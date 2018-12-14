15 Products To Keep Kids Busy During Holiday Travel For $15 Or Less (That Are Worth So Much More)
Holiday travel is stressful enough, but add kids to the mix and it's a whole other ballgame. Not only do you have to make sure they're packed and ready, but if you're flying, you have to rush to the airport and make it through security — and all the way to your gate — on time. And that's before you even get to the traveling part! (Not that driving is easier, with the multiple bathroom stops and backseat sibling battles.) Once you're finally on your way, the last thing you want to deal with is a bored, cranky kid (or kids) fussing and complaining nonstop. So whether you're going on a road trip or taking to the skies, you need some cool toys to keep your kids busy during holiday travel.
Don't feel like giving your kid an iPad or tablet to stare at for hours? These 15 products under $15 are quiet, screen-free ways to keep your kids entertained while traveling. Not that there's anything wrong with screens necessarily, but if you wanted to go for something more interactive (or if you have really young children), these toys are great alternatives. Plus, you don't want to risk the chance of breaking or losing the electronics when you're away from home.
There's something on this list for kids of practically all ages, from babies on up. From stickers and puzzles to coloring and activity books to finger puppets and more, these products could be your ticket to friendlier skies and smoother roads ahead. They may be inexpensive, but on a different level, they could be absolutely priceless.
1Magnetic Board
Fantastic Wooden Toys Magnetic Multifunction Board
This travel-sized magnetic board is fun and educational, as well as versatile. There are magnets for putting together pictures and creating stories, a dry-erase marker for writing, drawing, or word games, and if you flip it over, there's a chalk board. Seems like a steal at $14.
2Cinco Linko
A "super-simple five-in-a-row tile game," Cinco Linko is so portable, you can even clip it on to your bag. Even better? It's easy to learn but tricky to master, which means your kids won't be at risk of getting frustrated or bored. Pick one up at Walmart for $10 or order on Amazon (also available at many local game shops). Ages 8 and up.
3Window Stickers
Abc's & 123's Gel Clings - 36 Piece Window Gel Clings Toy
Great for cars or planes, these window gel cling stickers will be great entertainment for travel. If letters and numbers aren't your thing, there are plenty of themes to choose from online.
4Plus-Plus BIG Basic Mix Tube
Plus-Plus BIG 15pc Basic Mix Tube
A "new kind of construction toy" made for little hands, these seemingly simple blocks can be used to make 2-D mosaics or 3-D structures, and they're packaged in a clear, reusable tube that's perfect for travel.
5Finger Puppets
Eyeball Finger Puppet Party Favors, 8ct
Fun for babies when their parents put on a little show at 10,000 feet, and fun for older kids when they put on their own show, these inexpensive favors could keep your kiddos occupied for quite some time as they make up stories and games.
6Reusable Sticker Pad
Melissa & Doug Habitats Reusable Sticker Pad
This reusable sticker set has more than 150 stickers and five scenes of habitats in which to create entire worlds as you're traveling. Your kids can place and rearrange to their heart's content since it's not a "permanent" sticker.
7Activity Books
Airplane Activity Book for Kids
If you have a kid aged 4 through 8, this activity book will help y'all kill some time. And it's properly themed for an airplane ride, making it more fun. There are coloring pages, dot-to-dots, mazes, word searches and more.
8Stickers For Them (And You)
Puffy Stickers Mega Variety Pack
This huge sticker pack has animals, smiley faces, stars, cars, food, letters, and more. They can stick these on construction paper, themselves, and of course they'll decorate you, too. Only worry with these is if you look away for one second, you know the airplane seat will be covered.
9Thomas & Friends Minis
Fisher-Price Thomas & Friends MINIS
Can't go wrong with mini toy trains, cars, or planes. Even better if the trains are from their favorite TV show. Just make sure they don't roll the train over the passenger's head in front of you.
10Abacus Toy
Melissa & Doug Abacus - Classic Wooden Educational Counting Toy With 100 Beads
For working on hand-eye coordination with the youngest crowd and counting/patterns with the older crowd, the abacus toys are pretty versatile. Even my 6-month-old loves moving the pieces all over the place. Plus, it's quiet and compact, perfect for traveling and keeping hands busy during flights or car trips.
11Wooden Peg Puzzle (Add Velcro)
Melissa & Doug See-Inside Alphabet Wooden Peg Puzzle (26 pcs)
Puzzles are a great, quiet way to pass the time during holiday travel. And if you're worried about losing the pieces on the airplane, just stick some little velcro dots from the store on the pieces so they'll stick to the board.
12Mess-Free Coloring & Activity Set
Crayola Color Wonder Mess Free Coloring Activity Set
This set is basically the be all and end all of kids' travel entertainment. A compact case filled with markers, stamps, coloring sheets, stamp sheets, and sticker sheets will keep little ones busy forever, and best of all? It's no mess. Your kids won't be able to draw on the seats of the car or plane since the colors only show up in the special booklet. (Reviews from parents of 2 year olds are glowing, for what it's worth.)
13Jet Plane Picture Book
"Where Do Jet Planes Sleep At Night" Board Book
Nothing beats good old fashioned books to pass the time when traveling, and on-theme titles are even better for smaller kids. If they're into this plane book while flying on an airplane, perhaps they'll like a book about cars for a family road trip?
14Spike The Fine Motor Hedgehog
This award-winning travel-friendly toy is a great way for little ones to build hand muscles and fine motor skills on-the-go as they replace the “quills” within the holes dotting the smiling hedgehog’s back. Lots of lessons in color and counting, too!
15Pipe Cleaners
Creativity Street® Super Colossal Pipe Cleaners, Pack of 24
Your kid can use their imagination and create all sorts of things with this quiet toy. Probably better suited for the slightly younger set, this is a good toy for fine motor skills and imagination building. They can make jewelry, animals, shapes, swords, you name it. It's not flashy and doesn't make noise (good for you if you're driving, or other passengers on a plane).
