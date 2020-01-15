When you have a new baby, you probably spend a fair amount of time gazing at their perfect, tiny face, and when that gets old, you may stare at their perfect, tiny face... through the camera lens of your phone. Sweet pics of you and your baby, whether they be quick selfies or gorgeous professional shots, are bound to wind up on Instagram, and for images this cute, the baby emoji followed by a bunch of cartoon hearts just isn’t going to cut it (sorry). The best Instagram captions for pictures of babies and mothers can be sweet, earnest, nostalgic, or funny; sometimes all four at once.

In a perfect world, everyone you love would be able to meet your new baby right away, but between living far apart and scheduling conflicts, often people close to you first see your baby on the 'gram. The right caption can connect with your audience; it makes the image feel more substantial and gives a glimmer into what's happening in the picture of how you were feeling when it was taken.

"Part of the power of captions is that sense of community they cultivate. Experts say they serve as the bridge that makes us feel more connected to the person we’re following," per the BBC. And if you can't see someone in-person, it's nice to feel connected through a photo. Read on for 17 Instagram captions that will make the (millions of) pictures of you and your baby even more memorable.

1.“You are my sun, my moon, and all my stars." E.E. Cummings E.E. Cummings is known for his short, perfectly odd poems, and this line is taken from a poem of the same name. In a whimsical way, it perfectly summarizes how it feels when a new baby becomes your whole world.

2. “The world is your oyster.” Shutterstock This common saying actually originates from Shakespeare's play, The Merry Wives of Windsor. It shows the world (or at least your followers) that you believe your little one has an adventurous future ahead, plus you may finally get to use that oyster emoji.

3. "No one puts baby in a corner." This classic quote, said by Patrick Swayze's character in Dirty Dancing, is a light-hearted, funny caption that most will immediately recognize. It works especially well if you and the baby are in fact, in a corner.

4. "I think every working mom probably feels the same thing: You go through big chunks of time where you're just thinking, 'this is impossible — oh, this is impossible.' And then you just keep going and keep going, and you sort of do the impossible." Tina Fey This Tina Fey quote is so relatable for any mom who is struggling to find a tenable balance in their lives. It's a gentle reminder to yourself and to others to just keep going.

5. “I’ll love you forever, I’ll like you for always, as long as I’m living my baby you’ll be.” This quote comes from the famous children's book, Love You Forever by Robert Munsch. The caption is guaranteed to make someone cry (ahem, possibly you).

6. "My daughter introduced me to myself.” Beyoncé Knowles Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The Queen has spoken, and this time it's a tender sentiment to which most mothers can relate. Sometimes becoming a parent feels like meeting a part of yourself that you never knew existed. Plus Bey always garners lots of likes.

7. "He's a mother lover." Much sweeter than its antonym, a mother lover is a fun play on words that's fit for a pic of your babe snuggling up to you.

8. "Isn't she lovely?" Stevie Wonder Stevie Wonder actually wrote this song after the arrival of his daughter, Aisha. You can actually hear audio on the track from baby Aisha's bath time, according to HuffPost.

9. "You have to have faith that while your kids can seem to be selfish and concerned only about the word 'mine' sometimes, overall, they are watching you really carefully, and if you care about other people, they will too." Jennifer Garner A reminder to any parent whose toddler is in a bit of a "mine" phase: They're doing their best. This quote is so relatable (especially if your older one is having a tough time adjusting to their new little sibling).

10. "I've been looking for you, baby in every face that I've ever known." Adele Adele wrote the song Sweetest Devotion, which this lyric is taken from, after the arrival of her son. Plus, anything that the Grammy-winner touches turns to gold.

11. "Taking Bets: Is Liam Smiling Or Pooping?" Sometimes you just don't know what their faces mean. This caption is sure to make people smile, and may garner a bunch of comments as people weigh in with their guesses.

12. “Sometimes the smallest things take the most room in your heart.” Winnie the Pooh Who can resist a classic quote from the world's sweetest, pantless bear? For pics when you feel like your heart may burst, this is your caption.

13. "My boobs are leaking and I didn't know I could be this tired, and it's worth it." Sometimes you've just gotta keep it real. You're tired, you probably haven't showered in days, and yet nothing else besides your new baby seems to matter.

14. "What motherhood shows you is how selfless you can get. I’m ragged tired. Who cares? My kids are healthy, I’m happy." Mila Kunis Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images Kunis said this relatable quote in a 2017 interview with Marie Claire. If you're too tired to say it yourself, you might as well have Mila say it for you.

15. "Wherever you go, go with all of your heart." This quote is often attributed to Confucius and captures the love, hopes, and dreams you have for your new little bundle.

16. "A mother’s arms are made of tenderness and children sleep soundly in them." Victor Hugo Perfect if the baby is asleep in your arms, this quote from Victor Hugo (who wrote Les Misérables and The Hunchback Of Notre Dame) captures how peaceful it feels to hold a sleeping child.