As much planning as you might put into the perfect Thanksgiving, things can (and will) go wrong. Something burns, you forget an important ingredient, or you just miscalculate how long it will take to cook that turkey. So you’re going to need some snacks to keep your guests (i.e. your cranky kids) quiet. And that’s where these 15 Whole Foods appetizers for Thanksgiving can come in and save the day — and spare you extra cooking.

In theory, it would be nice to have a completely home cooked meal from start to finish for Thanksgiving. But it can be an all-day coking sesh as it is, and frankly, apps might totally slip your mind. After all, your focus is probably on the main event meal, and taking the time to whip up something right before it is frankly a waste of your resources. (And at this point, you probably want to get the hell out of the kitchen, anyway.)

So while you could toss your kids a granola bar (or more likely, chips) and make empty promises to your guests about how that the stupid plastic popper will come out of the turkey any second now, why not get a head start and grab some apps from Whole Foods? That way, you can focus on making a fantastic meal the day of, and not have to deal with incessant snack requests from your kiddos (and your friends and fam) before Thanksgiving dinner. That alone will definitely give you an attitude of gratitude.

1. Empire Organic Butternut Squash Soup Courtesy of Jennifer Parris Making soup is time consuming. So just pour Empire Organic Butternut Squash Soup ($5) into a pot, let it simmer away and pretend like you made it.

2. 365 Pumpkin Spice Latte Popcorn Courtesy of Jennifer Parris When an appetizer needs to be a healthy snack, quiet your kids’ request for a snack by popping open a bag of 365 Pumpkin Spice Latte Popcorn ($3). The limited edition popcorn packs a lot of flavor and will fit in with the rest of your meal.

3. Whole Foods Mini Quiche Trio Courtesy of Jennifer Parris The Mini Quiche Trio from Whole Foods ($7) will elevate your Thanksgiving to an elegant affair. Guests can sample three cheese, mushroom, or spinach Florentine quiches that are in petite wheat flour pastries. They’re ready to serve (and eat) in under four minutes.

4. Hummus Pod Zesty Lemon Courtesy of Jennifer Parris For a snack that doesn’t require utensils (or you washing more dishes), the Hummus Pod Zesty Lemon treats are easy to serve. The multigrain shell is crispy and chewy and encases a creamy savory hummus seasoned with lemon. For $6, you can get nine pods.

5. Green Beans With Shallots Courtesy of Jennifer Parris Looking to elevate your green bean game? Whole Foods' Green Beans With Shallots ($10/lb) dish is prepared simply with olive oil, salt, and organic black pepper. You’ll never look at a can of creamed mushroom soup the same way again.

6. Maple Mashed Sweet Potatoes Courtesy of Jennifer Parris Your guests can scoop up a serving of the Maple Mashed Sweet Potatoes ($8) prepared with cinnamon, ginger, and salt for a sweet and savory vegan experience. It’s a healthy (and hearty) appetizer.

7. Roasted Butternut Squash With Cranberries Courtesy of Jennifer Parris With dried cranberries, onions, and butternut squash, this salad from the Whole Foods Market ($10/lb) has everything delicious that the season has to offer. Best part: You didn’t have to cook any of it.

8. Cider Roasted Brussels Sprouts With Pepitas Courtesy of Jennifer Parris Sure, you might want to serve Brussels Sprouts… but you can’t stand the stink when cooking them. These Cider Roasted Brussels Sprouts with Pepitas ($10/lb) are ready to eat and are coated in a delicious apple cider glaze. And by buying them already prepped, you won’t have to worry about funking up your festivities.

9. Carrot Ginger Kale Salad Courtesy of Jennifer Parris The Carrot Ginger Kale Salad from the Whole Foods Market ($9) is full of fiber, can aid in digestion (thanks to that ginger, according to Healthline), and even has antioxidants. So you’ll feel a whole lot better about eating it before the pumpkin cheesecake is served.

10. Mediterranean Market Lemon & Garlic Marinated Olives Courtesy of Jennifer Parris A charcuterie board is a great way to serve some pre-game food to your guests. These Mediterranean Market Lemon & Garlic Marinated Olives ($7) will complement all those cured meats and cheeses — and taste great, too.

11. Whole Foods Easy Entertaining Cheese Tray Courtesy of Jennifer Parris It’s one thing to buy blocks of cheese to serve on Thanksgiving. It’s totally another to have the time to cut them into perfectly-sized cubes. The Whole Foods Easy Entertaining Cheese Tray offers four kinds of cheese (think Pepper Jack and Colby cheese) for your guests to snack on, and costs $7 per pound.

12. Melanie’s Medleys Pumpkin Pie Cream Cheese Spread Courtesy of Jennifer Parris If you’re serving crackers or toasted chips, the Pumpkin Pie Cream Cheese Spread form Melanie’s Medleys ($5) would pair well with it. The smooth spread offers the taste of the holidays without having to mush pumpkin and cream cheese together yourself.

13. Perfectly Crisp Parmesan Cheese Crisps Courtesy of Jennifer Parris Perfectly Crisp Parmesan Cheese Crisps ($7) are the best of both worlds: You get crispy crackers and cheese that makes for an all-in-one snack. Serve them with soup, sprinkle them on a salad, or just munch on the crunchy goodness before mealtime.

14. Mitica Spanish Cocktail Mixed Nuts Courtesy of Jennifer Parris You’re going to want to pass on the peanuts when you sample the Mitica Spanish Cocktail Mixed Nuts ($10/lb). The snack mix from Spain includes corn kernels, fava beans, chickpeas and almonds for a decadent cocktail snack. Que delicioso!