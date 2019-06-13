Romper
27 Summer Outfits For Dogs On Amazon That Are So Adorable (& So Affordable)

By Shana Aborn
Summer means shoving all the sweaters and coats into the storage bin and taking out every piece of clothing that's light, bright, casual and just screams "fun." That goes for your pets, as well. When the heat is on, it's time to pick out some great summer outfits for dogs that are both comfortable and eye-catching. Happily, Amazon has pages and pages worth of doggo warm-weather gear, all at prices that let you stock up on your pup's wardrobe and still have enough left for some clothes of your own.

Do dogs actually need clothing? Not really. While very small short-haired dogs may need extra protection in cold weather (per PetsBest), most other breeds do just fine without our help. In fact, according to Rover, dogs with thick coats have an insulating layer of fur that helps keep out the chill, and adding a coat or shirt could actually make them overheated. For summer, a shirt can help provide sun protection for dogs who've gotten a close haircut; some are specifically made as sunblockers, while others just cover sensitive areas. And others... well, they're just ridiculously cute.

These summer dog outfits on Amazon are ones that you'll want to put in your cart ASAP in advance of the holidays, cookouts, camping trips, and beach visits ahead. (Just remember to watch for signs of overheating when your dog is outside in the summer, and take off all clothes if your dog is hot or in distress.)

1. Sunscreen Shirt

Sun Protection Silk Weight T-Shirt

$39

Louie de Coton

For dogs who spend a lot of time in the sun, a shirt that protects them from the rays is actually a good idea. This lightweight shirt provides UPV50+ protection for daytime wear, and has reflective tapes for safety at night.

2. Palm Tree Vest

Super Cute Printed Vest

$3

Howstar-Dog

A palm-tree theme makes this vest "super cute" indeed. Perfect for a stroll on the boardwalk.

3. Uncle Sam Outfit

Dog Costume USA Flag Style

$13

Delifur

This patriotic outfit is adorable (that hat!!), Instagrammable, and a must-have if you're attending a 4th of July parade.

4. Surf's Up

Stretch Cotton Sleeveless Graphic Dog Shirt

$6

Stinky G

Summer is for getting your surf on, and this shirt will help your pup do just that, whether it actually likes standing on a board or just plays fetch in the water.

5. She's The Boss

Queen Pet Puppy Vest Shirt

$1

IEason

You know who *really* runs your household, so you might as well let the world know, too. Best of all, the price of this fabulous vest is anything but a princely sum.

6. Tropical Shirt

Palm Leaf Pet Clothes For Dogs

$11

Fitwarm

Tropical shirts don't look good on every human, but on a dog, they're always perfect. Reviews of this snappy hibiscus-palm-print shirt rave about its lightweight, breathable material.

7. Showing The Colors

Pet Summer Clothes Multicolor Print Shirt

$5

AutumnFall_Pet Clothes

Too irresistible to wear just on Flag Day and July 4, the patchwork style will keep your dog looking patriotic all summer long.

8. Cookout Time

Hamburger Pet Clothes For Dogs

$12

Fitwarm

Get your pup dressed for your next cookout in this food-themed shirt. (Just don't tell him you're about to eat a hot dog.)

9. Mexican Style

Handmade Dog Poncho

$27

Baja Ponchos

Nearly 1,000 customers have raved about this colorful wrap, which is cut from an authentic Mexican serape. It comes in a variety of sizes, so you can outfit just about any dog from a Yorkie to a Lab.

10. Going Hawaiian

Hawaiian Dog Shirt

$17

LAMONDE

When it comes to summer wear, you can't beat the relaxed, breezy comfort of a Hawaiian shirt — and that goes for pets, too. You'll be tempted to throw a backyard luau just to show off your dog's stylish getup.

11. Captain's Gear

Navy Sailor Captain Costume

$14

PEGASUS

One of many nautical options for dogs is this jumpsuit, which features ship steering wheel accents and authentic-looking trim. Onboard or off, your dog will look shipshape.

12. Ice Cream Dress

Ice Cream Pet Dress

$12

Fitwarm

This ice cream won't melt, but your heart might when you see your fur baby in this dress. If you have more than one pup, you could go with a summer-food theme for maximum photo effect.

13. Picnic Outfit

Spring And Summer Pearl Dot Dress

$5

ummboom

Gingham is a classic summer pattern for pooches as well as people. The absorbent material of this dress will keep your dog cool even after a romp in the park.

14. Here Comes The Pup

Wedding Shirt Formal Tuxedo With Bow Tie

$13

Kuoser

Planning a summer wedding? Don't let your pet miss out on such a special day. This mini-tux has an attached bow tie and white cuffs to simulate a jacket and shirt. As one reviewer wrote, "It's a freaking dog tuxedo — you NEED this!"

15. Nautical Pair

Sea Lover Cotton Blend Dog T-Shirts

$24

Blueberry Pet

Got two fur friends? Say "aye, aye" to this two-pack of sea-themed dog tees. Lightweight and roomily cut, they're made to keep your pets comfortable in the heat. One reviewer says that the tees even keep her dog from chewing at the sensitive "hot spot" on his skin.

16. Baseball Cap

Summer Canvas Cap

$1

Boomboom

Whether on its own or paired with an outfit, a baseball cap is the perfect summer headgear for dogs and people alike. Shown here is a floral design; the style also comes in 10 other patterns from rainbow to leopard to camo. At this price, why stop at one?

17. Summer Fridays Shirt

4-Pack Dog Shirts

$15

KINGMAS

Polo shirts go with summer Fridays. Your dog will be ready for an outing for drinks (water, that is) in one of the four shirts in this smart set.

18. Beach Time

Life's A Beach Tee Shirt

$13

Parisian Pet

Just the shirt to have for those jogs and frisbee sessions along the shore this season. The sleeveless style guarantees easy movement, and the design is embroidered, so no worries about fading even after multiple washes.

19. Sweet Dress

Watermelon Sun Dress

$12

Fitwarm

Some summer dog clothes are just so sweet, you wish they had a version for kids. Or for yourself. Ah, well. While you're looking for a people-designed version of this sundress, at least you know your pet will be getting compliments wherever it goes.

20. Distressed Denim

Dog Jeans Jacket

$13

SILD

Casual summer wear also means having your comfiest, most faded, most distressed denim at the ready...for both you and your pets. This jacket-style shirt is just what you're looking for. One note: Reviewers say this style runs a bit small, so order a size larger than you think you'll need.

21. Ranch Dressing

Soft Casual Plaid Dog Shirt

$10

HOODDEAL

For a rustic wedding, a Western-themed party, a weekend 'cue, or any other excuse you can think of, this plaid shirt with bow tie will make your dog stand out from the crowd.

22. Patriotic Bandana

American Flag Dog Bandana

$9

JAYSLE

For dogs too large for most pet outfits, a bandana works just as well; plus, they're good for absorbing slobber on a hot day. Tie this one on for your Independence Day celebration.

23. Dog Bikini

Stylish Pink Floral Dog Bikini

$12

Fitwarm

Does a dog *need* a bathing suit to go swimming? Of course not. Does a dog look adorable with one on? Of course. Pack this in your suitcase for your next beach trip.

24. Fruit Shirt

Fruit Pet Shirt

$9

BBEART

Made specifically for smaller breeds (and cats, if your feline is into clothes), this cute tee also comes in "apple" and "berry" versions. Any or all of them would make a fine addition to your dog's summer wardrobe.

25. Red, White And Blue

USA Flag Pet Shirt

$1

Wakeu

Whether your small pup is a French bulldog, a Chihuahua, or a Shih Tzu, they're always all-American, especially on our summer holidays. This lightweight (and super-cheap!) vest helps your dog show its colors.

26. Bird Shirt

Dog Hawaiian Shirt

$9

MaruPet

All right, just *one* more dog Hawaiian shirt. Because it's too hard to resist. Because it has FLAMINGOES and I can't even.

27. Safe For Sun Fun

Sun Protective Lightweight Shirt

$29

Playa Pup

This rash-guard shirt is made especially for dogs who love water play in the summer. The soft, fast-drying fabric offers UPF 50 protection from the sun, and is flexible enough to move with your pooch.