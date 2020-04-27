If your eyes feel tired after sitting in front of a screen, blame it on the blue light. Although this form of UV light can be good for the body during the daytime (it helps to improve attention and can enhance your mood), it’s definitely a no-no come nighttime: Since it acts as a stimulant, it can mess with your melatonin (and as a result, your sleep). That's why now might be a good time to check out the many blue light glasses for adults on Amazon. Designed to help to reduce the potentially harmful effects of the rays emanating from your many screens, blue light glasses are a lot more affordable than regular prescription eyeglasses (and there are lots of cute styles to choose from).

Seriously, if you're used to paying an arm and leg for the privilege of clear-sightedness, you'll be thrilled to learn that most of the blue light glasses we found were $20 bucks or less (which means you could, in theory, buy one and have a second pair as a backup). This worthwhile investment could help with more than just your quality of sleep, as blue light exposure can cause a host of other unpleasant symptoms, too. “You can experience eye fatigue and strain,” Dr. Hang Nguyen, an optometrist in Newton, CT, told Romper. “You won’t be able to read as long, and your eyes can get tired as well, leading to decreased attention span.” Headaches, dry eyes, and blurred vision can sometimes be chalked up to blue light emissions, too.

So protect your peepers with these blue light glasses that make eye health both safe and stylish.

1. LifeArt Blue Light Blocking Glasses LifeArt Blue Light Blocking Glasses Amazon | $34 $17 See on Amazon These blue light blocking glasses from LifeArt are like a two-for-one deal. In addition to blue light-blocking capabilities, you also have the option to add magnification, like you would get with a pair of readers (for an additional fee, bumping up the price to $26).

2. ANRRI Blue Light Blocking Glasses ANRRI Blue Light Blocking Glasses Amazon | $30 See on Amazon This pair of glasses offers a 90% reduction in blue light, which can help reduce eye strain and prevent blurred vision and headaches that can be caused by blue light. And with over 5,000 positive ratings on Amazon, they’re a top pick. They also come with a lifetime warranty and free shipping.

3. SOJOS Retro Round Blue Light Blocking Glasses SOJOS Retro Round Blue Light Blocking Glasses Amazon | $22 See on Amazon There’s nothing retro about the blue light blocking abilities of these glasses. They are designed for people who spend many hours plunked in front of a computer. They feature anti-blue light and anti-radiation lenses, as well as soft silicone nose pads that won’t scratch your schnoz.

4. MEETSUN Blue Light Blocking Glasses MEETSUN Blue Light Blocking Glasses Amazon | $20 See on Amazon Whether you’re spending time on social media or working, put on this pair of glasses to block all that blue light. And since the glasses have anti-strain capabilities, you’ll be able to sleep better at night. The water and dust-proof lenses are super easy to clean.

5. Unisex Blue Light Blocking Glasses Unisex Blue Light Blocking Glasses Amazon | $21 See on Amazon Can’t find your own glasses? No problem. Just grab your partner’s pair of these unisex blue light blocking glasses. They provide all-day protection and the frames are super light. Plus, AIMADE, the Amazon seller, offers a money back guarantee and a one-year breakage warranty.

6. UBUJI Blue Light Blocking Glasses For Women & Men UBUJI Blue Light Blocking Glasses For Women & Men Amazon | $20 See on Amazon Blurred vision be gone. These glasses filter out blue light so that your eyes feel rested and relaxed. With a slightly wider frame, the design is good for both men and women and allows a larger field of vision. They are FDA-approved and the seller offers not just free shipping, but 100% satisfaction guaranteed.

7. Cyxus Blue Light Filter Computer Glasses Cyxus Blue Light Filter Computer Glasses Amazon | $30 $18 See on Amazon Amazon seller Cyxus' blue light filtering glasses will give you protection from those harmful rays. And with the upgraded nose pads, the glasses won’t leave any unsightly marks on your nose. Great for gaming, these also come with a lifetime guarantee and free shipping.

8. Maxjuli Blue Light Blocking Glasses Maxjuli Blue Light Blocking Glasses Amazon | $7 See on Amazon If you’re not looking to make a big financial investment, these blue light glasses are budget-friendly and come in a variety of colors, like leopard, purple gradient pink, or a transparent black. They’re anti-glare, oil-, water-, and (gasp) explosion proof.

9. Blue Light Blocking Computer Glasses 2 Pack Blue Light Blocking Computer Glasses 2 Pack Amazon | $30 $20 See on Amazon Because you know that you’ll probably misplace your glasses at least once a day, this 2-pack is probably a good purchase. In addition to the two pairs of glasses, you’ll get a free frame packing cloth bag and a cleaning cloth to keep your lenses crystal clear. You can pick two of the same frames, or switch it up with different colors (like Twilight and Orange, for example).

10. Gaoye 3-Pack Blue Light Blocking Glasses Gaoye 3-Pack Blue Light Blocking Glasses Amazon | $18 See on Amazon When you’re looking to protect your peepers at all costs, this 3-pack of blue light blocking glasses is an excellent investment. You’ll get three pairs of glasses (one transparent, one leopard, and one matte black), that are sure to match any outfit you’re wearing — even if that’s just sweats or PJs.

11. Livho Blue Light Blocking Glasses Livho Blue Light Blocking Glasses Amazon | $21 $18 See on Amazon These blue light blocking glasses feature a stylish half frame that you can get in black, leopard, and even zebra. They’re designed to combat blue light and offer UV 400 protection. They come with a lifetime guarantee and the seller is offering free shipping, too.

12. Gaoye 5-Pack Reading Glasses Blue Light Blocking Gaoye 5-Pack Reading Glasses Blue Light Blocking Amazon | $15 See on Amazon Let it be said that you can never have too many blue light-blocking glasses. This 5-pack from Amazon seller Gaoye comes either in solid black or a mixed color set (think leopard, clear, blue, matte black, and a two-tone pair). In addition to reducing blue light glare, the glasses can also offer magnification — and woot, the price stays the same. Seller ships free, too!

13. TIJN Blue Light Blocking Glasses TIJN Blue Light Blocking Glasses Amazon | $21 $18 See on Amazon These glasses from TIJN have almost 10,000 reviews on Amazon, many from very happy customers. The frames come in a wide variety of colors (wheat, black, and marble, to name a few), and can block out 100% of harmful UV rays. Plus, the stylish retro frames will make you want to wear your glasses all day.

14. ATTCL Unisex Blue Light Blocking Glasses ATTCL Unisex Blue Light Blocking Glasses Amazon | $14 See on Amazon There’s nothing worse than getting a scratch on a new pair of glasses. These glasses from ATTCL are scratch-proof and offer 100% of UV 400 protection to filter out harmful blue light. There’s a 30-day money back guarantee and shipping is free.