Even if you’re not all that into astrology, it’s always fascinating to find out your baby’s sign. It’s almost like getting a glimpse into how your child will be as they grow up. And, more often than not, you might be surprised by the accuracy of your child's zodiac description. If your baby is born between February 19 and March 20, you’ve definitely got a little guppy on your hands... and there's no shortage of fascinating facts about Pisces babies.

Let's get some of the basics out of the way: The symbol for Pisces is a pair of fish, according to Astrology.com. And no shocker here, the element that Pisces is particularly attuned to is water. What’s interesting is that even though Pisces should be one of the earliest signs of the zodiac (it runs from February to March, after all), it’s actually considered the last sign. As a result, Pisces becomes a combination of all of its prior astrological signs. That’s a good thing, though. “If you have a Pisces baby, you're in for a real treat,” says Jaya Jaya Myra, an astrologist and wellness expert. “They are amongst the sweetest and most easygoing of all zodiac signs, which will make having one in your home a real blessing.” And who wouldn’t want an easy breezy baby?

Here are some more fun factoids about your little fishie.

1. They’re Big Dreamers Shutterstock As your baby sleeps, you might wonder what he’s dreaming about. Apparently, big things, according to Myra. “When given the right guidance and encouragement, Pisces grow up to have big dreams,” says Myra. “They are the ones who are impractical enough to change the world.”

2. They’re Easily Influenced Having a Pisces baby means that you have a sweet, sensitive soul on your hands. As Myra explains, this Neptune-ruled sign is "very impressionable," and you'll "really want to nurture and show lots of TLC" to your little fish. “Be extra careful to shield these little ones from things you don't want them to see or experience, because they will take in their experiences more than most babies do," she warns. Of course, that doesn’t mean keeping your baby in a bubble, but knowing that they might be a little more sensitive as they get older can help you in caring for your child.

3. They’re Creative Sure, it might look like scribble scrabble to some, but a Pisces baby’s drawing is almost like a mini Picasso masterpiece. “Pisces are creative and artistic, and you'll see this in them from an early age if you encourage these behaviors,” advises Myra. This means lots (and lots) of trips to the craft stores to stock up on supplies like crayons and coloring books, to encourage your baby’s artistic inclinations.

4. They’re Perceptive Pisces are masters of perception. That might explain why, when you’re talking to your baby, you feel as if she understands exactly what you’re saying. “Pisces are very intuitive and can easily tune in to what you’re saying as well as what you’re not,” advises Myra. That’s why learning how to communicate clearly and effectively will be important when caring for a Pisces baby.

5. They’re Copycats (In A Good Way) Shutterstock Does your baby crinkle her nose when she laughs, just like you? Blame it on Pisces’ uncanny ability to parrot almost everything that their parents do. They’re almost master imitators, which can be funny (or, um, not) depending on their impersonation of you. “Pisces will learn to mimic your behaviors quickly,” says Myra. “So take time to make sure your own house is in order so they learn only good habits from you.”

6. They Could Be Athletic When it comes to deciding what sort of activities your tot might like to try, consider anything involving fancy footwork. "Pisces rules the feet," reported Astrostyle, "so they enjoy sports like soccer, skating, and dancing. As a water sign, they’ll enjoy splashing around in the pool and trying out for the swim team."

7. They Might Be Aloof While you'll appreciate your little one's sensitivity and sweetness, as Mom365 reported, the "flip side of being sensitive is that when it comes to getting in disagreements, it stings a lot more." A young Pisces might learn that distancing themselves from situations "makes it easier than getting overly-attached or hurt. A bit of loving support and understanding can go a long way toward bringing your Piscean out of his shell."