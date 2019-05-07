15 Old-Fashioned Couple Nicknames We Should Bring Back

Cute couple names such as "Boo" and "Bae" have gained a lot of popularity in recent years, but terms of endearment are nothing new. Couples have been making up sickeningly sweet names for one another since forever. In fact, there are some pretty great old-fashioned couple nicknames that we should bring back. These old-timey pet names are a great way to make your partner feel loved (or maybe mildly annoyed).

So what's in a nickname, after all? In general, these cutesy names tend to mean positive things for a relationship. In fact, couples who used terms of endearment with one another reported higher levels of relationship satisfaction, according to a study from Superdrug Online Doctor. As long as both partners are cool with the specific nicknames, then it does does appear to help with their bond. (That said, not everyone likes pet names, and that's OK too.)

So if you want to shower your partner in affection, look no further than some of the best romantic pet names of all time. It's a fun and playful way to keep your relationship interesting, and these types of names can really bond you as a couple. And if the names are far too embarrassing to repeat in public, well, that's even better. Read on to find the next name for your beloved.

1. Darling This is such a lovely, traditional pet name. It's appropriate for anyone you happen to be dating. Giphy

2. Doll It's another sweet choice, and this one comes with endless variations. Doll-face and Baby-doll are also great.

3. Sweetheart Let me call you sweetheart . . . because it's an adorable term of endearment. Giphy

4. Cuddles This one was new to me, but it looks like Cuddles is a popular pet name in the UK, according to the Daily Mail. It's adorable.

5. Pet Pet is another common nickname in the Northeast of England, according to Fluent in 3 Months.

6. Honey It's a cute, classic pet name. Plus, any name that references sweet treats is pretty fun. Giphy

7. Honey Bunch And if regular Honey isn't enough, then go for Honey Bunch. (The only downside: this nickname might make you crave cereal.)

8. Pumpkin If you live for all things autumn and PSLs, then this is a perfect name. Really, calling someone Pumpkin is an honor. Giphy

9. Turtle Dove It's another cute, unique option. Plus, turtle doves do appear to mate for life, according to The Mercury News.

10. Sugar This is another pet name with a long history. As it turns out, Sugar has been used as a term of endearment since at least the 1930s, according to The New Republic. It's time for a comeback.

11. Dear This one is still used sarcastically pretty often, like in the phrase "Yes, dear." But it's still a sweet word at heart. To make it a little cuter, consider "dearie" or "deary".

12. Main Squeeze This term also feels delightfully retro.

13. Angel Face Angel Eyes or simply Angel also work.

14. Cutie It's another classic, short and simple.