Kids' birthday parties have come a long way since the era of paper hats and pin-the-tail-on-the-donkey. Now, it's almost a given that each passing year of a child's life will be celebrated in grand style... not to mention immortalized on social media in the form of an adorable pic and a memorable Instagram caption that sums up your kid's birthday in just the right way.

Even if you're not much of a writer, you can come up with a cute caption for your child's celebration. Think of lyrics from famous songs: "They say it's your birthday... we're gonna have a good time!" or "We're gonna party like it's 1999." Take a familiar phrase featuring the word "party" and apply it to the guest of honor. ("I'm just a party animal" or "Let's get this party started.") Or look at the pictures themselves and see what they say to you: Maybe there's one of your little one looking blissful with a juice box in hand; you could caption it, "Mommy's looking forward to having her own grown-up juice when this is all over."

Whether your child is turning one or moving into the double digits, there's an Insta-worthy caption that's just right for the pictures you'll be posting. (That is, after you've cleaned the frosting off the furniture and poured yourself that glass of adult beverage.)

1. I'm so awesome, when I was born, they gave me a certificate. Not a bad accomplishment for someone who hasn't yet learned to tie their shoes.

2. Hulk SMASH! Shutterstock It's a thing now at first birthday parties to serve a separate "smash cake" for the birthday girl or boy to grab, dig, smash, and taste while parents and relatives record the moment for posterity. This caption is the perfect addition to a shot of the baby in all their messy glory.

3. Of course I don't know how to act my age. I've never been this age before! Really, Mom and Dad — you'd think I actually had experience at being a toddler or something.

4. I hope this cake is as sweet as I am! Could it be? Hmm... nah. Not even close.

5. Gonna party like it's my birthday... 'cause it is. Shutterstock If you can't get excited and loud and fill up on cupcakes and juice boxes on your birthday, when can you?

6. Feeling my age already. This would be an adorable caption for a birthday child who's taken an unexpected nap in the middle of all the excitement.

7. "Growing old is mandatory. Growing up is optional." — Walt Disney Wise man, that Disney fella. Words to live by, no matter how old the birthday kid is turning.

8. So this is what (age) looks like. You have been warned! Each year of a child's life brings new challenges along with the joys. Parents have to be prepared for the rules to change with every passing birthday.

9. I can't help being cute. I was born this way. Some things just can't be controlled. What can you say?

10. Eating my cake and wearing it, too. Shutterstock The perfect caption for a photo of a blissful, frosting-smeared face.

11. Forget about keeping calm. It's my birthday! Save those stiff-upper-lip British sentiments for another day. This is no time for mellow.

12. It's my party and I'll cry if I want to. Alas, sometimes a kid birthday bash ends in a meltdown. Might as well keep a sense of humor about it.

13. "A party without cake is really just a meeting." — Julia Child No wonder Child was so beloved as a chef, author, and TV personality. The woman (quoted here by Newsweek) knew what was important in life.

14. I'm just here for the goodie bag. And so are most of your child's guests, TBH.

15. Welcome to the Terrible Twos! This simple caption introducing the birthday child can be adapted with your choice of funny age nickname: Threenager, Feisty Four, Fantastic Five, etc.

16. Doughnut be jelly, it's my birthday. Shutterstock If you love puns, this is the caption for you. Even better if your child's birthday actually features doughnuts.

17. I find it strange that we celebrate you on the anniversary of a day when I did all the work. Seriously, though, what's up with that? Move over, kid — Mom deserves a slice of that cake, too. With a flower.

18. Am I old enough now to start lying about my age? Good question. But in the case of kids, they prefer to add on a year or two rather than take them off.