you can even get it on a plate before people start eating it, that is.

6. Chicken Spring Rolls Courtesy of Ashley Ziegler Made with white meat, basil, garlic and ginger, this crispy appetizer is a crowd-pleaser. That said, one package comes with just five spring rolls, so you’ll either have to buy a couple of boxes, or get crafty and cut them on a diagonal for extra servings.

7. Creamy Roasted Cauliflower & Onion Dip Courtesy of Ashley Ziegler Surprise your guests by swapping out the salsa for this delicious dip. It’s made with roasted cauliflower and onion, and is creamy and dreamy. Serve it with crackers, crudite, or even chunks of fancy French bread. They won’t even miss the red stuff.

8. French Onion Soup Bites Courtesy of Ashley Ziegler While you might not necessarily think of serving soup for the Super Bowl (the souper bowl?), these little frozen wonders might make you a believer. The French onion soup bites are made with caramelized onions and Swiss cheese, which is like eating a delicious soup sans spoons. You’ll get 12 bites for under $5.

9. Cornbread Bites Courtesy of Ashley Ziegler Cornbread becomes the base for a delicious popper filled with pepper jack cheese and serrano chile peppers. Each bite has that sweet/savory factor, thanks to the cornbread. You’ll get 12 frozen bites for $4 — just heat them in the oven before game time.

10. Parmesan Pastry Pups Courtesy of Ashley Ziegler Pigs in a blanket are all grown up in this frozen app, thanks to an extra dash of Parmesan cheese and delish puff pastry. Golden brown in basically 15-ish minutes, this is one appetizer that’s bound to be enjoyed by everyone of all ages during your party.

11. Broccoli & Cauliflower Gratin Courtesy of Cat Bowen You can feel good about your Super Bowl menu lineup when you serve this frozen veggie app. Broccoli and cauliflower make a great team in this gratin that’s good for you — and your guests.

12. Beef Mini Tacos Courtesy of Kristina Johnson Make your Super Bowl fiesta fabulous when you serve up these mini beef tacos ($4). Put them on a plate by themselves, or if you want to get really fancy, surround them with some chips, dip, and guac for a total touchdown.

13. Party Size Mini Meatballs Courtesy of Kristina Johnson Save yourself time rolling and frying and serve these party-ready meatballs. Just bake, pop in some toothpicks, and maybe heat up some nice marinara for the ultimate party food.

14. Bambino Pizza Courtesy of Kristina Johnson Good luck getting your local pizzeria to deliver on Super Bowl Sunday. Instead, just heat up these frozen pepperoni pizzas, which are perfect for Game Day. There are four mini pizzas in this $4 box, so you might want to pick up a few packages.