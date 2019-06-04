7 Signs Social Media Is Making You Feel Bad, According To Experts

So many of us can get sucked into comparing our lives to others that we see on social media. How many times have you scrolled through your newsfeed after a really crappy day and the first thing you see is a skinny and tan mom with her perfect husband and beautiful kids on vacation to a place you've always wanted to go but haven't been able to afford? We've all been there — even that "perfect" mom with the "perfect" marriage and "perfect" kids. (Yes, even she has been there.) "People tend to put their 'best lives' on social media and often do not post about the negative things in their lives, meaning we can end up assuming everyone is doing better than we are," Dr. Myers says. Recognizing that everyone is human and goes through ups and downs, just like us, can help keep our mind in check when we start comparing. Su wants to remind women that social media acts as a "highlight reel," and not a realistic representation of what life is actually like for that person.

"Keeping up with the Joneses (virtually speaking) can be emotionally stressful as well as create unnecessary anxiety," Scheff says, and she's right. It is unnecessary. But, Su points out, "It's almost impossible not to compare yourself to others on social media. A simple scroll through Instagram can send you straight into a vortex of not feeling 'good enough'."

To combat these negative feelings, Scheff says, "developing digital resilience" is key. Some of the ways we can do this are by taking time to unplug and remembering that online life does not equal real life. So give yourself some grace and maybe a little reality check because much of what you see online is just one, small, tiny moment in time.