9 Reasons Being Pregnant In October Is The Best

I've never "planned" a pregnancy for a specific month or date. Honestly, that just sounded like a lot of work and even more math. But I can tell you that I'm pleasantly surprised to learn that being pregnant in October is the damn best. I'm currently 37 weeks pregnant and enjoying all things fall, which has really helped mitigate the third trimester aches and pains.

For the most part, I'm not a huge fan of October. I mean, I like fall as much as the next person, but I'm not all that big into Halloween, I don't particularly enjoy decorating, and I have never been all that fond of the Holiday season in general, which seems to show up almost immediately after October ends. But now that I'm pregnant and nearing my due date, I can tell you that I'm learning to enjoy October and all that it has to offer pregnant women. From the candy to the clothing to the weather, this truly is the best time to grow another human being inside your body.

Obviously your mileage may very, because every person and every pregnancy is different, and where you live certainly impacts what kind of October you might be experiencing. But for me, October is the best month of the year to be pregnant, and here's why:

Large, Oversized Sweaters Giphy I mean, need I say more? Nothing says fall like an oversized sweater, and what better time to wear them all than when you're pregnant? Whether you're trying to hide a bump before you spill the news, or you're nearing your due date and just want to feel comfortable for five goddamn minutes, a large sweater is a pregnant woman's wardrobe staple.

Cool Weather Goodbye 90 degree weather (hopefully) and hello a slight breeze and a comfortable drop in temperature. Unless you live in a very hot climate, you can look forward to some weather reprieve in October as the seasons change and you no longer have to deal with sweat pooling in places sweat shouldn't even exist.

Hot Chocolate According to the March of Dimes, it's safe to drink coffee during pregnancy as long as you limit your caffeine intake to 200 milligrams each day. Personally, I abstain from all caffeinated beverages during pregnancy, but that doesn't mean I won't settle in with a cup of hot chocolate. It puts me in that festive fall mood.

Easy Halloween Costumes Pumpkin. Gum ball machine. A sunny-side up egg. A Pokéball. A "mummy-to-be." I mean, the costume options are endless, and definitely don't require a lot of work or money either. That's my kind of Halloween, especially if I'm nearing the end of my pregnancy. I'm not going to Pinterest my way through this year's festivities, I can assure you.

Leggings Fall is pre-approved legging season (not that you need approval, mind you), so that faint yelling you hearing right now is pregnant women around the world cheering with reckless abandon. Ditch the maternity jeans and just wear some leggings. You'll fit in with all the non-pregnant people and feel comfortable to boot.

Beautiful Maternity Photos Giphy Obviously, this is personal preference (as is anything with pregnancy), but there's nothing more beautiful than fall. The reds and yellows and oranges are vibrant, especially when paired with the green that's left over from summer, creating a perfect backdrop for maternity pictures.

Halloween Candy It's cheap! You can purchase bags upon bags of the stuff! You have endless varieties to choose from! Did I mention it's cheap? For a pregnant woman with a sweet tooth, October is the perfect month to indulge.