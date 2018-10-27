Kids and even adults everywhere are obsessed with the ridiculously popular video game Fortnite, a fantasy/battle video game you can play online with friends. With Halloween just days away, you can bet you'll see some serious Fortnite enthusiasts representing their favorite characters (but instead of hunting each other, they'll be hunting down some candy). So, if you know a Fortnite fanatic, or if you are one, here are the 8 best Fortnite Halloween costumes you won't want to miss this year. And don't worry grown ups, there are some costumes on this list for you too.

With tons of characters that are all so different, it may not be easy narrowing your choices down to just one. They're all kind of cool, tbh. Prices range from fairly reasonable to somewhat expensive, but don't fret — if you do a little digging, you may be able to find cheaper options in your size. Or if you're a crafty type, you could even make your own Fortnite costumes. Not only will you save a few bucks, probably, but no one else will be wearing the exact same costume on Halloween night. Oh, and FYI: The costumes are called "skins" — trust me, I knew nothing about this when I started — and reflect different looks that can be bought for characters online.

Now that you're up to speed on this Fortnite thing, check out these awesome looks. And since Fortnite is definitely one of the most popular disguises this year, if you're planning on buying a ready-made costume you should probably do it soon. As in, like, now.

1 Adult Crackshot Costume Adult Crackshot Costume $119 Amazon This costume includes shirt, hat with attached faux hair, gloves and mask. Sizes range from adult small to large. Buy Now One of the most coveted skins of the holiday season, Crackshot is from Battle Royale and looks pretty fierce if you ask me. Plus, we can just skip straight to Christmas after Halloween, right?

2 Kids Skull Trooper Costume Kids Skull Trooper Costume $199 Amazon This costume includes a mask, jumpsuit, shinguards, gloves, and belt with attached ammo pouch and bandana. Buy Now Probably one of the more popular costumes among gaming enthusiasts. They also make this costume in an adult version, if you or your partner want to jump in on the fun.

3 Kids Dark Voyager Costume Kids Dark Voyager Costume $180 Amazon This costume is available in kids sizes medium to extra large. Includes jumpsuit with attached harness, boot cover, knee pads, gloves and helmet. Buy Now Perfect for your little explorer, this is the must-have dark voyager skin that every Fortnite enthusiast is after.

4 Cuddle Team Leader Kids Plush Cuddle Team Leader $45 Spirit Halloween Includes hooded jumpsuit and belt and is available in kids medium to extra large. Buy Now If you have a little peacemaker on your hands, then this is the perfect costume. This cuddle team leader costume isn't just sweet, it'll keep them warm while they're out trick-or-treating. Oh, the things moms think about.

5 Adult Brite Bomber Costume Adult Brite Bomber Costume $60 Spirit Halloween Available in adult small to large; includes jumpsuit, cropped tee, glasses, belt and gloves. Buy Now This would be my costume of choice. Reminds me of Rainbow Brite, with attitude.

6 Kids Plush Rex Costume Kids Plush Rex Costume $45 Spirit Halloween Costume includes plush jumpsuit and belt. Buy Now Do you have a gamer who's also a dinosaur enthusiast? Then this plush costume may be perfect to show their inner warrior and outer dinosaur all at the same time.

7 Kids Plus Tricera Ops Costume Kids Plush Tricera Ops Costume $45 Spirit Halloween This costume includes a plush jumpsuit and belt. Buy Now Another great option for any dino/gamer enthusiast is this skin from the Dino Guards Fortnite set. A seriously impressive outfit for Halloween parades, trick-or-treating, parties, or any other festivities.