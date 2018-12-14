Holiday travel is stressful enough, but add kids to the mix and it's a whole other ballgame. Not only do you have to make sure they're packed and ready, but if you're flying, you have to rush to the airport and make it through security — and all the way to your gate — on time. And that's before you even get to the traveling part! (Not that driving is easier, with the multiple bathroom stops and backseat sibling battles.) Once you're finally on your way, the last thing you want to deal with is a bored, cranky kid (or kids) fussing and complaining nonstop. So whether you're going on a road trip or taking to the skies, you need some cool toys to keep your kids busy during holiday travel.

Don't feel like giving your kid an iPad or tablet to stare at for hours? These 15 products under $15 are quiet, screen-free ways to keep your kids entertained while traveling. Not that there's anything wrong with screens necessarily, but if you wanted to go for something more interactive (or if you have really young children), these toys are great alternatives. Plus, you don't want to risk the chance of breaking or losing the electronics when you're away from home.

There's something on this list for kids of practically all ages, from babies on up. From stickers and puzzles to coloring and activity books to finger puppets and more, these products could be your ticket to friendlier skies and smoother roads ahead. They may be inexpensive, but on a different level, they could be absolutely priceless.

1 Magnetic Board Fantastic Wooden Toys Magnetic Multifunction Board $14 Walmart This travel-sized magnetic board is fun and educational, as well as versatile. There are magnets for putting together pictures and creating stories, a dry-erase marker for writing, drawing, or word games, and if you flip it over, there's a chalk board. Seems like a steal at $14. SEE ON WALMART

2 Cinco Linko Cinco Linko $10 Big Potato A "super-simple five-in-a-row tile game," Cinco Linko is so portable, you can even clip it on to your bag. Even better? It's easy to learn but tricky to master, which means your kids won't be at risk of getting frustrated or bored. Pick one up at Walmart for $10 or order on Amazon (also available at many local game shops). Ages 8 and up. SEE ON AMAZON

5 Finger Puppets Eyeball Finger Puppet Party Favors, 8ct $3 Walmart Fun for babies when their parents put on a little show at 10,000 feet, and fun for older kids when they put on their own show, these inexpensive favors could keep your kiddos occupied for quite some time as they make up stories and games. SEE ON WALMART

6 Reusable Sticker Pad Melissa & Doug Habitats Reusable Sticker Pad $10 Amazon This reusable sticker set has more than 150 stickers and five scenes of habitats in which to create entire worlds as you're traveling. Your kids can place and rearrange to their heart's content since it's not a "permanent" sticker. SEE ON AMAZON

7 Activity Books Airplane Activity Book for Kids $7 If you have a kid aged 4 through 8, this activity book will help y'all kill some time. And it's properly themed for an airplane ride, making it more fun. There are coloring pages, dot-to-dots, mazes, word searches and more. SEE ON AMAZON

8 Stickers For Them (And You) Puffy Stickers Mega Variety Pack $14 Amazon This huge sticker pack has animals, smiley faces, stars, cars, food, letters, and more. They can stick these on construction paper, themselves, and of course they'll decorate you, too. Only worry with these is if you look away for one second, you know the airplane seat will be covered. SEE ON AMAZON

9 Thomas & Friends Minis Fisher-Price Thomas & Friends MINIS $15 Amazon Can't go wrong with mini toy trains, cars, or planes. Even better if the trains are from their favorite TV show. Just make sure they don't roll the train over the passenger's head in front of you. SEE ON AMAZON

12 Mess-Free Coloring & Activity Set Crayola Color Wonder Mess Free Coloring Activity Set $15 Walmart This set is basically the be all and end all of kids' travel entertainment. A compact case filled with markers, stamps, coloring sheets, stamp sheets, and sticker sheets will keep little ones busy forever, and best of all? It's no mess. Your kids won't be able to draw on the seats of the car or plane since the colors only show up in the special booklet. (Reviews from parents of 2 year olds are glowing, for what it's worth.) SEE ON WALMART

13 Jet Plane Picture Book "Where Do Jet Planes Sleep At Night" Board Book $10 Nothing beats good old fashioned books to pass the time when traveling, and on-theme titles are even better for smaller kids. If they're into this plane book while flying on an airplane, perhaps they'll like a book about cars for a family road trip? SEE ON AMAZON

14 Spike The Fine Motor Hedgehog Spike The Fine Motor Hedgehog $15 Amazon This award-winning travel-friendly toy is a great way for little ones to build hand muscles and fine motor skills on-the-go as they replace the “quills” within the holes dotting the smiling hedgehog’s back. Lots of lessons in color and counting, too! SEE ON AMAZON