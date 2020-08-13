In a candid new interview with Sunday TODAY's Willie Geist, Amy Schumer shared that her experience with IVF had been "really tough" and, although she and her husband Chris Fischer wanted to have another child, she's decided that she can't be pregnant again after having an especially difficult pregnancy with her son Gene.

"We did IVF and IVF was really tough on me," Schumer told Geist in a preview of the interview shared with People. "I don't think I could do IVF ever again."

After giving birth to her son in May 2019 following a difficult pregnancy and a hyperemesis gravidarum diagnosis, Schumer shared on Instagram earlier this year that she was undergoing in-vitro fertilization (IVF) to "to give Gene a sibling."

In January, the comedian revealed that she had started the IVF process again to freeze her eggs, but was "feeling really run down and emotional." A month later, Schumer shared that they were able to get one normal embryo from 26 that were fertilized. "I am so grateful for our son and that we have the resources to get help in this way," she wrote. In April, however, Schumer told Howard Stern that things were put on hold because of the coronavirus pandemic, as People reported.

Since then, it seems Schumer has decided that while she and Fischer may explore other options to expand their family down the line, she can't be pregnant "ever again."

"I decided I can't be pregnant ever again," Schumer told Geist in the interview set to air on Sunday. "We thought about a surrogate, but I think we're going to hold off for right now."

When Schumer was pregnant with Gene, she suffered from severe morning sickness, or excessive vomiting and nausea. In her 2019 Netflix comedy special, Growing, Schumer shared that she had to go to the hospital after vomiting one day for five hours straight. "If you had a good pregnancy, like, if you're someone who enjoyed being pregnant, I just hope your car flips over," Schumer joked in the stand-up special. "That's what I wish for you."

Although her pregnancy was incredibly tough on her, it did give her Gene, who she told Geist is "the best thing" in her life. The full version of Schumer's interview on Sunday TODAY with Willie Geist will air this Sunday at 8 a.m. EST on NBC.