July 4th is just a few days away, and that means one thing: stocking up the fridge with lots of BBQ-friendly foods. If you’re anything like me, you do your food shopping to prepare for your party at a variety of stores: your local supermarket for general staples, a corner store or bodega for quick last-minute items, and a fancier food place (like Whole Foods or Aldi’s) for a snazzy side salad to serve. But after a recent visit, I realized that you pretty much can get all of your Fourth of July 4th foods from Costco.

To be honest, Costco isn’t a food store that I’m in all the time, like my local Stop N Shop. It’s never been my all-in-one, go-to place to purchase food. It’s where I go when I need to stock up on 30 rolls of toilet paper at one time, or when I have a craving for croissants. (Because really, aren’t Costco and croissants completely synonymous?) Even though you might be able to get most of your usual July 4th fare at your neighborhood market, you’d be missing out on some fun (and flavorful) finds that only Costco has to offer.

So skip the supermarket, and make a Costco crawl to stock up on these 29 best Fourth of July foods.

1. Whole Watermelon Whether your kids decide to eat it (or wrap rubber bands around it to see when it’ll explode), watermelon is delicious any way you slice it — and good for you, too. ($5)

2. Premium Gold Potatoes Mashed, stuffed, or made into a salad, this 15-pound bag of potatoes means that there are enough servings for everyone. ($11)

3. Organic Disney Gala Apples Hot dog! An apple a day does keep the doctor away, but a Mickey Mouse apple makes munching on this fruit even more fun. ($5)

4. La Boulangere French Brioche Rolls When a simple hot dog bun just won’t do, these French brioche rolls take your dogs to the next level. ($5)

5. Schmidt Old Tyme Hamburger Buns This basic burger bun is no muss, no fuss, but big enough to fit a larger burger. ($3)

6. Sunset Wild Wonders Gourmet Tomato Medley While it isn’t exactly red white and blue, this colorful tomato mélange makes for a tasty side dish. ($6)

7. Costco Croissants So they're not exactly 4th of July fare, but come on, these are Costco croissants, people. Pick up a pack — or three. ($6)

8. Rouge River Farms Sweet Corn What’s a July 4th BBQ without some sweet corn on the grill? Get little ones to help husk the cobs for you. ($4/8 pack)

9. Del Monte Fruit Bowl A perfect way to celebrate summer, this easy-to-serve fruit bowl features pineapple, cantaloupe, and grapes. ($10)

10. Giorgio Portabella Mushroom Caps For the vegetarians, a beefless burger is on the menu with these portabella mushroom caps, which provide beefy flavor sans the meat. ($5)

11. Dee Amore Loaded Baked Potato Salad Made from all the good stuff (like sour cream, bacon, green onions and cheddar cheese), this potato salad will be gone in a blink of an eye. ($7)

12. Tyson Polska Kielbasa If you’re looking for something beyond burgers and dogs, this fully-cooked kielbasa from Tyson would make an excellent addition to your grilled offerings. ($9)

13. Sabatino’s Organic Basil & Cracked Black Pepper Smoked Chicken Sausage Got a Paleo fanatic among your BBQ guests? No problem. This smoked chicken sausage from Sabatino’s is Paleo-friendly and full of flavor as well. ($14)

14. Summer Fresh Tuscan Bean Salad Made with barley, navy beans, chick peas, red and green peppers (as well as green onions and pesto), this summer bean salad is sure to be a crowd-pleaser. ($9)

15. Golden Taste Cole Slaw Cold and crunchy slaw is a staple for any July 4th festivity. Make sure this one is prominent displayed on your picnic table. ($6)

16. Country Time Lemonade Backyard BBQ’s and lemonade go hand in hand, so serve up a glass with some extra ice and a lemon slice for thirsty guests. ($7)

17. Kirkland Purified Water Bottled water kept in a cooler means less trips in and out of your house for friends and family who need to stay healthily hydrated. ($8)

18. Oscar Mayer Naturally Hardwood Smoked Bacon For your brother who wants a bodacious burger, topping it with some crispy bacon will definitely do the trick. ($18)

19. Kirkland Ground Sirloin Beef Patties These pre-made frozen beef patties shorten your grilling prep time, so that you have more time to hang out with your friends and fam. ($19)

20. Morning Star Farms Veggie Burgers Black beans are the star of this vegetarian burger, which packs in a whopping 16g of protein. ($10)

21. Don Lee Farms Grilled Chicken Patties Antibiotic-free, these pre-cooked chicken patties can come in handy when you run out of propane (or lighter fluid) for your grill. ($15)

22. Columbus Seasoned Turkey Burgers Move over, beef and chicken. These turkey burgers from Columbus are made from animals raised without additional hormones. ($6)

23. Skoulakis Chicken Breast Skewers These Greek-style chicken skewers do all the prep work for you. Just pop them on the grill and go. ($8)

24. Kraft Single American Cheese It’s almost un-American to have a burger without cheese on it. This large package from Kraft means that you’ll have enough in case someone asks for extra extra cheese. ($7)

25. Kirkland Beef Hot Dogs With 4.5 pounds of hot dogs total, you’ll be covered in case of an impromptu hot dog eating contest. ($13)

26. Kirkland Organic Tortilla Chips Tortilla chips from Kirkland will put the fiesta into your 4th. Plus, they’re organic, which makes for safe snacking. ($5)

27. Sunbelt Fresh Organic Salsa Part salsa, part bruschetta, this salsa is 100 percent delicious. ($8)

28. Nestle Ice Cream Variety Pack Dessert is deliciously done with this Nestle variety pack. It offers 12 vanilla ice cream sandwiches, 16 Drumsticks, and 12 Crunch bars. ($15)