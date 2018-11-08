Aldi knows exactly what you want for Christmas this year. And no matter if you've been naughty or nice, everyone can get Aldi's wine and cheese advent calendars for the month of December — as long as you get there early, apparently. Aldi released these spectacular advent calendars on Nov. 7, and they're already selling out in multiple locations.

The 21-pound Festive Collection Wine Advent Calendars feature 24 bottles of wine for every day in December leading up to Christmas, with several different varietals for every pallet. There are two each of Prosecco, Chardonay, Chenin Blanc, Sauvignon Blanc, White Zinfandel, Cabernet, Pino Grigio, Malbec, Shiraz, Red Blend, Merlot, and Savignon Blanc, and according to Thrillist, they'll be 6.37 ounces each — equaling six full-sized bottles. And the cheese calendars feature cheese from "Happy Farms." The prices vary by location, but a friend of mine who lives in a suburb of Georgia said the wine calendars at her Aldi of choice was $80, so there's that.

And apparently, Aldi wasn't aware of just how popular these wine and cheese advent calendars were going to be, because they're selling out like crazy, regardless of the $80 price tag. The wine advent calendars and cheese advent calendars did well overseas last year, but Aldi clearly wasn't too sure how they'd do here and the low stock seems to reflect that. And suburban ladies are angry. Very angry. The Aldi Facebook page is filled with "disappointed" suburbanites who were "so excited" about buying the wine and cheese calendars only to discover they were sold out. Some people mentioned that they saw others hauling a dozen under their arms out the door. Aldi's website claims that they limit three cheese calendars per customer and one wine calendar per customer, so I'm not sure if that's accurate or they're misremembering due to their rage.

Depending on where you live, you better get up super early and get in line if you want one of these coveted advent calendars. It seems like specialized advent calendars are all the rage this year, including Reese's advent calendars, a LEGO city built day-by-day (um yes, please!), beer, beauty products, Harry Potter products and more, according to Insider, happily making the regular plastic-tasting chocolate of our youth fall by the wayside.

And if you were wondering how the advent calendar came to be, Mental Floss reported, "Advent is the four-week period beginning on the Sunday nearest the feast day of St. Andrew the Apostle (November 30) through the following three Sundays. Historians estimate that Advent, which derives from the Latin word for coming, has been celebrated since the fourth century." It was originally used by Christians to prepare the newly converted for baptism, but now it's more of an "anticipation of Christ's birth," the website noted.

I wonder what those folks in the fourth century would think about us using chocolate, wine, cheese, LEGOs, and Harry Potter to count down the days until Jesus' birthday and baptisms? Ah, progress, am I right? No matter if you do it for the fun of it, or for a religious reason, you should treat yourself to a wine or cheese calendar at Aldi — if you can pry it out of Tiffany-from-down-the-street's hands. Happy holidays!