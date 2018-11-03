Amy Schumer Jokes Her Pregnancy Has Been "Tough" For This Relatable Reason

As wonderful as pregnancy might be for many of us, it's also super stressful. Your body is changing, you're sleep-deprived and hungry, and your boobs hurt. Maybe you're not feeling as adorable as you thought you might feel when you first found out you were pregnant... I know this was definitely the case for me. And it's possible this was the case for newly pregnant Amy Schumer as well. At a comedy show on Friday night Schumer joked her pregnancy has been "tough" on her for a reason that struck a chord with this particular mom right here.

The I Feel Pretty actress and her husband Chris Fischer announced they were expecting back in October. She is apparently past the first trimester, as she noted at her comedy show in Las Vegas on Friday night, and she's not sure if she's feeling that sunshine-y pregnancy glow, as People noted: "I don’t like it. I’ve had a really tough pregnancy so far." So what is it about her pregnancy that's been so tough? A number of things, apparently, including the fact that there weren't a whole slew of pregnancy rumors before she was pregnant. I guess she was hoping there might be some people out there on bump watch, as there were for former Suits actress and current Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle prior to her pregnancy announcement.

Instead of rampant pregnancy rumors, Schumer joked she was disappointed that, prior to her announcement, people just figured she it was business as usual:

There’s Amy. Is she showing? No more than usual.

Schumer went on to point out it sort of sucks to be pregnant at the same time as Meghan Markle, who she says is "walking around in heels and cradling her baby that’s not even there, and I’m barely wearing underwear.”

Let's not forget Schumer has been trolling Markle from the moment she first announced she was expecting, as Harper's Bazaar reported, including that time she replaced photoshopped a picture of the royal couple with a pic of herself and husband Fischer.

The Snatched actress might be having a tough time wrapping her head around the fact that she still has a "half a year" of being pregnant, as she said in her comedy routine, but she seems to be enjoying her pretend feud with Markle. The Duchess of Sussex even got a mention in her official announcement when Schumer said in a press release, as per E! Online:

Chris and I are thrilled and almost positive he's the father. I look forward to competing with Markle every step of the way.

Now I'm not going to say that I'm more excited for Amy Schumer to have her baby than Meghan Markle. That would be a lie, I am always here for a royal baby. But I can totally relate to Schumer's regular girl kind of pregnancy woes. Feeling less than perfect, a little sick, nervous. Envious of some woman who seems to be pulling it off so perfectly.

We're here for you Amy.