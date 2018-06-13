In just a few weeks, the ever-expanding Duggar family will become even bigger. Jinger Duggar, 24, is currently in her third trimester of pregnancy with her first child, who she is expecting with her husband Jeremy Vuolo, 30. The mom-to-be has shared so many pictures of her growing bump over the past few months, and all of Jinger Duggar's pregnancy photos so far show that she is so ready to become a mom.

Jinger and Jeremy first announced they were expecting in a blog post on their website in early January of this year. "Now, the journey has taken an exciting turn: we are expecting our first child!" they wrote in their blog post. "We are praising God for this beautiful gift and ask that you join us in praying for a safe and healthy pregnancy."

Their pregnancy announcement made a lot of headlines for a unique reason: it wasn't until 14 months after their wedding that they revealed that Jinger was expecting. While getting pregnant a year after getting married might not seem newsworthy to most people, for a Duggar, it is, considering most Duggars have announced their pregnancies within three months of tying the knot. This led some members of the Duggar fandom to speculate that Jinger was using birth control, as In Touch Weekly reported, which is a big no-no for the ultra-conservative Duggar family.

No matter the reason Jinger and Jeremy waited longer than her siblings to get pregnant, it's clear that they are both over-the-moon excited to meet their upcoming bundle of joy. Here are all the pregnancy updates Jinger has shared over the last few months.

Along with their blog post announcing Jinger's pregnancy, Jinger and Jeremy filmed the below video for TLC's YouTube channel expressing their excitement and hopes.

TLC on YouTube

About three weeks later, Jinger shared her very first bump update on Instagram. "Baby Vuolo is growing!" she wrote on the social media app, alongside a photo of her showing off her bump from a side profile. In the photo, she had written "15 weeks — baby is the size of an apple," on a chalkboard.

Three weeks later, Jinger shared another bump update at 18 weeks along. "Update on Baby Vuolo 👶🏼," she captioned a shot of her, her bump, and a chalkboard declaring that her little one was the size of a bell pepper.

Two weeks later, when Jinger was 20 weeks along, she posted bump update of her artichoke-sized fetus.

Papaya, anyone? At 22 weeks along, Jinger happily showed off her papaya-sized bump.

And at 25 weeks along, Jinger let fans know her fetus was the size of a cauliflower.

A few days later, Jinger and Jeremy shared the results of their baby's sex reveal party with the world. In a picture from the party, Jinger showed off her growing bump in a baby blue dress (a very different look than the dark grey shirt she has worn in all of her bump update photos thus far), to show that she had a feeling she was expecting a boy. Jeremy opted for a pink shirt, as he thought Jinger was pregnant with a girl — and Jeremy was right! The couple wrote about the sex reveal on their blog:

We are so happy to announce that we are having a BABY GIRL! We could not be more excited and are eagerly anticipating meeting our little lady this Summer.

About two weeks later, Jinger shared a sweet shot of her and Jeremy — and the expectant mama was very appropriately wearing sneakers and a loose dress to keep comfortable as her bump continued to grow.

At 31 weeks along, Jinger and her pineapple-sized fetus appeared to still fit into the same shirt she'd been wearing for her bump updates since she was just 15 weeks along.

And in Jinger's most recent post, she revealed that her 34-week old fetus was the size of a cantaloupe.

Jinger has not publicly confirmed her due date, but reports suggest that she is due in July, according to Radar Online, along with the fact that she's currently about 35 weeks along. The average length of gestation is approximately 40 weeks, according to BetterHealth. That means Jinger will likely give birth sometime in the next six weeks — and that will make her and Jeremy's family have One Kid and Counting!