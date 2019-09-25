Visiting Disney World anytime of the year can be a phenomenal experience, but visiting during one of their holiday celebrations can make the trip all the more magical for your family. This is especially true during the fall season when Halloween at Disney means the park pulls out all of the stops for their yearly spooktacular bash. This year, as part of Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party and to celebrate the season in general, there are a myriad of Halloween surprises awaiting Disney World Guests.

While you might have attended the spookiest soiree around before, 2019 heralds a year of new twists and frighteningly fun events for Walt Disney World guests. To attend Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween party, Disney World guests will need to purchase an additional $85 ticket for entrance to the party at Magic Kingdom each evening. While this is an additional expense on top of what is certainly already a pricey trip, the amount of Halloween surprises are well worth the ticket price.

If you don't plan to attend the annual ticketed Halloween bash at Magic Kingdom, you can still enjoy a few other Halloween festivities throughout the rest of the parks that are equally as magical, but the bulk of the frighteningly fun surprises will happen during the party. Whether you're a seasoned Disney pro or will be visiting for the first time during their annual Halloween celebration, be prepared to encounter some surprises as you enjoy all that Disney World has to offer.

1. Jack Skellington Hosts A Brand New Fireworks Show One of the absolute best parts of being at Disney World is seeing their fantastic fireworks light up the night sky over Cinderella's Castle or Epcot Center. It is an absolutely magical experience to stand in awe of the bright flashes of fireworks at the happiest place on Earth. And during Halloween season, the fireworks and light show display features dazzling projections and state-of-the-art laser lights. What's even better is when this fireworks display is hosted by none other than Jack Skellington from The Nightmare Before Christmas. This year, the spooky host will delight guests in Magic Kingdom with a not-so-spooky tale about Mickey and the gang being transported to a haunted house where they will encounter dancing skeletons and classic Disney villains, according to the Disney World website.

2. Hocus Pocus Villain Spelltacular Amuck! Amuck! Amuck! The Sanderson Sisters are slated to host a wicked fun celebratory Halloween show on Main Street, USA featuring your favorite Disney villains. If you've always wanted to watch as Winifred, Sarah, and Mary cast spooky spells, you're in for a treat if you're in Magic Kingdom for Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween party, as the sisters team up with special guests Maleficent, Oogie Boogie, and more for a spelltacular show.

3. Halloween-Themed Attractions One of my family's favorite attractions in Magic Kingdom is the Monster's Inc. Laugh Floor. Interacting with our favorite characters from the movie is an absolute blast. I can imagine that it gets even more exciting when the characters lead guests through educating the monster world about our world's Halloween traditions, a new thrill happening for the first time this year. Other attractions with a Halloween twist during Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween party include new Halloween-inspired music as you ride down Space Mountain or spin on the Tea Cups, as well as a frighteningly fun treasure hunt on the Pirates of the Caribbean ride.

4. Trick-Or-Treating & Costumes In The Park Throughout Magic Kingdom during Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween party, kids can wander from land to land collecting candy from cast members. Trick-or-treaters with food allergies can see a cast member to receive a teal bag to collect special coins while exploring the park that can be redeemed for allergy-friendly prizes. Costumes are welcome, but just be sure to read through the official costume guidelines to make sure that your costumes are acceptable for the occasion, as some restrictions do apply. Additionally, your kids will be absolutely delighted to see their favorite characters don their own Halloween costumes made especially for the occasion.

5. New "Boo To You" Halloween Parade Characters TPMvids on YouTube While the "Boo To You" Halloween parade is a traditional part of Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween celebration, 2019 will see an entirely new cast of characters join the parade. Hitchhiking ghosts from the Haunted Mansion will be a hauntingly fun addition to the parade of floats decked out in the most festive Halloween decor you can imagine. The cast of The Incredibles, Buzz Lightyear, and his alien friends will also join the parade as part of a new Tomorrowland unit that will surely entertain even the tiniest guests.

6. Cadaver Dans Barbershop Quartet Mosey on over to Frontierland during Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween party to hear all of your favorite Disney Villain-inspired tunes sung by the Cadaver Dans barbershop quartet. Hear favorites like "The Oogie Boogie Song" and "Cruella DeVil" and just try not to sing along to their hauntingly hilarious harmonies.

7. Fun For Little Ones For preschoolers who may not be quite ready for the Sanderson Sisters and all of their spooky spells, all of your kids' favorite Disney Junior characters are ready to have some Halloween fun at the Disney Junior Jam in Fantasyland during Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween party. Joining Vampirina and Doc McStuffins this year for the first time is Nancy Clancy from the new Disney Junior show Fancy Nancy.

8. Halloween-Themed Treats & Eats One of the most fun parts about a trip to Disney World is seeking out the amazing Disney-themed treats throughout the parks. During the Halloween season, you'll find even more delectable treats than usual. From a glorious Hocus Pocus-themed cupcake at the Main Street Bakery to Jack and Sally cake pops available at a push cart near Cinderella's Castle, the food options are frighteningly festive. For more immersive Halloween food happenings, you can book a character dining experience with Cruella DeVil or attend a Halloween-themed dessert party while watching the new fireworks show. A complete Halloween food guide is available on the Disney Parks blog, so be sure to check it out to find out exactly where to find each and every Halloween treat throughout the parks.