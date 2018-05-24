I'll admit to having no actual experience naming dogs, but I do happen to have two cats with food-related names (Ginger and Cocoa), and have named three chickens with egg-related names (Frittata, Lorraine, and Florentine). In other words, I feel qualified to advise on this topic. Naming a pet is tough business, and you'e going to end repeating their name at least 50 times a day for the rest of their life, so you'd better make it a good one! That's why these dog names inspired by dessert are perfect, because your pet is just as sweet as a three-tier cake.

There's something particularly endearing about a dog with a non-human name. It also might help to lighten the mood when your fur-baby chews your favorite pair of shoes into smithereens and you're trying to keep your cool. Some of these dog names can be delightful double entendres if they happen to describe the dog as well. Have a giant dog? Call him Mousse! A tan dog? Call her Honey. They'll be descriptive and sweet names all at once.

Whatever you do, try the name out for a day or two before you commit. And remember, you're going to be shouting this name at the dog park for years to come, so make sure you won't mind sounding like a pastry chef!

1 Cookie Matt Cardy/Getty Images News/Getty Images I love the idea of naming a German Shepherd or a Saint Bernard "Cookie." And surely, how could a dog named Cookie be too wild? She's got to be sweet with a name like that.

2 Flambé Flambé, on the other hand, is a name that could be perfect for a dog that's just a little more fiery.

3 Clafoutis Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The benefit of naming your dog clafoutis is that most people won't have the slightest idea what that means, but those who do might be pretty fun to strike up a conversation with.

4 Soufflé Soufflé would be just the right name for a dog so fluffy it can barely see through its hairdo.

5 Sugar Sugar is a super, generic dog name that should work for any kind of creature. And it rolls off your tongue pretty easily when you need to yell it at the dog park, too.

6 Ganache Carl Court/Getty Images News/Getty Images Ganache is defined as a whipped filling made of chocolate and cream. What better name for a brown whippet, right?!

7 Honey I love the name Honey, especially for a rescue dog. It sounds homey and friendly without being syrupy sweet.

8 Chocolate Another double entendre in the making. Brown dog? Name him Chocolate. Easy as pie (pun intended).

9 Sprinkles Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images If I was a dog person, I think a standard poodle named Sprinkles would be a perfect combination.

10 Cocoa Cocoa might not be the most inventive pet name, but it's easy to say and there isn't a single person on the planet who doesn't like it.

11 Pudding Chelsea Guglielmino/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The name Pudding reminds me of a southern grandma talking to her grandkids. There's no way this dog won't be downright adorable.

12 Caramel Yet again, have a caramel-colored dog? Here's your answer. You'll just have to decide exactly how to pronounce it, though.

13 Pavlova Drew Angerer/Getty Images News/Getty Images This name needs a sassy dog breed to go along with it. A chihuahua, maybe? Or maybe, more ironically, a bulldog?

14 Nougat I once met a dog named Nugget, but Nougat is much more enjoyable. Chocolatey filling or piece of fried mystery chicken, the winner is clear.

15 Lolly Another name perfect for a standard poodle, especially one that's going to get groomed weekly and perhaps one that will end up with pink hair dye a few times a year.

16 Sundae Jason Merritt/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images You've heard of people being named Sunday, but how about Sundae for a dog's name? It sounds like it could be an actual name, but with a little unique twist.

17 Marzipan Chelsea Guglielmino/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Marzipan sounds like she should be the star of her own reality show, does she not? She is going to have attitude, for sure.

18 Knickerbocker As in Knickerbocker Glory, the desert with ice cream and sweet syrup. It's a mouthful, but hey, some dogs need a whole lot of name.

19 Ambrosia Another under-the-radar dessert name, Ambrosia is elegant and classy, like a Weimaraner or a Doberman.

20 Mousse Spencer Platt/Getty Images News/Getty Images If you're getting a giant, enormous dog, name her Mousse, please. I love a good double entendre!

21 Tutti Tutti Fruiti, if you will, or just Tutti for short. Let's just hope he doesn't have a gas problem!