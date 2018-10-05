The Duchess of Sussex, aka Meghan Markle, has been killing the game as an official member of the royal family for almost six months now, and she shows no signs of getting any less fabulous. From her regal waves to her adorable PDA moments with Prince Harry, Meghan continues to steal hearts in America and across the pond. In case you were wondering, she's also becoming more fashionable with each passing day, choosing ensembles even Princess Diana would be jealous of. So where does that leave you? Looking for a Meghan Markle Halloween costume, of course.

Dressing up as Meghan for Halloween just makes sense. I mean, chances are you probably wanted to dress up as a dress up as a Disney princess at some point in your life, and if you didn't, you definitely wanted to be your favorite celebrity for a night. With Meghan, you get to be both a duchess (pretty close to a princess) and a famous actress all at once, so all your childhood dreams can finally come true. Plus, many of Meghan's incredible looks happen to feature jackets (shout out to the UK's windy climate), which is perfect for the fall weather you'll hopefully be enjoying this Halloween.

So for all my Meghan lovers, read on to find out the easiest ways to look like the Duchess of Sussex on the 31st. Add a tiara at your own discretion. Psst: click here if you want to tips on how to copy Meghan's wedding look for the big day.

2 Trench Coat Revival Chris Jackson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Flap Front Belted Trench Dress ($27, SHEIN) I haven't seen trench look this good since Audrey Hepburn taught us the meaning of fashion in Breakfast At Tiffany's. Channel the fabulous trench dress Meghan wore this summer on Halloween, according to Time, and add her signature low bun to make sure people know who you are.

5 Invictus Games Beauty WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Fit And Flare Jersey Dress For Women ($37, Old Navy) Meghan served all kinds of looks at the Invictus Games this year, according to Glamour, but I really loved her simple elegance in this green dress. Recreate her effortless style with a look-alike dress and the blazer of your choosing.