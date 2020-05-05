It may seem counterintuitive to make time together when you're literally together almost 24/7, but this is about finding quality time to check-in with one another. "[The] key is to have some common goals or activities to keep you both engaged and in sync rather than getting bored and taking out frustrations on each other," Chuck Rockey, dating and relationship coach, tells Romper.

He suggests that whenever possible, you give your day a predictable structure with time set aside for things you like to do together. "Relish those activities. Or choose something you both want to learn, like painting, and do that together, maybe with the help of an online class."

You probably already feel stretched thin if you're parenting during quarantine, but parents can make a plan to divide and conquer the day, Brunner says. "Make a daily schedule and divide the day up so that both parents are assigned blocks of time for work, parenting, chores, alone time and rest. One couple that I know splits the day up into two-hour chunks and they trade off with the kids and work," Brunner tells Romper. "Regardless of how you divide the day, be sure to add in bits of time for self-care and couple time."

You may resist the idea that quarantine has to be a wholly productive time, so it's totally fine if you and your partner don't use this time to train for a half marathon or sprout abs. But you can still pick up a new hobby with your partner just for fun, like learning to make a time-consuming dish, playing a game every night, or even just getting into a show you missed the first time around.

"Quarantine or no quarantine, it's healthy for relationship partners to commit to spending at least some time engaged with each other and focused on the relationship, perhaps in a very casual and breezy way, but not distracted by work, kids or anything else," Steve Kane, author of F*** It. Get A Divorce: The Guide For Optimists, tells Romper.