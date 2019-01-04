When my husband and I found out we were having a boy, I was (naively) so excited to tell people. Surprisingly, many of the responses I got were along the lines of "too bad you don't get to dress him in all the cute girl clothes; boy clothes are boring." First of all, dinosaurs and cars are not boring. Second of all, I wasn't going to dress my girl in pink tutus anyway. Third of all, baby clothing doesn't have to be gendered. So I was really excited to find the best gender-neutral baby clothes from H&M, because I don't think I have to dress my boy in blue all the time, nor do I feel like he has to wear truck and football outfits. Definitely not the football outfits, at least, because I absolutely hate football and everything to do with it.

Sure, I throw an occasional dinosaur or super hero shirt in his wardrobe (because let's face it, I wear that stuff, too, and I identify as a female). Plus that stuff is so awesome and adorable. And I don't know if I would dress my daughter in frilly stuff anyway. I'd totally put her in superheroes because I like that stuff myself, and am not a ruffles and ribbons person in the first place. But thankfully, there are plenty of fun, colorful options that don't fall into traditional pink/blue categories. Not all of H&M's gender-neutral clothing is all gray or beige. Yes, there are some outfits like that (but they're super stylish-looking because it's H&M), but there are also stars, stripes, clouds, animal prints and more to check out. These are also perfect for the friend who isn't finding out what she's having (but you still want to get her baby something super cute). Just don't forget to get them something off their registry, too.

1 Yellow-Striped Jumpsuit Yellow Striped Jumpsuit $15 H&M Yellow is so happy and cheerful no matter what sex your baby is. And they'll look like a little ray of happy sunshine in this jumper.

2 5-pack Leggings 5-pack Leggings $25 H&M Leggings are pants in my book — especially for babies. They're simple, quick, comfy, and stylish, which is everything you could ever want in baby pants. And they'll be a great gift for a family who isn't finding out what they're having, or who don't want to put labels on their kids.

3 Cloud Sweatshirt And Pants Set Sweatshirt and Pants $18 H&M Your baby will look like a dream in this absolutely adorable cloud sweatshirt and pants set. They'll float away on clouds to dreamland during nap time and be on cloud nine while they play.

5 2-pack Wrapover Bodysuits: "I Love Mom & Dad" 2-pack Wrapover Bodysuits $15 H&M One fun thing about babies is you can dress them in whatever you want and they won't complain too much. And of course they love you and can't say otherwise, so show the world in these adorable bodysuits. (Then when they're aggravating teenagers, you can bring out the pictures of them wearing these onesies and remind them that they used to love you.)

6 Elephant Jumpsuit Elephant Jumpsuit $15 H&M You'll have the memory of an elephant and never forget how adorable your kid looked in this jumpsuit. And in gray, it's perfect for any baby.

7 Knit Cotton Hat Knit Cotton Hat $8 H&M Your baby will stay warm, cozy, and obviously cute, in this knit cotton hat. The colors are cute and vibrant for a baby of any gender.

8 5-pack Wrapover Bodysuits 5-pack Wrapover Bodysuits $25 H&M These bodysuits just look so Zen, don't they? And they're organic cotton jersey material, so it's a win-win for comfort and style. Plus the wrap-over front makes changes a snap.

9 Cotton Animal Joggers Cotton Joggers $8 H&M All kids love animals. Hell, most adults love animals, too. And these adorable cotton jogger pants do not disappoint in the cute animal department. Plus, they're organic cotton to boot, and quite a steal for $8.

10 3-pack Cotton Jumpsuits 3-pack Cotton Jumpsuits $20 H&M Like I said, all babies look cute in jumpsuits. And in gray, black, or yellow, your baby will be adorable any day of the week. I also appreciate there are snaps just on one leg, because nothing is worse than trying to snap all those freaking buttons on a squirmy baby — especially during a 3 a.m. diaper change.

11 3-pack Pants with Feet 3-pack Pants with Feet $18 H&M What makes all baby pants even cuter than you thought was humanly possible? Feet of course. Keep baby's toes warm an cute in these organic cotton pants.

12 Sweatshirt With Printed Design: Jungle Sweatshirt with Printed Design $10 H&M Inspire your baby to go on an adventure in this jungle-themed sweat shirt. They'll feel like they were born to be wild when you pull this printed sweat shirt over their adorably big head. Hey, does this come in adult sizes? I kinda want one, too.

13 Sweatshirt with Printed Design: Animals Sweatshirt with Printed Design $10 H&M Like I said, you can't go wrong with animals for baby. Snag this sweatshirt to go along with your jungle sweatshirt and your kid will be good to go.