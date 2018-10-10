5 Princess Charlotte Halloween 2018 Costume Ideas, Because She's Your Little Princess IRL
Sometimes Halloween just sneaks up on you, and you need something simple for your kid's Halloween costume — perhaps even something you may already have in your closet. If you don't want to cut holes in a sheet for a ghost costume a la It's The Great Pumpkin Charlie Brown (which, let's be real, would still be pretty cool) and you want to go royal, check out these five Princess Charlotte costume ideas for your kid. You may already have a lot of these items in your kid's closet, making it inexpensive, quick, easy, and too cute.
A little background on Princess Charlotte if you're not royalty-obsessed like many others: She's fourth in line for the throne, and she's the second child of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, aka Kate Middleton and Prince William. Formally known as "Her Royal Highness Princess Charlotte of Cambridge," according to the Royal website, she's just three years old, and clearly has a very huge title for such a tiny human. In April 2018, she officially earned another title — big sister — to her baby brother Prince Louis.
Dressing your child up as Princess Charlotte will definitely be timely, as it's been officially announced that she'll be a bridesmaid at Princess Eugenie's royal wedding on October 12, according to Sky News. So grab your cute dress with a collar, some Mary Jane shoes, and of course an adorable bow headband and your child will feel like a real live princess this Halloween.
1Stylish In Blue
Just snag this adorable blue dress ($14, Amazon), some blue Mary Janes ($26, Amazon), white ankle socks ($10, Amazon) and a sweet headband ($12, Amazon), and your kid will be styling in Charlotte's blue outfit.
2Bridesmaid
With the recent Royal Wedding, how fun would it be to dress as the world's cutest mini bridesmaid? You'll need a white dress with sleeves of course ($13, Amazon), white ballet flats ($34, Carter's), and, to really make the outfit, a floral crown ($10, Amazon).
3Cardigan For Those Brisk English Mornings
I'd totally wear this outfit myself — I love a good cardigan. You can do either the first outfit or this one with the same dress. The only difference? Add an adorable navy blue cardigan ($15, Amazon), black ballet flats instead of the blue ($17, Carter's), and trade the headband for a partial pony.
4Pretty In Pink
The Royal Family is all about class and tradition. And nothing says both of those things like a Peter Pan collar on a little girl's dress. With this pleated pink dress ($16, Amazon), crisp white socks, and pink Mary Janes ($30, Amazon), your kid will look like she's ready to trick-or-treat at Buckingham Palace.
5Posh In Red
Once again, it's all about the collar, am I right? This super affordable red dress ($8, Amazon) is an absolute classic, accessorized with red Mary Janes ($30, Amazon), those same white socks and a matching red bow ($7, Amazon).
Basically, if you have a bow, some Mary Janes, a cute dress and a cardigan, your kid can totally be Princess Charlotte this Halloween. Even if you have to buy these items, the good news is you'll definitely use them again. Oh, you may want to grab some classy royal clothes for you and your partner as well to complete the look. (Because don't you just want an excuse to dress like Kate Middleton anyway?)