17 November Dog Names To Inspire An Attitude of Gratitude

Of all the months in the year, there probably isn’t one that symbolizes family and gathering more than November. And as your family and friends gather to feast on a fabulous Thanksgiving meal, you’ll most likely be grateful for all the good things in your life and want to share your good fortune. So why not spread the love by adopting a dog for the holidays? These 17 November dog names will inspire an attitude of gratitude.

Our beloved dog Samuel Logan recently passed away, and to say that it’s been devastating is an understatement. Still, in spite of our grief, we knew as a family that we wanted to honor Sammy by offering love, support, and shelter to another animal in need. Enter Maxwell Duke, a lovely and energetic hound/lab/pit mix. I’ll admit that the main reason why we sped up the adoption process was to offer sanctuary to a shelter dog in time for the holidays, but it’s a decision that I don’t regret.

That’s why you should show your appreciation for what you have and welcome a furry four-legged friend into your homes and your heart for the holidays. Between the laughs, the love (and the licks), you'll have even more reasons to be thankful.

1. Apple Your new pet will easily become the apple of your eye in no time. Apple is a cute name because you’ll probably be eating slices of apple pie on Thanksgiving — and really, all month long.

2. Pumpkin If you thought that pumpkins were just for October, think again. Pumpkins play an important part of November meals and drinks (PSL, anyone?). Plus, it’s a cute term of endearment, especially if you call your woofie your little Punkin.

3. Hunter Shutterstock It’s such a strong, solid name for a dog that comes into your lives in November. It makes you think of fall days, woodsy scents, hiking on trails, and is easily associated with autumn.

4. Sage Sage is a superstar when it comes to holiday cooking. You can use this herb to season your turkey, or even add an earthy element to your dressing. Or, you can just name your wise dog Sage in honor of the holiday.

5. Thyme You thymed it right by adopting your dog during November. If you’re a foodie, then naming your dog Thyme is a delicious decision. Thyme is often used in Thanksgiving meals to season a turkey or to add additional flavor to soup, as per The Kitchn.

6. Topaz A brilliant beautiful yellow, topaz is the perfect stone for a November doggie adoption. Even if your pooch wasn’t born in this month, his Gotcha Day stone honors the gemstone. And the name works well for either boy or girl doggies.

7. Citrine Like topaz, citrine is also a richly-colored yellow stone. It can range from yellow to green to brown and orange — truly, all the colors of autumn are represented by this quartz stone, according to Jewels for Me. As if that weren’t enough, citrine itself is such a pretty name.

8. Dahlia If you thought that most flowers shrivel up and die during the transition from late fall to early winter, think again. The dahlia is one of those flowers that keeps blooming through fall with the proper care, according to Gardener's Supply Company.

9. Aurelia Shutterstock If you’re looking for a name that prompts people to ask why you chose it, Aurelia is the one. The name is derived from the Latin word aureus, which means “golden,” according to Nameberry. And from golden leaves falling to sunsets, Aurelia is truly a fitting name.

10. Chrissy November’s birth flower is the chrysanthemum, according to ProFlowers. But that sure is a mouthful to say each and every time someone asks what your dog’s name is. So shorten it to the cute Chrissy instead.

11. Archer Archer can work as a November name for your dog. It’s inspired by the Sagittarius sign, reported the website Birthstones, which is represented as a centaur pulling back a bow and arrow. But instead of explaining all that, you can simply say that your dog’s name is Archer, or as an adorable nickname, Archie.

12. Autumn There’s no greater nod to the season in which you adopted your dog. Just the name makes you think of fall foliage, pumpkins, and homey smells like pies baking in the oven.

13. Scorpio The Scorpio sign (from October 23-November 22) is just one of the two astrological signs for November. If you’re into astrology, you’ll fall in love with the name. And it sure is easier to call your dog Scorpio to come here than that other astrological sign that November has… Sagittarius.

14. Phoenix Shutterstock The Scorpio sign is symbolized by three animals, reported Refinery 29: the snake, the scorpion, and the phoenix. But Phoenix seems to be a more fitting name, especially if you’ve adopted your dog from a shelter, where he was truly a survivor, just like the phoenix rising from the ashes.

15. Daniel If you’re looking to weave some history into your pet’s new name, Daniel (short for Daniel Boone, that is) is a good option. Born on November 2, 1734, Daniel Boone was an American pioneer who became a hero in American folklore, according to Biography.

16. Eleven Named after the 11th month of the year, Eleven is a great name for your dog. Even cuter: nicknaming her Ellie, which is just the sweetest nickname ever.