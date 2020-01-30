Super Bowl Sunday is upon us, and you're likely already planning out what you'll eat that day. The food is the best part of watching the game, after all. So as if your red shopping cart isn't full enough already, these 15 best appetizers from Target for the Super Bowl need to find their way into your basket before kickoff.

These appetizers are easy-to-make, easy-to-eat, and easy-to-buy, since you can grab them on your next Target run. But if you don't feel like braving the crowds this weekend ahead of the big game or you just totally forgot that there's a football game happening at all, Target offers same day delivery via Shipt for shoppers who need to snag a last-minute appetizer.

The majority of these appetizers from Target are ready to go straight into your oven or microwave to heat up when it's time for the big game, and some can just be opened up and plopped down right in the middle of your table. The convenience of these appetizers will both save you time and help you reserve your energy so that you can cheer for your team with gusto when the time comes. After all, you never know if that extra burst of fanatical screaming at your TV will help push your team to score the winning touchdown.

1. Mini Hot Dogs Archer Farms Parmesan Cheese Puff Pastry Wrapped Mini Uncured Beef Frozen Hot Dogs Target | $5 SEE ON TARGET Obviously hot dogs are a concession stand staple lovingly consumed by football fans in stadiums across the nation. If you want to pay homage to the classic hot dog, but also want to be a little fancy, these are definitely the way to go. At just $5 for 10 mini hot dogs, a few boxes can feed a crowd on the cheap.

2. Veggie Tray Mann's Organic Vegetable Tray Target | $6 SEE ON TARGET Not everyone watching the Super Bowl with you is going to be on board with stuffing their faces with greasy, cheesy goodness, so having a vegetable tray option is always a good idea. This one comes with fresh tomatoes, baby carrots, broccoli, celery, and 16 oz. of organic ranch dip for those who prefer a lighter appetizer fare.

3. Mini Tacos Market Pantry Frozen Beef & Cheese Mini Tacos Target | $4 SEE ON TARGET Tacos are delightful, but they're even better when they're small enough to pop right into your mouth while you watch Super Bowl commercials. These are an easy crowd-pleaser that you can cook easily in the oven or in the microwave if you're pressed for time before kickoff.

4. White Castle Frozen Cheeseburgers White Castle Microwaveable Frozen Cheeseburgers Target | $5 SEE ON TARGET I know these aren't as delicious as the cheeseburgers that come fresh out of the drive thru at White Castle, but if you live somewhere without the iconic fast food chain nearby (like I do) they're the next best thing.

5. Charcuterie Board Columbus Charcuterie Tasting Board Target | $14 SEE ON TARGET Charcuterie boards are ultra trendy right now, plus they're just downright delicious. If you aren't up for making your own platter of cheese and crackers, this platter comes ready to serve. Simply take the board out of the wrapper and you have a pretty spread to enjoy.

6. Mini Bagel Pizzas Annie's Frozen Three Cheese Mini Pizza Bagels Target | $4 SEE ON TARGET If you love pizza and you also love bagels, there is no denying that the combination of the two is a match made in appetizer heaven. These are made with organic flour and tomatoes, and without artificial flavors or colors, so even though they're a cheesy, frozen, Super Bowl app, they're not bad for you.

7. PB&J Minis Skippy P.B. & Jelly Frozen Natural Peanut Butter and Grape Jelly Minis Target | $7 SEE ON TARGET If your kids will be around for your Super Bowl party, you're going to want to stock up on a few extra boxes of these. A peanut butter and jelly sandwich may be a childhood staple, but there is absolutely nothing wrong with noshing on these bite-sized appetizers while you watch the game on Sunday.

8. Loaded Potato Skins T.G.I. Friday's Loaded Cheddar & Bacon Frozen Potato Skins Target | $6 SEE ON TARGET If you aren't eating potato skins of some sort, is it really even Super Bowl Sunday? Pop these in the oven and enjoy the fan favorite appetizer while the Chiefs and the 49ers duke it out.

9. Boneless BBQ Wings Tyson Any'tizers Honey BBQ Flavored Boneless Chicken Wyngz Target | $7 SEE ON TARGET The tangy, sweet, stick-to-your fingers sauce on boneless wings makes having this appetizer around on Super Bowl Sunday a must. Plus, these are fully cooked, so all you have to do is warm them up and serve them to your guests — and they'll love you for it.

10. Guacamole Dip Good & Gather Classic Guacamole Target | $4 SEE ON TARGET A tasty dip is a must for any appetizer spread and guac certainly fits the bill. Simply open a bag of tortilla chips and you are ready to enjoy this tasty appetizer on Super Bowl Sunday.

11. Jalapeno Poppers T.G.I. Friday's Cream Cheese Frozen Stuffed Jalapenos Poppers Target | $6 SEE ON TARGET If you want to add a little spice to your Super Bowl spread, you can't go wrong with these. Plus, they're a great vegetarian option for football lovers who don't eat meat.

12. Mini Eggrolls PF Chang's Chicken Frozen Mini Egg Rolls Target | $4 SEE ON TARGET If you've never considered enjoying egg rolls as appetizers unless you're dining at a Chinese restaurant, these might make you reconsider your stance. In addition to being tasty, they're perfectly tiny.

13. Mac & Cheese Bites Market Pantry Macaroni & Cheese Frozen Bites Target | $4 SEE ON TARGET I seriously want to hug the person who decided it was a good idea to put macaroni and cheese into breaded, bite-sized triangles and fry them. These are sure to please even the pickiest eaters because honestly, who doesn't love mac and cheese?

14. Bacon Wrapped Mini Sausages Archer Farms Bacon Wrapped Frozen Smokies with Cheese Target | $7 SEE ON TARGET These remind me of my favorite game day appetizer that my dad used to make when I was a kid, but they take about a third of the time to heat and serve. Rather than spend an hour meticulously rolling cheese and bacon around tiny sausages, just buy these and heat them up in the oven.