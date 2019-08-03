Something exciting is happening on August 4, and it’s not Barack Obama’s 58th birthday, though that's happening too and I'm psyched for him. National Sister's Day is the first Sunday of August every year, so this year the celebration falls on August 4. There’s no right way to celebrate the day, except for one unspoken rule: You need to post a picture of you and your sis and it needs to have a sweet Instagram caption for National Sister's Day. No pressure though.

My sister and I are lucky enough to live in the same city, so we’ll probably go for a walk, or maybe watch a hilarious home video from our childhoods (like the one where my sister throws a hunk of clay at a lamp without anyone noticing until the room starts to fill with smoke and the camera abruptly turns off after a stream of expletives). You know, memories.

If you don’t have a sister, don’t worry, I’ll be your stand-in for the day. I’m very good at the job because I’ll babysit for a low, low family rate, I always bring snacks over, and I’ll provide honest and balanced critiques of your outfits. Oh, and I’m always down to take a selfie and help you caption it. Read on for my favorite Instagram captions to celebrate sisterhood (and maybe you consider your friends your sisters; that's worthy of a celebration too). In the words of Christina Aguilera, Lil' Kim, Mya, and Pink, Hey sister, go sister... straight to Instagram and make a memorable caption because you won’t get the chance for another year.

1. "A sister is a little bit of childhood that can never be lost." — Marrion Garretty Shoot, did I just tear up already? This caption is sweet paired with a side-by-side picture of you and your sister as kids and now. Get ready for lots of "awws" and heart-eyed cat emoji comments.

2. The only thing better than having you as my sister is my children having you as their aunt. This is one of those quotes that pops up from time to time, (on decorative signs, for example) but no one is sure who said it first. Whoever it was had a heart of gold and a sibling who loved being an aunt. Remind your sister how much you and your babes appreciate her with this short and sweet quote that I can just see under an image of you, her, and the brood.

3. The best gift our parents gave us was each other. Your parents will be so touched to see this caption (if they've mastered Instagram, that is). Plus, it's true that having a sibling as a witness to your life is a gift that never gets old. It's so cool to have someone who can remember the things you've forgotten and remind you of the fun (and the fights involving "borrowed" clothes) of your youth.

4. "I'm happy to be with my sister. In a weird way, I spent my childhood watching her, looking up to her." — Jake Gyllenhaal Never underestimate the power of a Jake Gyllenhaal quote to perfectly encapsulate what you want to say. These sweet words that he said about his sister, Maggie, will ring true for many youngest siblings. It's a quick, easy way to let your big sister know how much she's meant to you, And brothers, take note: posting a National Sister's Day 'gram is a good look.

4. Thing One & Thing Two The caption doesn't have to be literally about sisters to get your point across. Thing One and Thing Two, the iconic Dr. Seuss duo, makes a perfect caption, especially if you and your sister have ever worn matching outfits (as children or adults). I don't know about you, but my sister and I have accidentally shown up in variations of the same outfit more times than I'd like to admit.

5. "Sister, sister, talk about a two-way twister. Shaking up the family tree with sibling synchronicity." — Tia and Tamera Mowry I just learned that Tia and Tamera sang the theme song for the iconic show Sister Sister, and to say my mind is blown would be an understatement. Fans of '90s television will know exactly what you're talking about with this caption, and they'll be rushing to YouTube to listen to that sweet, nostalgic drum beat. Even if they've never heard the song, the phrase "sibling synchronicity" is sure to be a crowd pleaser.

6. "She's the toughest player I ever played in my life, and the best person I know." — Serena Williams So you and your sister probably aren't tennis stars a la the Williams sisters, but I'll bet you're masters at something. Maybe it's a picture of you two poring over a Monopoly game as children, playing mini golf, or puzzling up a storm. Sisterhood brings out a certain healthy competition that's worth celebrating.

7. "I got all my sisters with me." — Sister Sledge Okay, so We Are Family is one of the greatest songs ever written; I'm swaying in my ergonomic stool just thinking about it. I can only imagine how cute a 'gram would look with this line as a caption, or maybe even an IG story with this song playing in the background. Am I onto something or what? The perfect phrase for people who are celebrating National Sister's Day with their girl crew, or who have several sisters, you're followers will be tapping the like button as they tap their toes to this song.

8. Soul Sister Why not keep it short and sweet? I asked Google what "Soul Sister" means and it told me the definition is, "a woman whose thoughts, feelings, and attitudes closely match those of another; a kindred spirit." Sounds right for National Sister's Day, regardless if you're actually related to the sister you're celebrating with.

9. "Maybe, sometimes, it's easier to be mad at the people you trust because you know they'll always love you, no matter what.” — Ann Brashares, 'The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants' I always love an Instagram caption that keeps it real. This quote, from the beloved novel, The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants, sheds light on the fact that sisterhood isn't always easy. You may get mad at your sister, but it's because you know the bond is unconditional.

10. "There were once two sisters who were not afraid of the dark because the dark was full of the other's voice across the room." — Jandy Nelson, 'The Sky is Everywhere' From the beautiful book The Sky is Everywhere, comes this quote that will be relatable to sisters who have ever shared a room, even for one night. There's comfort in having a sister across a dark room, and there is comfort in knowing you will never walk alone. Even when times get dark, metaphorically or literally speaking, you can count on the sister by your side.

11. “Growing apart doesn't change the fact that for a long time we grew side by side; our roots will always be tangled. I'm glad for that.” — Ally Condie, 'Matched' This quote from The New York Times bestselling YA novel, Matched, perfectly sums up how it feels to have a sister, even when you're far apart. A sisterhood is a bond you know will carry you even when you can't physically be together. It's comforting to be cut from the same cloth, to know that so much of who you are is also a part of them.

12. "Help one another, is part of the religion of sisterhood." — Louisa May Alcott Alcott is best known for her novel, Little Women, which revolves around the life of four sisters; it's a sister manifesto for the ages. Help one another is sort of the unspoken rule of sisterhood more than a decade later, but 'help' can take many forms. It can be a ginger pop procured out of some secret pocket when you're morning sickness acts up, it can be a long talk about everything, a long talk about nothing, or just knowing that if you need a pep talk, someone is there.

13. "Sisters function as safety nets in a chaotic world simply by being there for each other." — Carol Saline If something happens, good or bad, big or small, who do you want to call? If that answer is your sister, this may be the caption for you. Sisters are the best when you have a problem because they usually aren't afraid to give you honest advice, to be your safety net with a dose of realism. They'll tell you you're being petty when you are, and they'll ask you to come for a sleepover when you're sad or you locked yourself out of your house.

14. "Sisters don't need words. They have perfected a language of snarls and smiles and frowns and winks — expressions of shocked surprise and incredulity and disbelief. Sniffs and snorts and gasps and sighs — that can undermine any tale you're telling." — Pam Brown Poet Pam Brown wrote extensively about sisters and I had a hard time choosing just one of her quotes for an Instagram caption. It's true that the sisterhood of women has a secret language, and you know, just by looking that your sister is happy, struggling, smitten, or wants to get the hell out of this party.