Easter egg hunts are a childhood rite of passage for most kids, but sometimes the littlest ones need a bit of help with the activity. For the just-walking set, the easy Easter egg hunt ideas for toddlers are sure to be a hit. They can enjoy the thrill of the hunt without getting super frustrated (hopefully).

When you hide Easter eggs for your toddler to find, your family is participating in an old tradition. Although its exact origins are unknown, Easter egg hunts have likely been around for hundreds of years in some cultures. In 1800s Scotland, for instance, it was tradition for children to venture out early on Easter morning to collect the eggs of wild birds for breakfast, according to CBS News. Although you probably won't put your toddler in charge of breakfast duty on Easter morning, it's still fun to keep such an old tradition alive.

With that in mind, you can put your own spin on the egg hunt according to your kid's individual interests and abilities. Maybe all the eggs have a Paw Patrol theme, or they're all filled with your kid's favorite snack. Whatever the case, feel free to put your own, modern spin on this springtime tradition.

1 Hide The Eggs In Funny, Obvious Spots Older kids can enjoy the thrill of finding out-of-the-way eggs all over your home and lawn. But for the younger kiddos, obvious hiding spots for Easter eggs are the way to go, according to Very Well family. Place them in the mailbox, on a dining room chair, or under a napkin. Poorly hidden eggs can be pretty hilarious, so have fun with it. Consider your home from the kid's point of view and tuck away the eggs accordingly.

2 Stick With Kid-Friendly Eggs Steffi Loos/Getty Images News/Getty Images Sure, hard-boiled, hand-dyed eggs are beautiful, but there's almost no chance of them surviving the clasp of an excited toddler. It's totally cool to stick with plastic eggs for the toddler set, as explained on Epicurious. It's just easier and creates far less of a potential mess. Your kid can graduate to the real thing in a few years.

3 Think Beyond Candy Are you concerned about your toddler's candy intake on Easter Sunday? It's cool. Fill your toddler's Easter eggs with snacks such as raisins, crackers, and pretzels instead, as recommended in All Things G & D. Put your child's favorite snack inside the eggs for a little added egg-hunting incentive. It's a fun surprise that gives your kid a break from the constant jelly beans and chocolate.

4 Scatter Them In The Open Rachel Murray/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images If your toddler is a bit too young for the whole egg hunting business, there are loads of other ways to interact with eggs on this day. For the easiest option, just scatter the eggs across one spot of your lawn or living room. Your kid will still have a blast "finding" and playing with the eggs.

5 Tie Balloons To The Eggs OK, this idea is pretty brilliant. To give your toddlers a hint, tie colorful balloons to the eggs, as suggested in Country Living. Your kid will catch on in no time, and a yard festooned with balloons will make your egg-hunting party stand out.

6 Get Noisy Eggs Amazon Fill plastic eggs with dried beans, bells, or anything else that can make a noise when rattled. (Just make sure your baby doesn't try to swallow the little noisemakers). Or, if you want to go the extra mile, throw a plastic egg shaker ($9 for a dozen, Amazon) or two into your kid's Easter loot. If your kid struggles to find any of these eggs, just give them a shake.