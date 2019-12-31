In the words of the divine Ms. Nina Simone, it's a new dawn, it's a new day, it's a new life. It's 2020, baby! And if you need help getting excited about those 12 brand new months, you should know there are at least two things you can look forward to happening in 2020, depending on your zodiac sign.

While every year is a mixed bag of highs and lows, experts agree that positive vibes are on the horizon for each and every sign in 2020, whether you're a Taurus or a Gemini or whatever else. For a better understanding of what to expect, Australia-based astrologer and author Jessica Adams gave Romper a personalized look at each month for every sign; in addition, astrologer and author Chani Nicholas provided an explanation of the major themes each sign will be dealing with in the months ahead. If the horoscopes out for the year so far are any indication, many of the signs can expect some positive changes in 2020, whether that means career success or spiritual growth or improved relationships. (That said, one recurring theme seems to be the need to put in some effort before reaping the predicted rewards.)

So grab your star journal and prepare to take some notes. Whether it's personal improvement, a feeling of wellness, professional development, or new love, here's what you can look forward to in 2020.

Aries A great new job, hit project or amazing college achievement is what's on tap as Jupiter blesses your success, Adams tells Romper. Nicholas, on the other hand, says Aries can expect to become "aware of wealth, abundance, and the deep bounty that you inherently possess."

Taurus Shutterstock "A powerful win-win relationship with a person (or organization) overseas, that translates," is one thing Adams believes Taurus will experience. For her part, Nicholas sees wanderlust on the horizon, including "a wealth of spiritual experiences... and increased opportunities for teaching and travel."

Gemini Gemini's wealth will increase, whether material or emotional, says Nicholas, who believes the third astrological sign will eliminate behaviors "that leave you energetically, financially, or otherwise in debt." Incidentally, Adams tells Romper something similar. "A generous cash injection, new income source or (free) access to the good life is on the way," she says.

Cancer A new kind of partnership which gives you and the other person space — in love or work — is predicted for Cancers by Adams. The introspection continues, according to Nicholas, as you learn how to deal with conflicts within personal relationships, especially in the professional realm.

Leo Shutterstock For this fire sign, it's time to address overdue health and weight loss or fitness improvements resulting in "one problem conquered," says Adams. Clearing these issues may also make room for some spiritual growth, Nicholas says, including the ability to make peace with loss.

Virgo Attention Virgos: Adams tells Romper that "a special connection with a new baby, growing infant or child — or the world of junior school," could be in the stars for you in 2020. As it happens, Nicholas sees a major theme of 2020 being "the beginning of some of the most defining work projects or health routines of your life." Connection? Perhaps.

Libra In her "2020 Year Ahead" workshop, Nicholas says Libras will see an increase in opportunities to travel, teach, or publish. Perhaps that's why you might be feeling a need to nest, Libra: So that when you're home, your house is at its most cozy. "A bigger and better home space, thanks to redecoration, overdue repairs or even a move," is slated for your new year, according to Adams.

Scorpio Have a blog, Scorpio? Prepare for increased traffic. Adams tells Romper that it's going to be a "successful year online, with a big increase in visitors or followers, hits or subscribers" for you. As for Nicholas, she sees long-term plans realized.

Sagittarius Sagittarius, 2020 is looking really good. First, Nicholas foretells a development of a deeper relationship "with what promotes and sustains your mental health and well being." Adams, on the other hand, sees "free access to a home, holiday home or car and/or bigger and better cash flow." Yes, please.

Capricorn This year holds many changes, including one that Nicholas describes as "bringing more beauty, connection, and pleasure into your work life and relationship to your body." That might go hand-in-hand with Adams' prediction of a new look for you, be it from "contact lenses, the gym, a better wardrobe or cosmetic surgery."

Aquarius This year you are going to reclaim your authority, says Nicholas. Perhaps this process will be aided by the "meditation, therapy, or cutting-edge treatment" Adams predicts will help you to "overcome phobias or stress."