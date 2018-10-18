Did you know that pumpkin can actually be good for breastfeeding? It's true: Everybody's favorite spooky squash has been shown to boost milk production in nursing moms. So why not take advantage of this little known fact and indulge in everything pumpkin? 'Tis the season, after all.

Everybody loves a little pumpkin spice this time of year. Everybody also loves a little Trader Joe's this time of year. Actually, everybody loves Trader Joe's all year round, but since the grocery store just happens to be stocked with a whole lotta pumpkin-y things to eat right now, you have even more of an excuse to shop. And while there are plenty of less-than-nutritious pumpkin-themed snacks to found at TJ's (like those little pumpkin-shaped chocolate mousse things) the best pumpkin products at Trader Joe's for breastfeeding moms are made with actual pumpkin. And as reported in a previous Romper article, pumpkin really is a proven galactagogue (a food that helps to increase the production of breastmilk). Score!

I've still included some drool-worthy-mom-indulgences on this list but hey, it's all about balance, right? With so many delicious pumpkin goodies to choose from, you'll soon turn into a breast milk legend. I know, something we all want to be known for. But seriously, you might as well enjoy yourself while being as efficient as possible in the milk production department. With everything from pumpkin bread mix to pumpkin spice granola bark — with chocolate, I might add — this list is full of tasty treats that you don't have to feel so guilty about. Let's be honest, it's all for the baby right?

Pumpkin Spice Almond Beverage $2 Trader Joe's Yum. Can you imagine using this as a base for a delicious pumpkin spice smoothie? Or spicing up your morning coffee? Either way this product is a win.

Pumpkin Cream Cheese $2 Trader Joe's Work on that milk production while you smear this on your favorite bagel in the morning. Now all you need is your pumpkin spice coffee and you're ready to nurse that baby — or, babies.

Autumnal Harvest Soup $4 Trader Joe's Who doesn't love some nice warm soup once the weather starts getting cold? Warm up with this delicious autumnal blend of butternut squash and pumpkin soup while simultaneously boosting your milk production.