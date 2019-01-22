Valentine's Day is just a few weeks away, and smart shoppers are already on the hunt for the perfect tokens of affection while there's still plenty of time. (I just hit the Dollar Tree for craft supplies for my pre-K class; that stuff sells out fast.) Tops on the shopping list for many of us are our mothers, who deserve all the love we can give. Happily, there are unique Valentine's Day gifts for moms that go beyond the typical drugstore-shelf finds.

Not that there's anything wrong with gifting Mom a bouquet of flowers or a box of Godiva. (Chocolate is almost never the wrong answer to anything.) But going with something different from the norm can make the holiday more meaningful for both of you, particularly if your relationship has recently been tested or strengthened. Maybe you've weathered a difficult time together (an illness, a divorce) or celebrated something special (your wedding, a baby), and want to show your appreciation in a special way this year. Or perhaps you just want to give her a keepsake that will last longer than the average rosebud.

One of the Valentine's ideas below might be just the thing you're looking for, or maybe it'll give you inspiration for a different gift. Either way, you know your mother will be pleased with whatever you give her. (She probably still has your macaroni necklace from kindergarten.)

1 Love Bracelet Adjustable Gold Bracelet $11 Amazon Of course your mother knows it, but this bracelet from Studiocc will be a constant reminder of your love. Its adjustable cuff ensures a comfortable fit, and it's available in silver as well as in the rose-gold color shown here. See On Amazon

2 Easy Indoor Gardening Mason Jar Indoor Flower Garden $20 Uncommon Goods Why give Mom a bunch of flowers that will wilt by February 17 when she can grow her own flowers year-round? With this hydroponic kit, all she has to do is fill the Mason jar with water, add the pod, and watch the blooms sprout — either English daisies, zinnias, or pansies. The flowers will continue to grow for months, and afterwards, the grow medium can be used again with new seeds. See On Uncommon Goods

3 Heart Sweater Cynthia Rowley Heart Print Sweater $32 $25 T.J.Maxx Now on sale at T.J.Maxx, this pretty sweater is just the thing for a mom who can't get enough hearts into her wardrobe during February. Not too clingy or bulky, it's perfect for the holiday and all winter long. See On TJMaxx

4 Personalized Pad Love Mouse Pad $11 Etsy Whether she works from home or just enjoys browsing Facebook, your mom will appreciate this mouse pad from Macy Blue Designs, and even more so because you can personalize it with a message of your choice (like "A mom's love is forever" or "Mom at Work"). See On Etsy

6 For Heart-y Meals Martha Stewart Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven $100 Macy's If your mom loves to make soups and casseroles that warm the heart as well as the stomach, this is the pot for her. Designed especially for Macy's, its red hue and heart on the lid make it appropriate for Valentine's Day, but it's meant to be used year-round. See On Macy*s

7 Chocolate Luxury Box Of Chocolate Soaps $28 Uncommon Goods This year, how about giving your mom a different kind of chocolate? Handmade and all-natural, this set gets its scent from actual cocoa powder; its moisturizing properties come from shea and cocoa butters as well as olive, coconut, and sweet almond oils to keep her skin soft all winter long. See On Uncommon Goods

8 Treasured Memories Grandmother's Journal $17 Amazon For a gift that keeps giving, this journal is a must. Mom can write down facts about her own parents and grandparents, share childhood memories and anecdotes about her children (including you!), and more, then pass the book down to the grandkids. Users on Amazon rave about the graphics and questions, and wish their own grandparents had been able to share their life stories this way. See On Amazon

9 Statement Key Chain Badass Mama Handstamped Keychain $12 Etsy For the mother in your life who refuses to be mom-shamed, values independence in her kids and herself, and can dish out praise, discipline, witty comebacks, and dinner with equal skill, this one from Simplestamp says it all. See On Etsy

11 Mother-Specific Wine Glass Mother Definition Wine Glass $12 Amazon Your mom survived your colic, toilet training, white-food phase, homework battles, teen angst, college breakups, late-night phone calls, and countless little crises. She's earned this one. Bonus points if you also give her a bottle to go with it. See On Amazon

13 Personal Print "I Hope You Dance" Print $20 $15 Etsy Did you dedicate a special dance to your mom at your wedding? Or is there a song that resonates with the two of you ("In My Daughter's Eyes," maybe?) The Etsy shop AJ Canvas Prints will take the lyrics of a song of your choice and put it on canvas, along with your custom message. Available in a variety of sizes (price shown is for 8X10) and designs, you're sure to find the ideal combination. See On Etsy

14 Sweet Creams Mistral Floral Hand Cream $14 Anthropologie Every mom's hands are constantly busy: washing dishes, painting, cleaning, going to the gym, or just getting exposed to the elements. Your mother will appreciate these luxe French-made creams, all made with fresh floral and spice essences. Choose from bergamot, daylily, gardenia, honeysuckle, peony, and vanilla — and at this price, why not pick up two or three? See On Anthropologie

15 Thank You Sign "I Get It Now" Sign $24 Etsy For the new (or almost-new) mom who's realizing for the first time what it takes to raise small humans, this decor from A Rustic Feeling will show Mom that you're finally woke to the whole motherhood thing. See On Etsy

16 Love Notes Fill-In-The-Blank Gift Book $10 Kohl's This time, it's your turn to be the writer. This prompt book lets you put down in words what makes your mother so special, from the traditions she upholds to the memories you've shared. Get the tissues handy when Mom opens this one. See On Kohl's