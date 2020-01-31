In Amy Duggar King's Instagram post about embracing her postpartum body, the new mom opened up about accepting all of the changes that happened to her body after she gave birth late last year. It's so refreshing to hear her explain this in her own words and spread such a powerful message to her followers.

It's just a little hard to believe that the reality star, boutique owner, and Duggar cousin gave birth three months ago to her son, Daxton Ryan King, on Oct. 9, 2019 via Cesarean section. This is her first child with husband, Dillon King, and judging from her Instagram posts they seem to be embracing parenthood quite nicely — her Instagram feed is dedicated to their super cute little boy. But in addition to embracing motherhood, Amy is also embracing her postpartum body. On Thursday, Jan. 30, she took to Instagram to share a photo taken of herself in the mirror wearing just her bra and jeans. In the photo, Amy confidently looks in the mirror while resting a hand on her stomach. The photos aren't the most important part of the post — Amy's caption tells the whole story about loving her post-baby body.

"My body is not magazine perfect, but this is me," she wrote. "When I look in the mirror I see a MOM. And there is no greater honor, love, or blessing!"

You can't argue with her there.

Amy continued with an inspirational message dedicated to her followers. "To all the mamas out there struggling to accept their new figure, remember every scar, tummy pooch, and stretch mark and flabbiness you have now has created life! Be proud of that! The body is powerful and made you a mother! Forget society's standards on what is beautiful!"

Amy's fans and followers certainly seemed to get the message, taking to the comments to share their appreciation for her and her beautiful words.

"You are beautiful!" one commenter wrote.

"Thank you for being so real and raw!" another commenter added.

Amy ended her post with a very succinct and honest message dedicated to whoever was reading it. "You are a bad *ss, be patient with your progress, and love yourself," she wrote. This is a mantra that anyone — whether you're a mom or not — can take to heart.

Her post serves as a wonderful reminder to love the skin you're in.