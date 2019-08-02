20 Times Prince Harry's Love For Meghan Markle Made Hearts Flutter Around The World

No couple is absolutely perfect, but there sure are some that seem to fit the bill. One of them resides across the pond on the grounds of a literal castle and have given the world a love story for the ages. They’re not afraid to show their feelings for one another either, as evidence by the many times Prince Harry has showed his love for Meghan Markle.

The prince and former Suits actress met in 2016 through mutual friends, as Markle shared with Vanity Fair in a 2017 interview. Their romance was fairly low-key and they kept things private in the beginning, although any couple at that level of public scrutiny is going to draw attention and, of course, criticism. At the time, Markle told Vanity Fair she leaned on Prince Harry for support: "It has its challenges, and it comes in waves — some days it can feel more challenging than others. And right out of the gate it was surprising the way things changed. But I still have this support system all around me, and, of course, my boyfriend’s support."

Prince Harry has had her back every step of the way since then too, and we often see that exhibited through his sweet and adorable displays of affection. And here are just a few of the most swoon-worthy moments between the lovebirds.