All Of The Royal Children's Cutest Moments Of 2018

If England's royal family is anything like mine, they spend at least part of December thinking back over the last year and how the kids have grown and changed. In pictures at least, it was a fantastic year for memories of the young royals, and here are all of the cutest royal kids moments of 2018.

From all the beautiful wedding photos, to the adorable school uniform shots, and the newborn snaps from right outside the hospital, a trip down memory lane with the royal family is definitely highlighted by the little ones. In fact, it was 2018 we really got to see the growing personalities of Prince George, the future King of England, and his little sister, Princess Charlotte — especially during all of those high profile family weddings.

Remember, not only did Prince Harry marry Meghan Markle, who is now expecting, but Princess Eugenie also got married; Kate Middleton's sister, Pippa, had a baby after the Duchess welcomed her third, Prince Louis; Prince Charles turned 70, and Queen Elizabeth continued to impress as England longest-reigning monarch. That makes for quite the impressive year, even by royal standards!

Princess Charlotte Starts Nursery School

Taken in January at Kensington Palace the day little Char started the Willcocks Nursery School, as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's Instagram noted, this image immortalized the spirit and sass of today's young royals.

Charlotte beams at the camera, but with that little twinkle in her eye that we've come to love. Princess Kate herself took the picture — the royal is an ace photographer, Elle reported — and I just can't handle the cute, preppy tights, mini coat with scarf and Mary Janes.

The Official Extended Family Photo

In honor of Prince Charles' big 7-0, the growing fam (including an expecting Meghan Markle, now Duchess of Sussex), posed for this official shot in Charles' garden at his estate, Clarence House, giving us a rare glimpse into the extended family dynamics of the Windsors. Who knew, for example, that Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, was super-close with the step-grandkids?

(In fact, Good Housekeeping magazine confirmed that Prince Charles reminds everyone his grandkids have "two grandmothers," i.e. Princess Diana and Camilla. Nice to know this glamorous family blended so well!)

The Kids Meet Their New Sibling

Chris Jackson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Kate and William's kiddos had the biggest news of their lives in April: sibling Louis was born, as Marie Claire reported. The kids looked alternately unsure and excited as dad walked them into the famed Lindo Wing of St. Mary's Hospital in London, as the mag noted. I mean, that's a big day for a kid... and they were probably missing mummy Kate, too, who was still in the hospital with the new baby.

Wedding Attendants Part #1

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

When Prince Harry married an American actress, Meghan Markle, back in spring, as London's Guardian newspaper reported, it was a fairy tale that made international news. This included the cuteness of a certain young bridesmaid and her pageboy brother, Princess Charlotte and Prince George, respectively. The two were wonderfully well-behaved as the world saw — most of the time. (There was that infamous sticking-out-her-tongue incident on the part of Charlotte, as Town& Country noted, but hey, it was a long day.)

Wedding Attendants Part #2

The royal kids must think brides go down the aisle practically every day at this point (don't forget there was Pippa's wedding in 2017 as well). As W magazine reported, Prince Andrew's daughter and new husband, Jack Brooksbank, celebrated their big day at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle in October, the same picturesque setting used by Harry and Meghan, with two very cute attendants with a lengthy previous wedding resume. This time, they meant business, too.

Prince Louis Gets His Close-Up

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's third baby, Louis, finally got his own picture, and what a snap it is. Finally, we got a sense of the new baby's personality! Which is to say, it's an awesome, and fun one, just like his older siblings. And you really need an easygoing baby if you are having a third, trust me. It seems like the bigger kids have adjusted to their larger family, too.

The Royal Cousins Goof Off During A State Occasion

Chris Jackson/Getty Images News/Getty Images

Sure, Prince George and Princess Charlotte are the most well-known royal kids, but there are a ton of equally adorable cousins as well. This includes 7-year-old Savannah Phillips, the great-granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth. Here, during summer's annual Trooping the Colour ceremony — an unofficial "second birthday" for the Queen, in which the nation celebrates the monarch, according to Harper's Bazaar — Savannah and the other cuzzies just couldn't refrain from getting a serious case of the giggles. Kids will be kids, royal or not!

