5 President's Day 2019 Appliance Sales Where You'll Score Major Savings On Those Big-Ticket Buys
When most folks think of President's Day, I don't believe they actually think of our founding fathers. (And depending on who you ask, that's unfortunate.) What people do think of, however, are the special sales and discounts many retailers offer — especially stores like car shops and places that sell house wares. So what are the President's Day 2019 appliance sales that should be on your radar?
As ever, most major hardware and home chains are offering significant discounts on everything from washers and dryers to blenders to those fancy new refrigerators with TV screens you've been seeing so much about. It's no wonder President's Day will always have a special place in my heart — because of the sales.
True story: An old tree took out a power line pole across the street from our house in the beginning of February three years ago. When the pole went down, it yanked the power line completely out of the front of our house along with it... frying every single appliance we owned in the process. That included the microwave, stove, refrigerator, radios, fans, everything. If it weren't for the President's Day sales, we would have been even more screwed than we already were because appliances are expensive, y'all. Especially when you have to replace all of them at once and your insurance company blames the event on "God" so you have to pay for everything out of pocket.
So whether you're just looking to upgrade, or a tree took out your power line and fried all of your appliances, you'll find some killer deals on appliances for President's Day at these five places so you can replace everything — whether you were planning to or not.
1Best Buy
Samsung Electric Convention Oven
Save about $400 this President's Day on a Samsung Electric Convention Oven. It's self-cleaning, and has five elements so you can cook with different sized pots and pans at the same time, preparing your meals efficiently and deliciously.
In addition to this fantastic deal on a Samsung convection oven, Best Buy will be offering free delivery on appliance purchases over $399, 10 month financing on major appliances, or 10 percent back in rewards. They'll also have Whirlpool washers and dryers as low as $450 each, other other Samsung ranges as low as $530, free installation on "select" Bosch dishwashers, and Samsung French door refrigerators as low as $1,200.
Plus, there'll be sale-priced freezers, microwaves, ice makers, small appliances, range hoods, and other refrigerators and ranges, as well as kitchen appliance packages.
2The Home Depot
Whirlpool French Door Refrigerator
This amazing fridge has a ton of storage options for your family, including "a refrigerated exterior drawer that keeps frequently used items within easy reach." There's even a measure fill option for the ice and water machine that's included in the refrigerator — perfect for those Nalgenes that feel like they take forever and ever to fill up and spill ice everywhere.
In addition to up to 35 percent off of select appliances, The Home Depot is your one stop shop for 40 percent off bath essentials, 25 percent off select tile, up to 40 percent off vanities, and up to 25 percent off of faucets and bath lighting.
3Sears
Kenmore Gas Range with Broil & Serve Drawer
This gas range has everything any home chef will need, including a broiler and a power burner to get that water boiling quickly (so your spouse or house guest won't have to say, "A watched pot never boils" for the thousandth time). Potentially, this power burner could save their life, because you won't be forced to murder them for stating the obvious yet again. So a pretty good deal, in my book. Also, Dad jokes, am I right?
Sears used to be the mecca for appliances when I was a kid, and they still do not disappoint — especially with their President's Day sale. They have up to 40 percent off select appliances, plus an extra 10 percent off if you use your Sears card; if you spend $100, you get $100 cash back in points. Y'all. Get to Sears. (You'll find deals on wall ovens, kitchen suites, microwaves, small appliances, refrigerators, dryers, dishwashers, vacuums and more, too.)
4Lowe's
Samsung High Efficiency Stackable Front-Load Washer (Merlot) ENERGY STAR
This "quiet washer" is not only efficient, but pretty to look at, too. Spruce up your laundry room with the savings you earned buying this front-loading washer. (You can also save up to 33 percent on a top-loading dryer during this sale.)
Lowe's is offering free local delivery on major appliances priced at $396 or more as well as 40 percent off of select kitchen and bath essentials, 25 percent off custom cabinets, 20 percent on granite countertops and so much more. If front-loader washers aren't your jam, perhaps a Whirlpool Side-by-Side refrigerator for $350 less than usual will suit your needs?
5Target
NuWave 6qt Digital Air Fryer In Black
Even though the word "French" is in their name, there's nothing quite so American as a French fry. (Actually all fried food, for that matter.) You can fry frozen fries, hand-cut fries, nuggets, steak, poultry, or fish with this sweet air fryer. God bless our forefathers, folks.
Target is also having a "Love & Liberty" event with 25 percent off home items, plus 15 percent off curtains, indoor and outdoor rugs, and furniture.