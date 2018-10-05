8 Meghan Markle Halloween 2018 Costume Ideas, Because You’re Feeling Like Royalty
The Duchess of Sussex, aka Meghan Markle, has been killing the game as an official member of the royal family for almost six months now, and she shows no signs of getting any less fabulous. From her regal waves to her adorable PDA moments with Prince Harry, Meghan continues to steal hearts in America and across the pond. In case you were wondering, she's also becoming more fashionable with each passing day, choosing ensembles even Princess Diana would be jealous of. So where does that leave you? Looking for a Meghan Markle Halloween costume, of course.
Dressing up as Meghan for Halloween just makes sense. I mean, chances are you probably wanted to dress up as a dress up as a Disney princess at some point in your life, and if you didn't, you definitely wanted to be your favorite celebrity for a night. With Meghan, you get to be both a duchess (pretty close to a princess) and a famous actress all at once, so all your childhood dreams can finally come true. Plus, many of Meghan's incredible looks happen to feature jackets (shout out to the UK's windy climate), which is perfect for the fall weather you'll hopefully be enjoying this Halloween.
So for all my Meghan lovers, read on to find out the easiest ways to look like the Duchess of Sussex on the 31st. Add a tiara at your own discretion. Psst: click here if you want to tips on how to copy Meghan's wedding look for the big day.
1Scotland Vibes
Miusey Plaid Print Sweater Long Sleeve Drape Knit Cardigan ($16, Amazon)
Aitbags Soft PU Leather Wristlet Clutch Crossbody Bag ($15, Amazon)
Meghan stepped out in full plaid when she and Harry took a trip to Scotland last February, as The Cut reported, and everyone who had ever worn a kilt was jealous. For a simpler take on Meghan's Burberry piece, try a plaid cardigan and a matching purse. It's the perfect costume for looking festive and feeling comfortable while passing out Halloween candy.
2Trench Coat Revival
Flap Front Belted Trench Dress ($27, SHEIN)
I haven't seen trench look this good since Audrey Hepburn taught us the meaning of fashion in Breakfast At Tiffany's. Channel the fabulous trench dress Meghan wore this summer on Halloween, according to Time, and add her signature low bun to make sure people know who you are.
3Engagement Announcement Energy
Badgley Mischka Faux Leather Trim Long Trench Coat ($70, Nordstrom Rack)
Cambridge Select Closed Pointed Toe Crisscross Pumps ($26, Amazon)
People focused on Meghan and Harry's blindingly happy grins on the day they announced their engagement, as USA Today reported, but Meghan's pure white coat definitely added a little something to the day. If you're in need of a white winter coat anyway, give Meghan's engagement look a try for your Halloween costume. Two birds with one stone, am I right?
4Royal Air Force 100th Anniversary Look
YiLiQi Women's 3/4 Sleeve Knit Fit-and-Flare Dress ($19, Amazon)
Royal Wedding Hat ($125, Etsy)
At the Royal Air Force 100th Anniversary Celebration, Meghan proved she kills it in any color. To get her look, pair a black dress with a hat that stops traffic. This option from Etsy is an exact replica of the hat Meghan wore, but there's a cheaper option available too ($18, Amazon).
5Invictus Games Beauty
Fit And Flare Jersey Dress For Women ($37, Old Navy)
Meghan served all kinds of looks at the Invictus Games this year, according to Glamour, but I really loved her simple elegance in this green dress. Recreate her effortless style with a look-alike dress and the blazer of your choosing.
6First Official Visit With The Queen
Fensajomon Winter Lapel One Button Loose Long Wool Trench ($33, Amazon)
14th & Union Classic Solid Beret ($13, Nordstrom Rack)
Meeting your significant other's family is always nerve-wracking, but it's probably ten times worse when their family is literally royal. Lucky for Meghan, she looked fantastic when she appeared at her first official event with Queen Elizabeth II, according to NBC News (and lucky for us, the look isn't hard to imitate).
7Power Suit
Dana Buchman Jacquard Open-Front Jacket ($30, Kohl's)
Briggs Pull-On Pants ($11, Kohl's)
The Duchess of Sussex made a classic black pantsuit look like a fashion statement this summer at a cricket game with Prince Harry, revealed Fashionista, thus making it mega-easy for you to recreate a look fit for a duchess. Pair the blazer and pants with any black heels and white top you have lying around the house.
8Christmas Crush
Nolla Ladies Solid Colored French Wool Beret ($7, Amazon)
Time and True Women's Faux Suede Gloves ($10, Walmart)
Faux Leather Circle Bag ($23, Forever 21)
The coat. The bag. The color scheme. The hat. What's not to love about the outfit Meghan wore for a Christmas church service in 2017, as Elle reported? If you've already got a tan coat at home, this look is as easy as three accessories. Bonus: If you want to add the curly detail to the hat, consider using cardboard and fabric glue to give it that extra pop.