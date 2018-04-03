With four of my closest family members celebrating their birthdays this month (one of which is expecting her own bundle of joy), it has me thinking about other moms who are anticipating celebrations. More specifically, those welcoming an April bundle into the world. This month has a lot to celebrate and if you're due in the coming weeks, you'll appreciate these fun facts about babies born in April. For example, they get to capitalize on the whole “diamonds are a girl’s best friend” adorableness, just to start things off.

What kind of positive, upbeat facts can you anticipate for your new little one? From strong-willed zodiac-related traits to some pretty great health advantages (and everything in-between), there's a lot in store for your little sweet pea. Not to mention, they’ll share a birthday with a couple of my favorite actors, Jennifer Garner and Paul Rudd. And we can only hope Garner’s sweetness and Rudd’s humor are part of the April package.

So, if you find yourself wondering what new, exciting tidbits you have to look forward to with a baby due this month, look no further. Here's a pretty solid list of fascinating facts about April babies to keep you beaming all through the month.

1 The Career Possibilities Are Endless Giphy Being born in a certain month is statistically shown to have an influence on what profession your baby will land in, according to The Telegraph. You’ll be happy to find out, however, that your little one isn’t as easily swayed. Apparently, April babies have a fairly even spread of professions in comparison to most other birth months, which means your little one can truly be anything they want to be, statistically speaking.

2 Sweet Pea Isn't Just A Cute Nickname Giphy Although the nickname "sweet pea" is fairly common (and totally adorable) for babies in general, it holds a lot more clout for an April baby. The Farmer's Almanac shared that the April birth month flower is sweet pea and signifies "blissful pleasure." I'm not sure how much blissful pleasure you'll feel when you're up all night with your new little one, but aside from that, it's a pretty cool nickname story for your new little one.

3 You Could Have An Aries Or Taurus Giphy Depending on the date your little one comes into the world, she'll either be an Aries (March 22 to April 21) or Taurus (April 22 to May 21) – both have some pretty stellar qualities to anticipate. Aries are known for their confident and active personalities, but beware because they can also be a little extra pushy during the toddler years. The Taurus, on the other hand, are generally happy, pleasure-seeking babes and overall, down-to-earth. Although stubbornness isn't totally off the table, as their sign is the bull.

4 Your Baby Is A Literal Metaphor Giphy I know that metaphors, by nature, are not supposed to be literal, but stay with me. April is often seen as the month that symbolizes new life and new beginnings. For a couple of reasons, including the fact that it's the first full month of spring and also hosts Easter, April's pretty symbolic, according to Lil Baby Cakes. Your little one, however, represents a real new life and beginning, which brings an entirely different (and literal) meaning to the new-life metaphor the month represents.

5 Optimism Is Proven Most Common For Your Baby Giphy The National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI) shared that several studies show babies born in spring commonly show hyperthymic temperament (or extreme positivity) over others. Because your baby is ringing in the spring season, that basically means researchers are telling you they're more likely to be super optimistic, which is just lovely.

6 Don't Worry Too Much About Asthma Giphy Although asthma seems fairly common amongst little ones nowadays, you can comfortably breath a sigh of relief — without an inhaler. Health reported that the lowest levels of asthma occurred in babies born in the spring. Lucky for you, your April baby is amongst those babies less likely to struggle with this condition.