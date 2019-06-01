7 LGBTQ+ Etsy Sellers To Support During Pride Month

I am obsessed with Etsy, and I think it's becoming a bit of a problem for my bank account. I want all the things. I believe Etsy is the best website to find awesome jewelry, art, fashion — anything really — all made and curated by actual people running small businesses. What could be better than that? I'll tell you: Every Pride month, Etsy highlights tons of their LGBTQ+ sellers and products. Want to show your pride and/or support for the LGBTQ+ community? This list of LGBTQ+ Etsy sellers to support during Pride month is a great place to start.

Etsy believes in "building inclusive communities that celebrate self-expression," as stated on their site (as every business in the entire universe should, of course). The sellers in the below list have products that are not only perfect for Pride month, but perfect to celebrate and show your pride 365 days a year. And in fact, there are hundreds of thousands of searches on Etsy for LGBTQ+ items during the other 12 months too, so it looks like it really is a celebration all year long. Whether you're looking for enamel pins, vinyl stickers, jewelry, or even wedding bouquets, show your pride and support LGBTQ+ folks in the process.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Romper's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

1. Little Pickle Crafting LittlePickleCrafting features "keepsake products for all types of families," and they're located in Wolverhampton, UK. They have hand-crafted baby record books for same-sex couples and adoptive parents, single parent memory books, cards for same-sex parents, and more. The company was founded when Emma and her wife were expecting their first baby and they couldn't find any baby record books that represented their family dynamic — so they created one. To My Dads Father’s Day Card LittlePickleCrafting | $4 SEE ON ETSY Father's Day is coming up after all. Why not surprise the two dads in your life with this adorable handcrafted card? Baby Record Book for Same Sex, Gay and Lesbian Families LittlePickleCrafting | $27 SEE ON ETSY The perfect baby book for every type of family. It's baby shower season, and this gift would be perfect for your friends.

2. ParkerAndPeony Have a wedding coming up or just a formal even that needs some flowers? ParkerAndPeony is your shop for unique, handmade flowers — all crafted out of paper. Paper Flower Wedding Bouquet ParkerAndPeony | $74 SEE ON ETSY I wanted these for my wedding so bad, but we just didn't get our you-know-what together in time. If you have a wedding or special occasion coming up or if you want to surprise your partner, this paper flower bouquet is unique and beautiful.

3. Gender Gems Gender Gems' products are all about gender positivity and "the affirmative power of color." Their goal is to "empower, affirm, and brighten the visibility of the trans and gender-nonconforming community," according to the press release. The owner is a self-taught artist located in San Diego, California. PRIDE VISION [Rainbow Flag] - Holographic Sticker GenderGems | $2 SEE ON ETSY Wouldn't this holographic sticker look totally rad on the back of your car? Show everyone your pride and your "vision" for the future with this awesome vinyl sticker from GenderGems. Ask Me About My Pronouns Banner Pin Gender Gems | $12 SEE ON ETSY This banner pin is not only cute, but informative and helpful to others who may need to know by what pronouns you'd prefer to be called.

4. Pride Asylum Not only does Pride Asylum have a pretty awesome name, but their products are fabulous, too. Founded in August 2016, the company's mission is to "promote visibility and diversity of the LGBTQ+" through their incredible jewelry, which can even be personalized. Personalized Queer LGBT Necklace PrideAsylum | $23 SEE ON ETSY These personalized necklaces are one-of-a-kind with your name and identity stamped on there. LGBT Pronoun Necklace PrideAsylum | $16 SEE ON ETSY There is no excuse for folks to not get your preferred pronouns right when wearing this LGBTQ+ Pronoun necklace.

5. BiancaDesignsCo BiancaDesignsCo has every kind of cute and pride-worthy enamel pin you could ever imagine. There are even enamel pins for parents of LGBTQ+ kids that say "Proud Parent." How sweet is that? Beyond Gender Pin | Pride Enamel Pin BiancaDesignsCo | $19 SEE ON ETSY Show your pride with this Beyond Gender enamel pin by BiancaDesignsCo.