Someone is bringing an unexpected guest to Christmas dinner, you completely forgot to get your grandma a present, or maybe you just get a thrill out of last minute shopping — either way, Dec. 24 is no time to rely on Amazon Prime. Thankfully, no matter the situation, there are a variety of stores open late on Christmas Eve 2019 that can help you out. Whether you need a toy, an electronic, some clothes, or even ingredients for Christmas day breakfast, there are options to save the day.

Christmas Eve isn't technically a holiday, but it's a day millions of people celebrate (and, in turn, take off work), so finding stores that are open at all can be difficult, let alone finding some that are open past 2 p.m. You may be worried that you're going to have to piece together a gift from items found at a gas station (who doesn't want an assortment of car air fresheners?!), but luckily some of your favorite retailers, like Target, Kohl's, JCPenney, and more have your back.

If you've found yourself in panic mode, here are 15 stores that can bail you out on Christmas Eve. Just remember that, even though these are nationwide stores, each location operates differently, especially if they are in a large shopping center or mall that has its own operating hours. It's always best to avoid further frustration by calling to confirm hours before rushing out the door.

1. Walmart NurPhoto/NurPhoto/Getty Images The big box retailer is still set to help its shoppers out on Dec. 24, but even those 24-hour locations will be closing up shop a little early. Most Walmart locations will be open until 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

2. Target Target has given shoppers extended operating hours throughout the holiday season, and the same goes for Christmas Eve. Many stores will be open until 11:59 p.m. that day. How, some locations plan to close a little earlier at 10 p.m. so contact your store if you're a night owl trying to shop.

3. JCPenney A JCPenney spokesperson tells Romper that most stores will be open on Christmas Eve from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. They will be closed on Christmas Day, so be sure to get over there before they close. Of course, if your JCPenney is inside a mall, make sure you check the mall's operating hours.

4. Kohl's SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty Images Kohl's is really going the extra mile for holiday shoppers this year. A representative tells Romper via Twitter that "Kohl's stores nationwide will keep doors open around the clock for shoppers beginning at 7 a.m. local time on Friday, Dec. 20 through 6 p.m. local time on Christmas Eve".

5. Macy's If you need to grab a last minute sweater to wear to your kid's holiday event, most Macy's locations will be open until 6 p.m. on Dec. 24. Since may locations are housed within shopping malls, make sure to contact your local store to confirm hours.

6. Old Navy Did your baby suddenly jump to the next size, leaving its Christmas pajama set too small? Old Navy can save you, because most stores are open until 7 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

7. Best Buy Philip Pacheco/Getty Images News/Getty Images Whether you need a last minute gift, or want to grab a TV at a steep discount, you can head over to Best Buy until 6 p.m. on the night before Christmas.

8. Costco Costco stores are open on Christmas Eve, but the time varies depending on location. For the most part, stores will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Dec. 24, so you'll have plenty of time to get a last minute gift or a giant bottle of shampoo for your house guests who "forgot" to bring their own.

9. CVS Whether your whole family came down with a holiday cold, or you need a spot to grab a last minute gift card to an otherwise closed store, CVS will be open. A representative told Romper that Christmas Eve hours will vary by location and some will even have extended hours. However, most pharmacies will close between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.

10. Walgreens RiverNorthPhotography/iStock Unreleased/Getty Images Walgreens will also be taking customers well into the night on Dec. 24. A representative tells Romper, "Many Walgreens stores will be open until midnight" on Christmas Eve (and open regular hours on Christmas Day). Also, all 24-hour locations will still remain open during their regular schedule, but pharmacy hours may vary by location.

11. Publix If you completely forgot to grab an appetizer to bring to that Christmas Eve party, you can swing by Publix any time before 7 p.m. on Dec. 24.

12. BJ's Wholesale Club If you're a BJ's Wholesale Club shopper, you can expect your store to be open until 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve. Still, times can sometimes vary, so a store spokesperson tells Romper that members can verify their stores' holiday hours using the store locator online.

13. Nordstrom Star Tribune via Getty Images/Star Tribune/Getty Images If you live near a Nordstrom, swing by for a last minute gift on Christmas Eve. A store representative tells Romper that the holiday hours vary with each location (so call to confirm hours) but you can expect most stores to be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Dec. 24.

14. Rite Aid A Rite Aid representative tells Romper that most stores will operate on their regular schedule, that customers should call their local store to confirm hours before heading over.