Most of us are doing our part by staying home right now, which means you’ve probably been spending a lot (like really just a lot) of time in your house with your kids. If you're looking for something that will benefit you long-term and your kiddo seems just about ready to ditch the diapers, then you may be happy to hear that (according to pediatricians) this could be the best time to potty train.

Some of the most commonly-heard potty training advice involves trying to stay home with your kid for a few days and letting them run around the house without pants on. Chances are, potty-training or not, your child is inside for most of the day during quarantine, and they’re probably pants-less (in elastic waist pants on a good day, like the rest of us). So it actually might be the perfect opportunity to give potty training a try.

However, it goes without saying that this is a stressful time for everyone. “If your child is not ready for toilet training, it's likely going to be just one more thing to stress you out,” Dr. Jarret Patton, pediatrician, tells Romper. “Don't force it.”

If you feel like your child is ready, read on for five reasons why now could be an ideal time for potty training. But, fair warning: It seems like a lot of parents have the same idea, and you may want to move fast, as many of the potty chairs on Target's website and elsewhere are currently marked "high demand," and will be delayed in their shipping.

1. You're Home *All* The Time filadendron/E+/Getty Images There's nowhere to go during quarantine, except for the occasional trip to the grocery store. This is tough for most aspects of everyday life, but it's actually pretty great for potty training. "The perfect time to potty train is when a parent has a lot of home time with their child," Patton says. "During home quarantine, introducing potty training could work quickly as a parent has lots of time to observe and help the child." It's much easier to potty train when you're not trying to do so in public restrooms or while out running errands, and potty training during quarantine will mean your kiddo has plenty of time to practice their new skill before heading out into the world (in their cool new undies).

2. You Have Plenty Of Time & A Consistent Routine There are no birthday parties or gymnastic classes to rush to, and you're not calling a babysitter for date night (sigh). If your kiddo needs more than a weekend to get the whole potty thing down pat, then they have what seems like all the time in the world. Even if your routine was recently flipped on its head, your kiddo's day-to-day is probably pretty predictable right now (even if means a lot of screen time, snacks, and craft projects). This predictability is great for potty training. The Pampers website suggests getting your little one on a potty schedule; this means encouraging them to go on a reliable schedule, maybe before and after nap, or after eating. This helps them understand how going to the bathroom fits in with the rest of their activities.

3. It's NBD If An Accident Happens In a world led by Daniel Tiger everyone who had to go potty would "stop and go right away" (sorry that song will now be in your head for days), but accidents happen. "Accidents are frustrating, and you’re bound to feel some disappointment when they occur, but remember that they are a normal part of learning and not your child’s fault," Dr. David Hill, pediatrician, tells Romper. Plus you probably have all sorts of disinfectants on hand, and you're rarely more than a few rooms away from the washing machine. It's also a good idea not to make a major deal out of an accident, which is much easier if you're not trying to get kiddos out the door when you hear the telltale sign of pee hitting the floor. "When an accident does occur, don't make a big deal of it and appreciate the child for their effort," Patton tells Romper. "Reaffirm understanding of their urge to use the potty, clean up, and get ready to encourage them again."

4. You Can Get Creative With Rewards PeopleImages/E+/Getty Images Rewards can be really motivating for kids, and you can set up a chart and have kiddos add a special sticker to it each time they use the potty, Patton suggests. When they get a certain amount they can pick out a big treat like a toy or movie, which he says eliminates the "need for a candy or treat immediately after using the bathroom." Most people you know are home and looking for cheerful distractions, so you could also have your kiddo FaceTime a grandparent, aunt, or friend to tell them their great potty news. "Definitely reward success!" Hill says. "But clapping, hugs, and stickers work great. Let them tell relatives how well they’ve done, In general, we discourage food rewards because they can set kids up to look at sweets as a reward for good behavior rather than responding to their natural hunger cues."