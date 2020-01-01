Ever since Frozen 2 came out, it might feel like there’s been an avalanche of Anna and Elsa-inspired toys crashing their way into your home. And yet, your kiddo probably still doesn’t have all the pretty playthings that are out there, because, mama, there are a lot of them. Now that the holidays are over, though, your kid might be missing that one action figure or play set that she had her heart set on. So if you have to schlep back into a toy store to exchange a toy, these 20 Frozen 2 toys are worth every penny.

Raise your hand if your child got a duplicate doll from a well-meaning relative during the holiday season. (Hand raised high right here.) But how many Elsas does your kid really need? Exactly. And with Frozen 2, there are a bunch of new characters that your child might want to play with, from the Nokk, a mythical water spirit, to the loyal Lieutenant Mattias who was trapped for 34 years in the Enchanted Forest.

With this list, at least you won’t be heading off into the unknown (get it?), and you’ll be able to get the Frozen 2 toys that your kid really wants.

1. Disney Frozen 2 Sing & Swing Olaf Disney Frozen 2 Sing & Swing Olaf Target | $25 See on Target You won’t be able to resist giving this adorable Olaf a nice warm hug. He says phrases from the film and sings “When I Am Older,” while swinging and dancing to his signature song. And FYI: Olaf runs on 3 AA batteries.

2. Disney Frozen 2 Anna and Kristoff Fashion Dolls Disney Frozen 2 Anna and Kristoff Fashion Dolls Target | $23 See on Target Now your kid can recreate scenes from the movie with these Anna and Kristoff dolls. Although Anna’s red hair is styled in an updo, it might not last too long depending on the hair styling skills of your kiddo.

3. Disney Frozen 2 Elsa Fashion Doll and Nokk Figure Disney Frozen 2 Elsa Fashion Doll and Nokk Figure Target | $30 See on Target There are some fun new faces in Frozen 2, and the Nokk is definitely one of them. Your kid will have a blast having Elsa harness the power of the Nokk and ride it over the ocean’s waves (or in this case, the bathtub).

4. Disney Frozen 2 Into the Unknown Singing Feature Elsa Doll Disney Frozen 2 Into the Unknown Singing Feature Elsa Doll Target | $35 See on Target First, there was “Let It Go.” But Frozen 2 is all about “Into The Unknown,” which is the song that this sweet little Elsa doll will sing to your child. But don’t worry; she also says 14 phrases from the movie, too. And woot, her dress also lights up in a beautiful pattern.

5. Disney Frozen 2 Necklace Activity Set Disney Frozen 2 Necklace Activity Set Target | $10 See on Target If you want to craft some memorable moments from the movie, this activity set can help. The set includes five rubber character charms and necklaces, 150 colorful beads, and a cute carrying case to tote it all around in.

6. Disney Frozen 2 Large Plush Sven Disney Frozen 2 Large Plush Sven Target | $15 See on Target Move over, Olaf. This cuddly Sven is sure to warm his way into your kid’s heart — and become a bedtime buddy when the lights go out. Sven stands about 12 inches tall, and can sit on your child’s bed just as easily as he can stand on a shelf. He might even encourage your kid to eat her carrots, too.

7. Disney Frozen 2 Mattias Fashion Doll Disney Frozen 2 Mattias Fashion Doll Target | $10 See on Target Lieutenant Mattias is an important figure in Frozen 2, and your child can have a blast reenacting epic battle scenes with him. His oath to protect Arendelle causes him to spend 34 years locked in the Enchanted Forest.

8. Disney Frozen 2 Arendelle Royal Family Fashion Doll Set Disney Frozen 2 Arendelle Royal Family Fashion Doll Set Target | $40 See on Target Frozen 2 goes into depth about the history of Anna and Elsa’s parents, who are more than what they seem. Now your child can play with King Agnarr and Queen Iduna, and act out about what actually happened during their ill-fated sea trip.

9. Disney Frozen 2 MP3 Karaoke Light Show with Microphone Disney Frozen 2 MP3 Karaoke Light Show with Microphone Target | $50 See on Target Your pint-sized songstress can belt out “Let It Go” and “For The First Time In Forever” with the best of them when she sings along to this karaoke machine. You can stream audio from almost any device and it features a multi-colored LED light show, too. It comes complete with a microphone (but no earplugs for the parents, natch).

10. Disney Frozen 2 Elsa’s Enchanted Ice Vanity Disney Frozen 2 Elsa’s Enchanted Ice Vanity Walmart | $35 See on Walmart This ice vanity inspired by Frozen 2 features iconic songs from both films that your child can listen to while she styles her locks. The set also includes hair play pieces and a drawer for her to store all of her accessories in. And when she opens the doors, the Arendelle castle lights up in a beautiful display.

11. Disney Frozen 3-Wheel Kick Scooter for Girls by Huffy Disney Frozen 3-Wheel Kick Scooter for Girls by Huffy Walmart | $25 See on Walmart The scooter allows your child to glide down a sidewalk just as easily as if she were skiing down a mountain. It comes with a removable handlebar bag that she can use to store her favorite toys (or an on-the-go snack). It has blue and white sparkly streamers and snowflakes on the handlebars that will make her feel like there is a swirling storm all around her.

12. LEGO Disney Princess Elsa’s Magical Ice Palace LEGO Disney Princess Elsa’s Magical Ice Palace Walmart | $80 See on Walmart For your budding builder, this magical ice palace from LEGO offers hours of fun building time. She can build a 2-story palace that comes with a special sliding bridge, a revolving staircase, and even a outdoor playground that comes with a real working seesaw. The set comes with Elsa and Anna mini-doll figures, plus Olaf, Marshmallow and 4 Snowgie minifigures.

13. Disney Frozen Elsa Styling Head Disney Frozen Elsa Styling Head Walmart | $15 See on Walmart Sure, she’s known for her magical powers, but Elsa sure has got a good head of hair on her. And now your kid can practice her French braiding and side pony skills with this styling head. A snowflake hair brush, snowflake hair clips, hair tie and elastic bands are all included to give Elsa a gorgeous new look.

14. Disney Frozen Snack Time Surprise Disney Frozen Snack Time Surprise Walmart | $31 See on Walmart What do snowmen eat? Well, the age-old question gets answered with this cute toy. Feed Olaf different treats and hear what he has to say about each one. And then when he’s done, um, “digesting” them, watch your kid’s reaction when they slide out of him.

15. Disney’s Frozen 2 Princess Frozen Ice Castle Set by LEGO Duplo Disney’s Frozen 2 Princess Frozen Ice Castle Set by LEGO Duplo Kohl's | $50 See on Kohl's This set is for itty bitty builders who are looking to build (get it) their skills. Anna, Olaf, and Elsa figures are all included in the set, which helps kids build the exterior of the castle. A table and chairs allow Anna and Elsa to sit and play together.

16. Disney Frozen Tea Set Disney Frozen Tea Set Amazon | $15 See on Amazon Your child can have high tea that’s fit for a queen (or two) with this cute little tea set. It has two teacups, saucers, and teaspoons. The teapot comes with a lid and there’s also a sugar bowl in case she prefers her tea sweetened.

17. Frozen Magic Touch Guitar Frozen Magic Touch Guitar Amazon | $26 See on Amazon The Frozen Magic Touch Guitar lets your kid get in touch with his inner rock star. Simply turn the dial to hear a new song, like “In Summer” “For the First Time In Forever,” or “Let It Go”. Your child can sing along with Anna, Elsa, or Olaf, or choose to mute the vocals to let her own voice soar.

18. UNO: Disney Frozen 2 Card Game UNO: Disney Frozen 2 Card Game Amazon | $5 See on Amazon If your family loves UNO, then you’ll love this updated version featuring the characters from Frozen 2. The same game rules apply: match cards by color or number. The “Forces of Nature” card lets you pick the color of your choosing until it’s your turn again.

19. Trouble Game Olaf’s Ice Adventure Trouble Game Olaf’s Ice Adventure Amazon | $16 See on Amazon In this version of the classic Trouble game, your kiddo can press the Pop-O-Matic dice roller to determine what obstacle Olaf will encounter along the way. The game allows you to play with real Olaf ice tokens. The last snowman standing is the winner.