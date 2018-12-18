If you're a holiday procrastinator like me, here is some news worth celebrating. Amazon just granted all of us the ultimate Christmas gift: more time. Which means it's not too late to get in some last minute shopping after all! Just when all the other online retailers started warning shoppers that their orders might not arrive on time, Amazon extended their free shipping deadline. It's a holiday miracle! And believe it or not, the good news doesn't stop there.

Or at least, the good news doesn't stop there if you're a Prime member — and these days, who isn't? As detailed in a press release from Amazon, Prime members can continue their last-minute shopping up until December 23rd or even Christmas Eve and still get their gifts in time for Christmas. Christmas Eve! If ever there were a time to enjoy Amazon Prime's free same-day or one-day delivery perk, this would be it.

Prime members have the privilege of picking from the largest selection of gifts on the internet, with one very important caveat: They must be eligible for free one-day or same-day delivery. But even if some of your original choices don't meet the criteria, you can still get all your shopping done. Thankfully, participating items include some of the best toys, electronics, and other gifts, as well as the essentials such as wrapping paper, ribbon and bows. (But make sure you look for the "Prime FREE Same-Day" icon and choose "FREE Same-Day Delivery" at checkout!) To make it even easier, you can use the Prime FREE Same-Day filter when searching for gifts. Because there's nothing more frustrating than finding the perfect gift, only to realize it won't arrive in time.

Not a Prime member? Don't worry, there's time to register before the holidays. In case you're still on the fence, here are some awesome last minute gift ideas that might actually save your Christmas this year... like these Ancestry DNA kits. They not only give you insight into your ethnic background but can even tell you the stories behind your family's migration journeys. And who knows? You may even discover a new relative.

Ancestry DNA $59 Amazon Learn about your family's origin and migration journey. Ancestry DNA kit can estimate ethnicity origins from over 350 regions around the world. See On Amazon

Need to shop for a gamer? How about this Nintendo Switch gaming console? Available in either neon blue and red or grey, Nintendo Switch comes with parental controls that allow you set a timer from an app on your phone so you can see what your child is playing and how often, plus monitor playing time without having to go into the console.

Other last minute gift ideas include toys like this L.O.L! Surprise set with over 60 surprises and a carrying case. This gift will keep your little one busy opening presents all morning long, which is the goal — isn't it? Among the 60 surprises are dolls, a pet and a little sister, each with multiple surprise accessories.

L.O.L! Surprise Bigger Surprise $79 Amazon With over 60+ surprises and exclusive dolls and accessories! Includes two limited edition L.O.L. Surprise dolls, one limited edition L.O.L. Surprise pet and one limited edition L.O.L. Surprise Lil Sister (which all come with still more surprises), plus tons of accessories (plastic hairstyles, brush-able hairstyles, face masks, and more). See On Amazon

Or how about this Nerf N-Strike Elite Strongarm Blaster with a rotating 6 dart barrel for rapid firing and reloading? Just remember — body shots only. No one wants to "shoot their eye out," right?

So, if you're a procrastinator, just know you're not alone. There is help out there and Amazon has got you covered. One more time: If you're a non-Prime member, you've only got until Wednesday, December 19 if you still want your holiday gifts in time. If you are a Prime member, you can shop all the way up until December 23 and even Christmas Eve for some items. Then again, the longer you wait, the less time you'll have to wrap.

