7 Baby Shark Halloween Costumes That'll Have The Whole Family Singing & Swimming
Perhaps you're familiar with a little song about a shark family — doo-doo-doo-doo-doo-doo — that went viral and has been sung by literally every toddler (and their parents) across the globe. The Baby Shark phenomenon is still going strong, and this Halloween, moms want to know where to get the best Baby Shark Halloween costumes. Whether you're dressing up your little baby shark (doo-doo-doo-doo-doo-doo) or you're looking to hit the streets on Halloween as a whole entire shark family, then you're in luck because the costume options are endless — and they're also kind of adorable too.
If you're wondering how this craze began in the first place, you can thank the Korean educational company, Pinkfong! for the catchy tune, engaging lyrics and interactive dance that accompany the song. The Baby Shark video is one of the most viewed videos on YouTube, with over 3 billion views since it was first uploaded in 2016, putting the song on the top of the Billboard charts. Needless to say, the catchy song has turned into a Halloween theme for the whole family, complete with press-to-play sound clips, just in case you forgot how the song goes (sarcasm). Here are the absolute best Baby Shark Halloween costumes you'll ever find.
1. This Adorable Little Yellow Shark
This officially licensed Baby Shark costume includes a cute little belly shirt with hood, pants and even a press-to-play sound clip so you and your little one can sing along as you're hopping from house to house.
2. This Shark Is Too Cute Not To Add
This costume may not be an "official" baby shark costume, but this plush toddler romper is just too cute not to include. I mean, can you just imagine this tiny little shark bopping around the neighborhood?
4. If Your Baby Shark Fan Doesn't Want To Be A Shark
Your little one will fit right into the Baby Shark family with this adorable Baby Shark costume. This cotton-blend outfit comes complete with pink shirt, pants, hat, inflattable innertube and press-to-play sound clip.
4. Daddy Shark, doo-doo-doo-doo-doo
This daddy shark costume comes with an adult-sized blue romper with side-fin shoulder covers and attached shark hood with teeth. The included sound-clip comes with an on and off switch so trick-or-treating can turn into a group sing-along — or not.
5. Baby Shark, doo-doo-doo-doo-doo
This cute little Baby Shark costume comes with an infant size onesie and Baby Shark cap so your littlest water predator can join the fun too.
6. Mommy Shark, doo-doo-doo-doo-doo
The Baby Shark family cannot be complete without mommy shark. This costume comes with adult-sized yellow romper with side-fin shoulder covers and dorsal fin and even a tail-fin in the back. The attached hooded headpiece has teeth lined at the face opening and even includes a original sing sound chip with on/off switch — thank goodness.
7. For The Mommy Shark Who Just Wants To Wear A T-Shirt
For the mommy shark who does enough already, there's this cute t-shirt available on Amazon, so you can still be a part of the shark family, without actually having to dress like a shark — you're welcome.
It's clear the Baby Shark craze is here to stay, and with these fun costumes, there's no wonder why. Who knows, you may even see another little shark family out and about on Halloween. Happy trick-or-treating.