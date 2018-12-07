The 'Elf on the Shelf' has been around since 2004, but it seems to get more popular every year. I suspect that the ability to share hilarious photos of your elf's exploits on social media is one driving factor in that. Whether you have kids or not, it's hard not to be amused by the many ways parents set up their elves every night in sweet and silly situations. I had no idea that there are so many Elf on the Shelf printable props to help bring those scenes to life.

I'm not sure if I'm super excited or totally dreading when my own children are old enough for the 'Elf of the Shelf' phenomenon. On the one hand, it's a pretty big commitment. On the other hand, though, it seems incredibly fun, and free printables make it a lot easier to put together elaborate scenes. Your elf can pack its bag for a relaxing vacation, start up a side hustle to sell lemonade, or even read a teeny tiny book to fellow toys. You name it, and your elf can probably do it (with a little help from you and your printer, of course).

Here are 13 printable props for your elf's nightly adventures.

1. Super Elf Costumes Simple Made Pretty Whichever super hero your kid loves, this printable elf costume set probably includes them. It has lots of different Marvel heroes like Captain America and the Hulk, plus Wonder Woman, Batman, and many more.

2. Baking Elves Mom Envy An elf's gotta eat. Santa's little helpers can whip up some elf cookies in this super cute printable oven from Mom Envy.

3. Photo Booth This Mama Loves The printable elf photo booth from This Mama Loves is adorable enough on its own, but the elf photo strip it comes with takes it to a whole other level of cute.

4. Elf-stagram A Little Moore Blog When your elf is just feeling his look, he can snap a selfie for all his followers with this printable Instagram frame from A Little Moore Blog.

5. Elf Luggage DIY Inspired If your family is traveling around the holidays, your elf obviously has to go along. He or she can pack up their elf gear in these adorably tiny printable elf suitcases from DIY Inspired.

6. Snow Man Noses Sugar Hai Your elf will be ready for any impromptu snowman building with these printable TicTac label covers from Sugar Hai. They can turn the candy into snow man noses, reindeer noses, or elf poop.

7. Mini Book Teensy Weensy Baby What better way for your elf to introduce himself to the rest of the toys than by reading his origin story? This printable mini book version from Teensy Weensy Baby is the perfect size for elf hands.

8. Mini Envelopes Red Ted Art Your elf can keep up with all his pals back at the North Pole with these little printable envelopes from Red Ted Art. There's also an easy tutorial for a matching mailbox made from a matchstick box.

9. Elf Magic Dust Mama Cheaps If your kid accidentally (or, "accidentally") touches the elf, they may be worried about how they'll get its magic back. You can give your elf another dose of magic with this printable elf dust label from Mama Cheaps. Attach it a bag of glitter and it should bring your elf's powers back.

10. Ugly Sweater Spot of Tea Designs Your kids can help your elf design the ugliest ugly sweater with this printable template from Spot of Tea Designs.

11. Photo Cutouts Pretty My Party Your kid will get a kick out of seeing their elf disguised as Santa or a snowman as they strike a pose in these printable cutouts from Pretty My Party.

12. Fishing Pole A Little of This That Even elves need a little R&R. This printable fishing sign and pole from A Little Of This That sends them on a super cute vacation.

13. Lemonade Stand Inspiration Made Simple This elf is working a little overtime with an adorable printable lemonade stand by Inspiration Made Simple. It even comes with tiny North Pole dollars with Santa's face on them.

14. Good Deeds InvitedByCass/Etsy Let your Elf inspire the household to spread some holiday cheer with these Elf Good Deed Note Cards ($2, Etsy). Santa would definitely approve.

15. Movie Night LemonSqueezeDesigns/Etsy Start streaming your family's favorite holiday classic on Netflix, pop some corn, and have a Christmas-themed screening party with these cute Popcorn Kart printable ($2, Etsy).

16. He Mustache You A Question InvitedbyCass/Etsy If your Elf has a sense of humor (and don't they all?), this cheeky Elf mustache card ($2, Etsy) will get a chuckle out of your little one.

17. Elf Sweet Stand LemonSqueezeDesigns/Etsy Especially perfect if you want to include the residents of Barbie's Dreamhouse (as pictured), this Sweet Treats Stand Cart ($2, Etsy) looks like a lovely place to have a teeny tiny cup of hot cocoa (or a regular-sized one).