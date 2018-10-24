It's no surprise that many of us are completely enchanted with the royals. With fairy tales seemingly and effortlessly coming to life, as seen with the last two royal weddings, how could we not be obsessed with everything the family does? While some of the members of the royal family may not eat candy — we're looking at you, Kate — there are some insanely delicious UK treats both you and your trick-or-treaters can enjoy. So with Halloween just days away, I went ahead and created this list of royal-inspired Halloween treats to pass out this year. Because what better way to turn-up your inner royal than handing out some authentic English goodies on Halloween?

Your house will definitely be a popular one if you hand out these famous English candies, because hey, anything is better than apples (or worse, dental floss), right? I remember a neighbor used to give out pennies on Halloween. I graciously said "thank you," because, well, my parents taught me manners, but really? Pennies? To their credit though, they were exceptionally shiny pennies, which to some kids — my own son included — can be very exciting, but I knew better.

You know this list is legit because some of candies on this list were my very own go-to treats when I lived over in London, back when I as young and wild and childless. And while I know that Halloween is a bit different over in the UK, these British treats will make your house an automatic neighborhood favorite. Or several steps above the "penny house," at least. Who wants to be seen as the "penny house", anyway? (I'm not bitter.) I'd rather be known as the "Buckingham Palace house," personally. Maybe you could even dress up like the royal family to hand candy out!

Seriously, I think we could all take a lesson from Kate Middleton. As I mentioned, an article in the UK publication called Woman revealed that she doesn't eat candy at all. Instead, when she's having a sugar craving, she blends berries and almond milk. And honestly, good for her. I'll be over here finishing off a bag of sour patch kids while I long for some of my English favorites.

1 Maltesers Think Whoppers, except the UK version. These are a favorite — or favourite, across the pond. Maltesers $20 Candy Concepts Inc. Light with a honeycomb malt center and covered with milk chocolate. Buy Now

3 Literally Anything Cadbury When I lived in the UK, my staple candy was the Cadbury Dairy Milk Fruit and Nut bars. They also make these bars with nuts, caramel or toffee. Plus, Cadbury makes the famous Flake bars, which are the perfect indulgence if you're having a dish of ice cream. As are the Freddo and Crunchie bars, really. If you like milk chocolate and haven't tried any of these, then you better get on it cause you're seriously missing out. Cadbury Dairy Milk $12 Amazon A rich and creamy milk chocolate candy bar that is to the Brits what a Hershey bar is to the Americans. Buy Now

4 Aero You probably won't find a lighter milk chocolate bar than this. It's literally filled with pockets of air, hence the name — Aero. Aero $3 English Tea Store A light milk chocolate bar by Nestle with pockets of air bubbles, making Aero one of the few guilt-free chocolate bar options. Buy Now

5 Smarties The English version of M&Ms, called "chocolate beans". Now, how cute is that? Smarties $37 British Corner Shop Candy covered chocolate pieces, much like M&Ms. Buy Now

6 If You're Into A Little Variety Why not invest in a variety pack with all the British top-sellers? Cadbury Selection Box $13 Amazon A selection of the top-selling Cadbury chocolate bars in England. Buy Now

7 Lion Bar If you're into Kit Kat bars but like something a little bit more substantial, a Lion Bar is the perfect snack to tide you over until dinner when you're running late at the office or picking up the kids. Lion Bar $1 Economy Candy Sort of like a Kit Kat dipped in caramel, rice crisps, and more chocolate; also available in white chocolate.