9 Warm Weather Halloween Costume Ideas That'll Beat The Fall Heat

For most of the United States, Halloween nights are brisk if not downright chilly. Wearing boots and a hoodie to keep toasty while hitting up your neighbors for free candy is a necessity. But if you live in state with year-round summer weather, you'll probably find yourself in a Halloween situation in which a head-to-toe animal onesie costume is going to pose some serious problems of the "heat exhaustion" persuasion. Thankfully, there are more than a few warm-weather Halloween costume ideas you can either use or draw inspiration from that will keep your kids cool (both figuratively and literally).

While I’m living in Denver, Colorado these days, I spent 95 percent of my Halloweens down in Miami, Florida. If you’ve never experienced a hot Halloween (or a beach-worthy Christmas, for that matter), maybe you haven’t really thought about how this sort of weather can affect your clothing options and/or costume choices. When it’s 85 degrees and humid as hell outside, the last thing you’ll want to do is wear a mask or a thick body suit. Instead, you'll have to think a little bit more outside the box.

So if you're staring a hot Halloween night in the face, costumes that encourage tank tops, sandals, or other attire you might normally find on South Beach are highly recommended. But if you’re struggling to come up with a costume idea that your kid will like, but will also keep them cold, I definitely suggest one of the following:

'The Flintstones' Giphy Last year I thought about dressing up as Betty Rubble and getting my kid to dress like Bamm-Bamm. Unfortunately, I didn’t realize I wasn’t in tropical Miami anymore, so that costume idea would have probably resulted in a gnarly case of frostbite. That said, anyone’s outfit from The Flintstones cartoons makes for a great warm weather costume. Check out this adorable crocheted baby Bamm-Bamm outfit, complete with a very soft bat ($40.80, Etsy). This Pebbles outfit also does the cartoon original justice ($49.99, Etsy).

Adorable Ladybugs Giphy There’s two ways you can go about the quintessential ladybug costume, depending on whether or not you were ever a fan of Jonathan Brandis and Rodney Dangerfield in the '90s. One, you can dress your child in all black and add some cute ladybug antennae with matching wings ($14.99. Etsy). The more .90s way would be to get your kid a red soccer outfit ($74.99, U.S. Soccer Store) and you can stick all of these black dot stickers ($14.99, Amazon) over them.

A Mermaid Giphy What distinguishes a mermaid from anyone else? Their tale, of course. So really, all your kid needs for a mermaid costume is an awesome, sparkly mermaid tail ($36+, Etsy). After that, you can make the costume uniquely your own. Wear a purple shell bra like Ariel or just throw on a t-shirt. You can add glitter ($6.95+, Etsy) to their makeup or hair for a fun touch.

A Troll Giphy Because trolls live outside (and not in a snowy tundra), they don’t tend to wear much in the way of clothing. This is a plus for anyone whose kid really wants to dress up like Branch, Princess Poppy, or any random troll. The easiest way is just picking out random stuff from your kid’s closet that’s appropriate for warm weather, then adding this wildly-colored troll hair ($12.99, Spirit). Or, if your kid is more of a stickler for accuracy, they sell plenty of ready-made troll costumes at various Halloween shops ($20, Target).

A Miniature Hunter S. Thompson Giphy No doubt your kid will be the coolest in their classroom (at least, among the parents) dressed up as a pint-sized Hunter S. Thompson. Invoke their inner gonzo by dressing them in a hawaiian shirt ($8.99, JCPenny), yellow-tinted aviator sunglasses ($7.99, Amazon), a pair of khakis or white shorts ($7, Crazy8), and a bucket hat ($6.95, Walmart). Have them walk around with a pad and paper, or maybe a toy typewriter, for added effect.