16 CBD Father's Day 2019 Gifts For Dads Who *Really* Need To Relax

By Abi Berwager Schreier
CBD oil is a new hot commodity these days, which is no surprise considering its many purported benefits. It's said to be almost like a miracle product that can be used as a pain reliever, anxiety reducer, skincare regimen, and even to prevent diabetes, benefit heart health, and treat neurological issues. Does the dad in your life want to sit back and relax this Father's Day? (Or maybe even pamper himself a bit with some tea and beard oil?) One of these CBD Father's Day 2019 gifts could be the way to go.

There are so many reasons to explore CBD's potential, according to Healthline. And so many ways to do it! The nail shop by my house has a CBD nurturing pedicure available, which involves popping a CBD gummy and enjoying a nurturing pedicure complete with a massage, soak, and nail treatment. If that doesn't sound like something the dad in your life would enjoy (or if your city doesn't offer anything like that) one of these gifts would definitely offer the same benefits — all in the privacy of your own home. Except for maybe the pedicure part, unless you're a very sweet and thoughtful (and skilled) partner.

It is important to remember, however, that depending on your state's laws, you may not be able to get these products (or they may be harder to find). Even though CBD isn't THC, there are still some states that aren't on board.

1. CBD-Infused Honey

CBD Honey

$30

$13

Diamond CBD

Who doesn't like honey? This honey would "bee" great in any type of tea, making an already relaxing beverage even more relaxing for Dad.

2. Party Palette of Chocolate Candy

Party Palette

$180

To Whom It May

This party palette is a the gift that keeps on giving for dad. Each of the four columns are different flavors, all infused with 10 mg of CBD.

3. Calming Eye Balm

CBD Calming Eye Balm

$40

Cannuka

Dads like products that are refreshing and relaxing, too. This balm moisturizes and refreshes — perfect after a long day.

4. Hair Gel

ECO STYLE CBD OIL GEL

$18

ECOCO

The CBD in this hair gel really sets it apart from other hair gels because it adds moisture to the hair, soothing the scalp as it styles with its "weightless hold."

5. Capsules

PlusCBD Oil™ Hemp Capsules

$30

PlusCBD Oil™

The beauty of these capsules is you know the exact amount you're getting because it's perfectly measured in each pill. It's fast-absorbing, giving dad all the CBD benefits precisely and quickly.

6. Bath Salts

HEMP CBD INFUSED BATH SALTS

$30

Vertly

Do you know a dad who loves the gym? These CBD-infused bath salts are perfect for a soak after a long workout. Not only will it help with aches and pains, but it can even induce a calming effect on the mind. Ahhhhh.

7. Cotton Candy

CBD Cotton Candy

$20

Diamond CBD

Cotton candy is good, but CBD infused cotton candy is better. Tasty, fun and relaxing for dad without having to go to the carnival to get it.

8. Tattoo Salve

Tattoo Aftercare Balm

$65

The CBD Honey

Does the dad in your life enjoy getting inked? Then he'll love this Tattoo Aftercare Balm from The CBD Honey. It will help soothe, heal, and relieve the itchiness you feel after getting a tattoo — thanks to CBD's anti-inflammatory properties.

9. Sparkling Water Sampler Pack

Recess – The Sampler

$30

Recess

If the dad in your life enjoys La Croix, then he will definitely love this amped up version of the beverage. He can taste test all the flavors in this sampler pack to see which he prefers (all are infused with CBD and other herbs).

10. Shave Gel

Cannabis Sativa Oil Shave Gel

$12

Master

Formulated with "skin-soothing CBD oil," this particular Master shave gel is perfect for dads trying to get that close shave and smooth skin without the razor burn.

11. Pain-Relief Tinctures

Pain Blend Tincture

$40

Miss Grass

The always-prepared dads will love having this tincture in the medicine cabinet for anything that comes their way. Also perfect for the always-prepared dad who likes to hit the gym.

12. Bath Bomb

RELAX CBD BATH BOMB

$13

Kush Queen

After a long day of dadding and/or working, dads deserve a relaxing soak in the tub — especially with a CBD-infused bath bomb. If he feels weird about using a bath bomb, maybe you can offer to get in and soak with him.

13. Gummies

CBD Vegan Gummies

$40

Pure Kana

These gummies are vegan and the perfect size to get your CBD intake every day in a tasty way.

14. Tea

CBD Tea

$7

Green Roads World

My husband enjoys a cup of hot tea every night before bed for the calming effects. If the dad in your life does, too, then this blend of chamomile and CBD will make the perfect relaxing cup.

15. Beard Oil

CBD Beard Oil

$15

Hemp Bombs

Does your favorite dad have a beard? Mine does, too. And this beard oil would make a fantastic gift. The CBD will "ease redness, itching, and any discomfort" dad may feel and it will moisturize not only his beard, but his chin under there, too.

16. Morning Soft Gels

CBD Good Morning Soft Gels

$70

Medterra

Better than his a.m. latté, Medterra's CBD Good Morning soft gels contain caffeine and other energizing ingredients like vitamins B6 and B12 and amino acids L-Tyrosine and L-Theanine (along with 25mg of 99.6 percent pure CBD) for physical stamina and mental focus.