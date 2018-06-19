7 Best Kiddie Pools For Dogs To Keep Your Pup Cool And Happy All Summer Long
Whenever summer starts, the only thing I can personally think about is heading to the pool. Although the beach is nice (and can be really nice, depending on where you are), I've always loved pools best of all. Not surprisingly, because I am a proud dog mommy, I also love going to the pool with my dog — but don't exactly love the hair that he leaves behind. That's why as soon as the warm weather hit this summer, I began looking for the best kiddie pools for dogs that I could find in an effort to allow both myself and my pup to enjoy some much-needed cooling down.
Unfortunately, it turns out that most traditional, inflatable kiddie pools don't work for dogs because their nails (even if not sharp) can cut through the material. Then your kid and your pooch are out of a swimming place all at once. Instead, what you need is a kiddie-style pool that works exclusively for dogs. That means that it will be made of touch and durable material, such as PVC rubber. And don't worry, you can still put both your human and fur babies into this pool.
From a bone-shaped doggie pool to a special therapeutic kiddie pool to everything in between, here are nine best kiddie pools for dogs that you can enjoy all summer long. Most of them have at least four stars on Amazon (with many of them at 4.5 stars), so you know that you're truly getting the best of the best for Fido.
1FrontPet Foldable Large Dog Pet Pool Bathing Tub
Perfect for large and small dogs, this doggie pool is durable (constructed from extra-tough PVC material), simple to use (just fill it with water) and, most importantly, tons of fun. This beauty also drains and folds up, should you need to transport it elsewhere. That's actually one of the reasons that I love this one: You can bring it with you even if you move, or simply if you want to have your pup play with a dog buddy at your friend's house.Buy Now
2One Dog One Bone Dog Pool
This is one pricey, but it's well worth it when you see your pup play around in a delightfully adorable bone-shaped pool. It's blue, which adds to a pool-like feel, as your dog splashes around. It's also made out of heavy duty truck bed liner, which means that this is the most durable one on the list. Yes, it is built to last for sure so that you can be sure that Fido will have plenty of summers enjoying this baby.Buy Now
3Alcott Inflatable Pool for Dogs
This one's pretty ideal for smaller and small medium-sized dogs, since it's not exactly a huge doggie pool at 48 inches in diameter and a height of 16 inches. It's also made from that thick PVC material, so you know it'll be durable for your small pups. It's also perfect for on-the-go dips, so you can bring this pool pretty much anywhere and make sure your Fido enjoys their day in the sun.Buy Now
4Pet Therapeutics Pet Theracool Cooling Gel Pet Bed
For medium and large dogs, a doggie pool isn't always just for fun. Often, they need it to cool themselves down after a day of running around outside. I know that's what my Border Collie requires, which is why I absolutely fell in love with this therapeutic cooling pool. It's lightweight and portable, but doesn't require any additional chilling before your pup can have the benefits of this pool. It's soothing and helps the dog that gets especially overheated, as well as older dogs who might have pain or issues with arthritis, hip issues, and joint pain.Buy Now
5Lalawow SO COOL Foldable Pet Swimming Pool Bathing Tub
Possibly the most attractive-looking doggie pool on the list, this one wins big points for being brightly colored and absolutely ready for summer. It folds pretty small, but expands to be 32 inches in diameter and 8 inches in height. It's even got drainage holes on the bottom, which makes it easy to fill and drain. And it only weight 3.3 pounds (without water) so you can store it easily in the cold winter months, and travel with it, too.Buy Now
6Ethical Pet Products Dog Cool Pool
Even little dogs need to have fun, amirite? This mini-pool is perfect for your furry mini-me, and you can be sure that they will enjoy their next bath time or pool time in this cute little pool. It's made with 100 percent PVC material and is super easy to set up and to put away. The only bad part about this one is that those oh-so-cute pool toys are NOT included. But, you know, perhaps you should invest in those too...Buy Now
7Outdoor Swimming Pool Bathing Tub
You won't need to inflate this pool, which makes it easy to put out and let your pup (and kid) enjoy their time in cool, shallow waters. At 63 inches in diameter and 12 inches deep, this one is on the smaller size but bigger than some of the other options out there, so it's perfect for babies and puppies alike. This stress-free pool makes it easy for your fur babies to enjoy their time in the water, and it's even perfect to take anywhere.Buy Now