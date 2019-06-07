16 CBD Father's Day 2019 Gifts For Dads Who *Really* Need To Relax
CBD oil is a new hot commodity these days, which is no surprise considering its many purported benefits. It's said to be almost like a miracle product that can be used as a pain reliever, anxiety reducer, skincare regimen, and even to prevent diabetes, benefit heart health, and treat neurological issues. Does the dad in your life want to sit back and relax this Father's Day? (Or maybe even pamper himself a bit with some tea and beard oil?) One of these CBD Father's Day 2019 gifts could be the way to go.
There are so many reasons to explore CBD's potential, according to Healthline. And so many ways to do it! The nail shop by my house has a CBD nurturing pedicure available, which involves popping a CBD gummy and enjoying a nurturing pedicure complete with a massage, soak, and nail treatment. If that doesn't sound like something the dad in your life would enjoy (or if your city doesn't offer anything like that) one of these gifts would definitely offer the same benefits — all in the privacy of your own home. Except for maybe the pedicure part, unless you're a very sweet and thoughtful (and skilled) partner.
It is important to remember, however, that depending on your state's laws, you may not be able to get these products (or they may be harder to find). Even though CBD isn't THC, there are still some states that aren't on board.
1. CBD-Infused Honey
2. Party Palette of Chocolate Candy
3. Calming Eye Balm
4. Hair Gel
5. Capsules
6. Bath Salts
7. Cotton Candy
8. Tattoo Salve
9. Sparkling Water Sampler Pack
10. Shave Gel
11. Pain-Relief Tinctures
12. Bath Bomb
13. Gummies
14. Tea
15. Beard Oil
16. Morning Soft Gels
CBD Good Morning Soft Gels
$70
Medterra
Better than his a.m. latté, Medterra's CBD Good Morning soft gels contain caffeine and other energizing ingredients like vitamins B6 and B12 and amino acids L-Tyrosine and L-Theanine (along with 25mg of 99.6 percent pure CBD) for physical stamina and mental focus.