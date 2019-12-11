In theory, the act of breastfeeding is a beautiful experience. And for the most part, it can be, especially when everything is going right. That said, it’s not always the easiest journey for new moms, what with cracked nipples, a howling newborn who can’t seem to master his latch, and breasts that swell up to double (or triple) their size. That's why these 15 thoughtful gifts for breastfeeding moms could end up being lifesavers this holiday season.

Thing is, you want your gift to mean something more than a clinical breast pump (which she probably already has, anyway), or something impersonal like breast pads, which are meant to soak up all that liquid gold. No, you want your gift to give her the motivation to keep on nursing, and shows that you support her every step of the way.

Some of the gifts on this list are multipurpose, some are practical, but all are meant to make the new mom feel like a person again (and, you know, not just a milk machine). Plus, they’re pretty, and it's nice to have something pleasant to look at when you feel like a milk machine.

This holiday, help make the new mom’s adventures in breastfeeding easy and breezy, and maybe even a little bit stylish.

1. Gold Flowers Large Spiral Notebook by Kate Spade Kate Spade Gold Flowers Large Spiral Notebook Papyrus | $19 See on Papyrus Breastfeeding can start to become a blur when you’re not getting enough sleep. The Gold Flowers Large Spiral Notebook by Kate Spade can help your friend keep track of those 3:00 a.m. nursing sessions.

2. Pretty Coffee Mug Bring Me Coffee & Tell Me I’m Pretty Mug Etsy | $12 See on Etsy This Bring Me Coffee & Tell Me I’m Pretty Mug from Etsy will give your gal pal a confidence boost on those days when sleeping might seem like an absolute impossibility. Plus, she can use the mug for drinking tea, cold water, or a big cup ol' cup of caffeine.

3. A Pea in the Pod Button Front Nursing Pajama Set Button Front Nursing Pajama Set A Pea in the Pod | $78 Available in sizes XS-L See A Pea in the Pod Breastfeeding can take a big toll on the body. This super comfy (and super stretchy!) nursing pajama set from A Pea in the Pod will cradle your friend’s newfound curves in style — and let her breastfeed beautifully, too.

4. Nordstrom Frosted Scuff Slippers Frosted Scuff Slippers Nordstrom | $29 See on Nordstrom It can be hard to get your feet back into shoes after you’ve had a baby. Your BFF can sink her tired tootsies into these slippers which are made from plush faux fur. They also offer a nonslip gripper sole so she’ll stay safe when she’s walking around with her baby.

5. Boobease 100% Organic Healing Nipple Balm Boobease 100% Organic Healing Nipple Balm Target | $13 See on Target You love your friend, boobs and all. So help her save her tatas by getting her the Boobease 100% Organic Healing Nipple Balm. It’s made from all organic ingredients like beeswax, shea butter, marshmallow root, extra virgin olive oil, and calendula flower, which all work together to help soothe her skin and help dry, cranking nipples.

6. Brookstone BioSense Layer Adjust Standard/Queen Memory Foam Pillow Brookstone BioSense Layer Adjust Standard/Queen Memory Foam Pillow Bed Bath & Beyond | $60 $48 See on Bed Bath & Beyond Sure, she probably has a Boppy or some other nursing pillow for her baby, but what about her aching back? You can buy this Brookstone BioSense Layer Adjust Standard/Queen Memory Foam Pillow, which she can use to prop her self up during nursing sessions, or even just to lay her head on when Baby (finally) falls asleep.

7. Bella Throw Blanket Peach Lush Décor 50"x60" Bella Throw Blanket Peach Target | $18 See on Target Whether your friend is nursing her baby on the bed or the couch, she can wrap herself up in this pretty throw. It measures 50 x 60 for extra layers of ruffled goodness.

8. Bobbi Brown Creamy Concealer Kit Bobbi Brown Creamy Concealer Kit Sephora | $39 See on Sephora When sleep is elusive, the Bobbi Brown Creamy Concealer Kit willl help cover up those dark under eye circles. The kit comes with a superfine pressed powder, which should help her look like she’s gotten a full night’s sleep — even when she hasn’t.

9. Nursing Necklace Silicone Teething Necklace Etsy | $7 See on Etsy Give your friend’s baby something else to chew on (beside your BFF’s boobs) with this Silicone Teething Necklace. The various shapes and texture will keep the baby happily chomping — and your friend’s breasts safe. (Disclaimer: Some parents have concerns about these necklaces posing a choking hazard, but others swear by them; maybe get a feel for how your friend feels before you buy.)

10. Glacce Crystal Elixir Water Bottle Glacce Crystal Elixir Water Bottle Free People | $80 See on Free People Sure, it might just be a water bottle, but the Glacce Crystal Elixir Water Bottle at Free People comes complete with a clear quartz crystal inside. It’s designed to improve purification and enhance positivity as well as keep her healthily hydrated to make all that breast milk.

11. Milk Snob French Floral Multifunctional Cover Milk Snob Multifunctional Cover- French Floral Target | $33 See on Target Breastfeeding on the go will be a breeze with the Milk Snob Multifunctional Cover. Not only does it act as a nursing cover, but it also doubles as a cover for shopping carts, high chairs, and car seats, too.

12. Sea Mist Roll Neck Cashmere Blend Maternity Sweater Sea Mist Roll Neck Cashmere Blend Maternity Sweater Seraphine | $99 $79 Available in sizes 2-14 See on Seraphine The casual yet stylish Sea Mist Roll Neck Cashmere Blend Maternity Sweater has a cool roll neck for comfort and also easy access to nursing. The buttons on the other side can be unsnapped to breastfeed whenever baby is ready.

13. Breastfeeding Affirmation Cards Breastfeeding Affirmation Cards Etsy | $12 See on Etsy Breastfeeding isn’t as always as easy as you might expect. These Breastfeeding Affirmation Cards from Etsy can give your friend some encouragement when she needs it most.

14. The Womanly Art of Breastfeeding The Womanly Art of Breastfeeding Amazon | $13 See on Amazon Written by La Leche League, The Womanly Art of Breastfeeding offers advice and wisdom to help mothers in their pursuit of breastfeeding. It offers informative tips and strategies for making breastfeeding work for both mommy and baby.