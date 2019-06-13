Sometimes you have to wait decades to find the role you were born to play. Everyone has a bit of a calling, in my opinion, but not everyone gets to truly fulfill that calling. Amy Schumer might be a comedian and an accomplished actress, but I think her true calling might be dealing with mom-shamers like it's no big deal. I feel like we've all been waiting for her to arrive and just lay it down for us, and now here she is doing just that. Most recently, new mom Amy Schumer embraced her C-section scar with a pitch-perfect message to her critics — and, guys, this was the role she was born to play.

Schumer and her husband, chef Chris Fischer, welcomed their baby boy Gene Attell Fischer on May 5. He is the first child for both parents, and as with all first children, the two are learning to find their rhythm within their new family of three. You know, doing the regular stuff like giving the baby boy his first bath and going for hikes in postpartum mesh underwear, the usual.

Oh yes, that's correct, Schumer shared a photo of a sunny hike she took with her baby boy wearing a bra and mesh underwear with the caption, "5 weeks. Hospital underwear for life!"

For those who have not yet been indoctrinated into the secret underwear of motherhood, mesh underwear is given to new moms at the hospital after they have had a C-section like Schumer, according to The Cut.

And plenty of the Trainwreck actress' fellow moms were super happy to see her out there walking around in underwear they definitely had to wear themselves and maybe didn't feel so great about. In fact, model and mom of two Tess Holliday writing on Schumer's comments, "Thanks for being so raw and vulnerable about the realities of postpartum life. There is so much pressure placed on new moms to 'bounce back' & it’s not real life. You’re doing amazing & you’re amazing & those hospital undies are COMFYYYY."

Unfortunately not everyone was as supportive as those wonderful mesh hospital underwear. Some critics apparently took to the new mom's Instagram to call her out for not trying hard enough to get all gussied up, because we all know how important it is to be glammed up immediately after birthing a human, right?

One such Instagram user wrote, "I’m sorry but I think your taking this whole 'natural' thing to an extreme... brush your hair and put some decent clothing on.. child birth is a great thing but you don’t have to let yourself go in return."

More comments followed along the same vein, that Schumer was looking too "messy" as a new mom. So she decided to respond with an *apologetic* post.

Schumer shared two photos of herself out for a walk on Wednesday with the caption: "I’m really sorry if I offended anyone with my hospital underwear. Except I’m just kidding. #csection #balmain."

Scroll over to the second photo, critics, because Schumer went ahead and showed off her C-section scar. And she looks to be healing up nicely... perhaps on account of those mesh underwear.

In my life, I have found the trick to dealing with bullies is to just genuinely not care what they think. Whether those bullies are children or full-grown humans with nothing better to do than pass judgment on people, it ends up being the same.Amy Schumer clearly does not care what the mom-shamers think and she is the hero we deserve.