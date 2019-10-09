Perhaps you're familiar with a little song about a shark family — doo-doo-doo-doo-doo-doo — that went viral and has been sung by literally every toddler (and their parents) across the globe. The Baby Shark phenomenon is still going strong, and this Halloween, moms want to know where to get the best Baby Shark Halloween costumes. Whether you're dressing up your little baby shark (doo-doo-doo-doo-doo-doo) or you're looking to hit the streets on Halloween as a whole entire shark family, then you're in luck because the costume options are endless — and they're also kind of adorable too.

If you're wondering how this craze began in the first place, you can thank the Korean educational company, Pinkfong! for the catchy tune, engaging lyrics and interactive dance that accompany the song. The Baby Shark video is one of the most viewed videos on YouTube, with over 3 billion views since it was first uploaded in 2016, putting the song on the top of the Billboard charts. Needless to say, the catchy song has turned into a Halloween theme for the whole family, complete with press-to-play sound clips, just in case you forgot how the song goes (sarcasm). Here are the absolute best Baby Shark Halloween costumes you'll ever find.

1. This Adorable Little Yellow Shark Infant Baby Shark Costume With Sound Chip Spirit Halloween | $35 See On Spirit Halloween This officially licensed Baby Shark costume includes a cute little belly shirt with hood, pants and even a press-to-play sound clip so you and your little one can sing along as you're hopping from house to house.

2. This Shark Is Too Cute Not To Add Shark Toddler Costume Wholesale Halloween Costumes | $29 $22 See On Wholesale Halloween Costumes This costume may not be an "official" baby shark costume, but this plush toddler romper is just too cute not to include. I mean, can you just imagine this tiny little shark bopping around the neighborhood?

4. If Your Baby Shark Fan Doesn't Want To Be A Shark Toddler Pink Baby Shark Costume Spirit Halloween | $17 See On Spirit Halloween Your little one will fit right into the Baby Shark family with this adorable Baby Shark costume. This cotton-blend outfit comes complete with pink shirt, pants, hat, inflattable innertube and press-to-play sound clip.

4. Daddy Shark, doo-doo-doo-doo-doo Daddy Shark Adult Costume Rubie's/Amazon | $50 See On Amazon This daddy shark costume comes with an adult-sized blue romper with side-fin shoulder covers and attached shark hood with teeth. The included sound-clip comes with an on and off switch so trick-or-treating can turn into a group sing-along — or not.

5. Baby Shark, doo-doo-doo-doo-doo Baby Shark Costume One-Piece Bodysuit Rubie's/Amazon | $16 See On Amazon This cute little Baby Shark costume comes with an infant size onesie and Baby Shark cap so your littlest water predator can join the fun too.

6. Mommy Shark, doo-doo-doo-doo-doo Baby Shark Adult Costume Rubie's/Amazon | $37 See On Amazon The Baby Shark family cannot be complete without mommy shark. This costume comes with adult-sized yellow romper with side-fin shoulder covers and dorsal fin and even a tail-fin in the back. The attached hooded headpiece has teeth lined at the face opening and even includes a original sing sound chip with on/off switch — thank goodness.