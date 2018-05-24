22 Dog Names Inspired By Dessert, Because Your Furry Friend Is Too Sweet For Words
I'll admit to having no actual experience naming dogs, but I do happen to have two cats with food-related names (Ginger and Cocoa), and have named three chickens with egg-related names (Frittata, Lorraine, and Florentine). In other words, I feel qualified to advise on this topic. Naming a pet is tough business, and you'e going to end repeating their name at least 50 times a day for the rest of their life, so you'd better make it a good one! That's why these dog names inspired by dessert are perfect, because your pet is just as sweet as a three-tier cake.
There's something particularly endearing about a dog with a non-human name. It also might help to lighten the mood when your fur-baby chews your favorite pair of shoes into smithereens and you're trying to keep your cool. Some of these dog names can be delightful double entendres if they happen to describe the dog as well. Have a giant dog? Call him Mousse! A tan dog? Call her Honey. They'll be descriptive and sweet names all at once.
Whatever you do, try the name out for a day or two before you commit. And remember, you're going to be shouting this name at the dog park for years to come, so make sure you won't mind sounding like a pastry chef!
1Cookie
I love the idea of naming a German Shepherd or a Saint Bernard "Cookie." And surely, how could a dog named Cookie be too wild? She's got to be sweet with a name like that.
2Flambé
Flambé, on the other hand, is a name that could be perfect for a dog that's just a little more fiery.
3Clafoutis
The benefit of naming your dog clafoutis is that most people won't have the slightest idea what that means, but those who do might be pretty fun to strike up a conversation with.
4Soufflé
Soufflé would be just the right name for a dog so fluffy it can barely see through its hairdo.
5Sugar
Sugar is a super, generic dog name that should work for any kind of creature. And it rolls off your tongue pretty easily when you need to yell it at the dog park, too.
6Ganache
Ganache is defined as a whipped filling made of chocolate and cream. What better name for a brown whippet, right?!
7Honey
I love the name Honey, especially for a rescue dog. It sounds homey and friendly without being syrupy sweet.
8Chocolate
Another double entendre in the making. Brown dog? Name him Chocolate. Easy as pie (pun intended).
9Sprinkles
If I was a dog person, I think a standard poodle named Sprinkles would be a perfect combination.
10Cocoa
Cocoa might not be the most inventive pet name, but it's easy to say and there isn't a single person on the planet who doesn't like it.
11Pudding
The name Pudding reminds me of a southern grandma talking to her grandkids. There's no way this dog won't be downright adorable.
12Caramel
Yet again, have a caramel-colored dog? Here's your answer. You'll just have to decide exactly how to pronounce it, though.
13Pavlova
This name needs a sassy dog breed to go along with it. A chihuahua, maybe? Or maybe, more ironically, a bulldog?
14Nougat
I once met a dog named Nugget, but Nougat is much more enjoyable. Chocolatey filling or piece of fried mystery chicken, the winner is clear.
15Lolly
Another name perfect for a standard poodle, especially one that's going to get groomed weekly and perhaps one that will end up with pink hair dye a few times a year.
16Sundae
You've heard of people being named Sunday, but how about Sundae for a dog's name? It sounds like it could be an actual name, but with a little unique twist.
17Marzipan
Marzipan sounds like she should be the star of her own reality show, does she not? She is going to have attitude, for sure.
18Knickerbocker
As in Knickerbocker Glory, the desert with ice cream and sweet syrup. It's a mouthful, but hey, some dogs need a whole lot of name.
19Ambrosia
Another under-the-radar dessert name, Ambrosia is elegant and classy, like a Weimaraner or a Doberman.
20Mousse
If you're getting a giant, enormous dog, name her Mousse, please. I love a good double entendre!
21Tutti
Tutti Fruiti, if you will, or just Tutti for short. Let's just hope he doesn't have a gas problem!