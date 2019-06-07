CBD oil is a new hot commodity these days, which is no surprise considering its many purported benefits. It's said to be almost like a miracle product that can be used as a pain reliever, anxiety reducer, skincare regimen, and even to prevent diabetes, benefit heart health, and treat neurological issues. Does the dad in your life want to sit back and relax this Father's Day? (Or maybe even pamper himself a bit with some tea and beard oil?) One of these CBD Father's Day 2019 gifts could be the way to go.

There are so many reasons to explore CBD's potential, according to Healthline. And so many ways to do it! The nail shop by my house has a CBD nurturing pedicure available, which involves popping a CBD gummy and enjoying a nurturing pedicure complete with a massage, soak, and nail treatment. If that doesn't sound like something the dad in your life would enjoy (or if your city doesn't offer anything like that) one of these gifts would definitely offer the same benefits — all in the privacy of your own home. Except for maybe the pedicure part, unless you're a very sweet and thoughtful (and skilled) partner.

It is important to remember, however, that depending on your state's laws, you may not be able to get these products (or they may be harder to find). Even though CBD isn't THC, there are still some states that aren't on board.